The vintage baby boy names that are predicted to make a comeback next year

If you’re expecting, you’re probably busy stocking up on nappies and baby grows, deciding on a colour for the nursery (vegan paint à la Meghan Markle, perhaps?) and planning your baby shower.

And whether or not you know if you’re having a boy or a girl, picking names can be tricky business. Do you opt for a popular Christmas baby name if your little one is due in the most merry month of the year? Or are you drawn to this list of the smartest baby names? How about reviving one of the baby names going extinct?

Why not take inspiration from decades past? There are some very cute monikers on this list of the most popular baby names of the twentieth century, and if you’re looking for a vintage baby name you’ll love them – we’re definitely going to see more previously trending names making a comeback, from Florence and Edith to George and Arthur.

And why not? They’re lovely and deserve a second wind.

Her.ie has also predicted which vintage boys names will be trending in 2020, and we have to say – they’re all absolutely adorable.

From Frank to Victor, these will make you ‘awww’ and definitely give you a bit of namespiration.

Take a look at their full roundup:

1. Ernest

2. Edmund

3. Frank

4. Arnold

5. Ivor

6. Victor

7. Edgar

8. Douglas

9. Clarence

10. Edwin

This year, however, some rather unique names made it onto the list of least popular baby names according to global parenting site Parents.com.

They found that monikers such as far as girls names are concerned, Shy, Starlett and Vegas weren’t getting much love in 2019, and neither were Kingmessiah, Yugo and Cub.

And if you think they’re a little unusual, there’s also a list of names that have been banned. That’s right – in case you were hoping to call your baby Facebook, @, Traffic or James Bond, they’re illegal.

Just so you know.