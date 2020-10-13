Get 56% off your favourite Calvin Klein perfume now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Public service announcement: if you’re not on the Amazon Prime Day deals train yet, where have you been?

The best steals this year, without a doubt, seem to be in the beauty remit. Take this Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau de Parfum, for example, a huge 56% off. If you don’t buy it on Prime day, you’ll be set back £70.00, but today, you can get it for less than half price, at £30.99. It’d be silly not too.

Pssst: it’s not the only cracking beauty bargain we’ve scouted for you. Don’t miss the Elemis Cleansing balm with £13 off, or the Philips Lumea with £175 off. Scroll for more on this CK perfume offer and details on how to nab.

Deal In Full:

Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau de Parfum , was £70.00, now £30.99



You’ll likely have tried CK’s signature Euphoria fragrance, but a little background for you, if you haven’t. It’s a feminine, intense and floral eau du parfum that ’embodies the feminine spirit’, according to their website. Think tones of orchid, persimmon and pomegranate, and an undertone of mahogany, and you’re on the right lines. Not sure it’s for you? May we suggest it makes a rather perfect Christmas present for all ages…. View deal

Get prepped for Christmas early with help from the team at Marie Claire and all the amazing Prime deals we’re sharing with you. You can thank us later.

Already snapped up a great deal as Prime Week gets underway? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk