Milan Fashion Week SS24: The most talked-about moments

After some standout shows at London Fashion Week, it's over to Milan for the spring/summer collections from Italian designer heavyweights such as Prada, Max Mara and Fendi.

The top SS24 trends are starting to emerge, and we're seeing a lot of orange and monochrome looks, as well as plenty of deconstructed trench coats and biker jackets.

Keep scrolling for the standout moments from Milan Fashion Week SS24.

Fendi

Artistic Designer Kim Jones looked to the ancient ruins of Rome for inspiration for his SS24 collection. Details of the architecture were reflected in the structured silhouettes as well as the muted tones of grey and icy blue, lifted with pops of burnt orange.

Max Mara

No one does trench coats like Max Mara, and this season it takes centre stage in a variety of hues and fabrics such as purple and satin. The monochrome story we started seeing in London carried on on the Max Mara runway, with models donning chic white shirts, black maxi skirts and monochrome tailoring. There were of course still plenty of pops of colour, with pink, purple and green dominating the catwalk.

Roberto Cavalli

The Paradise Collection by Roberto Cavalli, designed by Fausto Puglisi is all about a 'triangulation of opposites'. Think three women with three different vibes, at the same party. Valentina Cortese with a scarf made of the same precious silk as her antique Japanese kimono, Bianca Jagger in a red slip dress, and Cher with suede pants sewn on, a bra instead of a shirt, and a New Mexico’s desert-colored trench.

There are sheer pink trench coats, ombre cargo pants, fringing and crochet details. Printed leather jeans and reversible kimonos that switch from feathers to polka dots. Wild and elegant at the same time.

Diesel

Glenn Martens, creative director of Diesel, decided it was time to democratise Milan Fashion Week, and so he invited 7,000 people to the show, with 6,000 tickets open to the public. A collection that was all about partying as a way of life: think denim bustiers, sheer dresses and camo hoodies.

Etro

Onitsuka Tiger

Del Core