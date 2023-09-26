Olivia Palermo just wore these £98 Missoma earrings

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When style icon Olivia Palermo wears something, you know it's worth investing in. Especially if it's budget-friendly. During Milan Fashion Week, the actress attended the CNMI Fashion Awards in Milan, opting for a brown high-neck dress with cut-out details.

To accentuate the gown, she wore not one but three different Missoma earrings, ranging from just £98 to £145. On her right ear, she wore a trio of articulated bead earrings in 18ct gold plated vermeil (£145), whilst on her right ear she opted for a single long drop stud earring, part of a set which retails at £129, which she paired with the shorter version, which also comes in a pair retailing at £98 - you can shop it below.

Articulated Beaded Stone Drop Stud Earrings £98 at Missoma Olivia Palermo wore these beautiful drop studs which feature rounded beads that graduate in size, matched with cubic zirconia stones. She mixed and matched with two other styles from the collection, the articulated beaded waterfall earrings (which don't feature zirconia) and the long drop stud earrings which are like this style but longer.

Olivia isn't the first celebrity to wear London-based jewellery label Missoma. The likes of Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Florence Pugh have all been spotted wearing the jewellery, both on and off the red carpet.

And the royals are fans too. Duchess Meghan owns one of their signet ring, and Princess Kate owns several of their earrings.

It's easy to see why everyone has gone crazy for Missoma. The UK label is owned by women and focuses on trend-led yet timeless designs made with sustainable and quality materials, so not only will they stand the test of time, but you'll feel good wearing them too.

They've even committed to planting trees with female-run Tree Sisters (1 million trees by 2026).

CEO Marisa Hordern previously told us, "We sell beautiful, shiny things, but we also want to have a more positive impact. I think it's really important for our community."