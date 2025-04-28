This is, without question, the best brow lamination-style gel I've ever used—and it rakes in compliments
If you like a lasting brushed-up brow look, you need this
We may have seen everything from super skinny brows and Sharpie-esque "Instagram arches" to brushed-up fluffy ones. But one thing has remained constant: our eyebrows get a lot of attention, and arguably, more products than ever before help us style them in shape—from the best brow gels to the best eyebrow pens. One of my all-time favourites, which I only tried at the start of this year, is the Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel.
My own brow 'evolution', so to speak, has seen me take a long and slow regrowth journey after over-plucking them back in the day. Now, they’re still slightly sparse in places (nothing that one of the best brow pencils can’t resolve), and I like a slightly brushed-up look. I’ve dabbled with brow lamination in the past, but these days prefer a gel that creates a similar look over the actual treatment.
Which brings me full circle to Patrick Ta’s clear brow gel, which promises to shape brow hairs into place with a long-lasting hold. I’ve tried a lot of brow lamination-style gels over the years and, to be honest, didn’t think I could be impressed any further—but this really was a “hats off” moment...
One of the best make-up artist-founded beauty brands, Patrick Ta first launched in the US in 2019, landing on UK shores a few months later. Everything I’ve tried from the eponymous line, including the aforementioned brow gel, comes in chic and modern-looking packaging—think soft rose gold, pale pink and frosted glass.
As well as good looks, the Major Brow Lamination Gel also boasts a clever formula; there are peptides to support hair growth, as well as microalgae, quinoa, and coconut extracts to soften and add shine.
On a practical level, there’s a longer wand, which is easy to manoeuvre, while the applicator is a bit like a bristled doe foot thanks to its flattened end. The whole thing looks more like a thin mascara tube than some of the miniature tubes of brow gel we’re used to seeing. There’s also a mini version available, which is ideal both for travel and for those who don’t want to commit to the full tube on first try.
Before using the Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel
After using the Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel
The initial application is, in a word, easy. You can brush and flatten brow hairs into shape and brush them up as much (or as little) as you like, and it doesn’t interfere with any brow pencil I’ve applied first. Despite promising a seriously long-lasting hold, it dries clear and doesn’t feel mega crunchy—I was super impressed by both the effect and the lack of detectability the first time I used it. Not to mention, it genuinely lasts; hours later, my brows are still showcasing that “brushed up” look.
At the risk of sounding big-headed, it also gets a lot of compliments. My hairdresser, for example, said that she “couldn’t stop staring at my brows”, calling them “major” and that she “needed the product in her life”. I have to agree with the second part. It’s that good.
