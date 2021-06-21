I’m a travel editor and my go-to luggage brand is having a flash Amazon Prime Day sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here – seeing fashion, tech and beauty brands slash their price tags for two whole days.

The shopping holiday is the perfect opportunity to invest in those pricey staples, from Le Creuset pots and cameras to fitness trackers and luggage – because yes, luggage may be essential, but it’s also surprisingly pricey!

Sign up now: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

I travel for a living, reviewing hotels and restaurants all over the world, and after sampling most luggage out there, I have my all-time favourite brands that I stick to

Luckily, one of those luggage brands, Samsonite, is doing a flash sale this Amazon Prime Day.

Here are my top picks…

Samsonite Flux Spinner Expandable Suitcase, Navy Blue – was £195 , now £102.38

Samsonite’s Flux Spinner expandable suitcase features 360 degree multidirectional double wheels, large volume capacity and zipped divider pads for the organised traveller. View Deal

Samsonite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, Black – was £265 , now £198.75

The Samonite Neopulse Spinner is a sturdy option for the experienced traveller, featuring a hard protective shell, a neopulse spinner, a double tube pull handle and smooth rolling double wheels. View Deal

Samsonite Spark SNG Expandable Toppocket Hand Luggage, Black – was £169 , now £107.30

Samsonite’s Spark SNG hand luggage is the perfect practical hand luggage suitcase, featuring a cable lock, spinner and tough fabrics to protect your laptop. View Deal

Go, go, go!