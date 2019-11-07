Apparently these are the UK’s ‘smartest’ baby names

Picking the perfect baby name is hard work – should you take inspiration from the 2020 baby name predictions? Do you avoid the worst baby names (even though they’re all actually really cute)? Or is there something on the list of extinct baby names that you’d like to revive?

Maybe you should pay attention to the ‘smartest’ baby names in the UK…

Tutoring platform Tutor House has come up with a list of what they’re claiming are the most intelligent baby names. They analysed 10,000 names from the last five years and cross-referenced them with their academic achievements.

This led them to find out which names were associated with good grades.

Any guesses which names came out on top?

For boys it was George, and for girls it was Emma.

Here’s the full list of the smartest baby names…

Smartest baby names

Smartest boys names

George

Thomas

Mohammed

Alfie

Marcus

Hugo

Krishna

Timothy

Rajesh

Daniel

Smartest girls names

Emma

Fatima

Eve

Amelia

Felicity

Clare

Priya

Zhara

Joanna

Sarah

Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, said: ‘Parents often spend a great deal of time deliberating on what name to give their child, and rightly so.

‘It forms part of your child’s identity, with social science studies finding that a name can influence careers, personality traits and even physicality.

‘With that in mind, and considering the wealth of data we have, we thought it would be interesting to see what names are most commonly associated with being academically gifted.

‘While obviously your name has no reflection on your potential, the results are still interesting and might prove useful for parents who are struggling to settle on a name.’

So apparently there’s such a thing as brains in a name.

Who knew?