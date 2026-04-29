Western Australia is a Heady Medley of Coral Sunsets, Fine-Dining and Epic Island Getaways

Boasting a coastline that stretches almost 13,000 km along the Indian Ocean, Western Australia draws in adventure-seekers and beach dwellers with an abundance of rugged landscapes and white sand.

Why Go

Those with a penchant for outdoor thrills and extraordinary road trips will head north to swim with whale sharks at Ningaloo Reef or hike spectacular trails in the Kimberly, while the south proposes unmissable experiences for laid-back and epicurean travellers; the Margaret River region, a culinary pocket poised to satiate foodies and wine aficianados, is populated with world-class vineyards and immaculate beach houses. Given it’s sizeable chunk of the land mass (accounting for a third of the country, no less), WA offers a diverse flavour of Australia - whether you’re into island hopping, diving, wildlife or wineries.

The Vibe

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Perth, the state’s capital, is fast becoming a cultural touch point for tourists. It was, famously, Coldplay’s only Australian stop during their 2023 world tour, and most recently the city hosted the first test during the 2025-26 Ashes series. Luxury hotels line the CBD skyline while some of the country’s most spectacular beaches buffer the shore, offering a rather magical front-row seat to peachy sunsets and midnight blue waters. Despite being a relatively small city compared to its east coast counterparts, the suburbs have distinct personalities; Northbridge is dominated by lively wine bars, Cottesloe boasts fine dining and even finer sand, and Fremantle is the embodiment of easy-going Aussie coffee culture.

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The city also acts as a convenient launchpad to explore the epic beauty of the northern bays and beaches. The journey to Broome is punctuated by sea turtles in Monkey Mia, coral reef in Exmouth, and red gorges in Karijini National Park. Drive south from Perth to Esperance and you’ll be met with cooler temperatures, surf spots and leading gastronomy.

What to Do

From Perth, head to Fremantle and catch the indoor market every weekend - you’ll find everything from handmade trinkets to mouth-watering gozleme. A leisurely twenty minute walk will take you to South Beach, a popular spot for calm, clear water and squeaky-clean sand, and a thirty minute ferry will transport you to Rottnest Island. Yes, that is the home of the exceptionally cute quokkas. There, rent a bike and cycle to secluded coves and cyan lagoons before checking into the luxe Discovery Resort tents for an overnight stay. It’s a comfortable choice for glampers with an in-built kitchenette, wooden flooring, power shower and king size bed.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Back in the city enjoy a rooftop climb at Optus Stadium to watch the sun set from the brim of the iconic venue, and leave time for a walking tour with Oh Hey WA - it’s a fun way to explore Perth’s street art, history and architecture. If you’re keen for more beach hopping, add Cottesloe, Scarborough and Coogee to your list. Rockingham is where you’ll find a glassy shallow shore, and it’s also the pick-up point for Perth Wildlife Encounters, an eco-tourism award-winning operator and one of the only ethically recognised wildlife tours in the country.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

For a trip within a trip, drive down to Busselton and enjoy light bites and a pint at Shelter, an airy and vibrant brewery overlooking the jetty. Pop to Little Otto’s Big Choc Shop for some incredibly moreish chocolate-covered crisps before heading to the heart of Margaret River for a robust taste of Western Australia’s culinary region. With a drier Mediterranean climate, it’s home to more than 200 sprawling vineyards, a smattering of revered cheesemakers and chocolatiers, and a handful of olive farms. Book a day tour with Forage Safaris to explore the very best of the local produce, from wine tasting at Voyager Estate to a paddock-to-plate experience at Glenarty Road farm.

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Nearby, you’ll also find a unique opportunity to learn about the land and its history. The Koomal Dreaming Ngilgi Cave cultural tour is a truly special guided exploration of local indigenous culture from Wadandi custodian, Josh ‘Koomal’ Whiteland. After a bushwalk identifying indigenous plants and delving into the six Noongar seasons, descend 39 metres into the belly of this historic and fascinating karst cave.

Where to Eat and Drink

Perth

Wildflower - set on the fourth floor of COMO The Treasury, this fine-dining restaurant focuses on a rotation of ingredients and dishes that compliment the six distinct seasons of the indigenous Noongar calendar

Gibneys - this award-winning Cottesloe hotspot is one for the foodies. The menu is bursting with exceptional seafood: pillowy oysters, succulent ceviche, decadent pastas tossed with lobster - and there's even world-class Glacier 51 Toothfish

Shadow Bar & Kitchen - with low lighting, small plates and a carefully curated wine selection, enjoy delicious light bites and apertifs in this chic and trendy Northbridge nook

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Margaret River

Lamont's Smiths Beach - Laid-back dining that doesn't compromise on flavour, enjoy fat tiger prawns dripping in harissa and honey and half shell scallops topped with tobiko and nori butter. Leave room for the deliciously rich dark chocolate cheesecake with espresso mascarpone

Glenarty Road farm - Perfect for foodies and wine-lovers alike, sample premium produce in the rustic farmhouse kitchen. After some mouth-watering charcuterie with a flight of five wines, take a tour of the working farm

Busselton

Shelter - a relaxed beachfront brewery on the jetty serving a range of locally brewed beers and pale ales alongside wood-fired pizzas, crisp salads and juicy burgers

Where to Stay

In Perth, The Westin offers sprawling suites with breathtaking panoramic views of the city. It also boasts an exceptional spa and peaceful rooftop pool - impressively quiet considering its inner city location. If you're looking for inescapable dazzle, across the Swan River sits The Crown Perth: a thriving, golden mini-city comprising almost 1,200 rooms across three hotels, plus a smattering of high-end dining options, designer boutiques, water parks and a buzzy casino.

(Image credit: Jadie Troy-Pryde)

Further south in the Margaret River region, spend a few nights at Smiths Beach Resort for unrivalled coastal opulence - think large, light and airy waterfront homes peppered between along the sandy Cape to Cape track, overlooking the glittering Indian Ocean. Bliss.

For more information and to plan your trip, visit www.westernaustralia.com.