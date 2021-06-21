Kate Middleton’s favourite camera brand is having a huge flash sale this Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Kate Middleton is often seen with a camera in her hand, with the Duchess of Cambridge known to be the photographer within the royal family.

She of course ran the Hold Still photography competition over lockdown and is personally responsible for some of the royal family’s most iconic snaps, even taking her children’s official portraits.

Kate owns two Canon cameras, with the brand thought to be her favourite – and as luck would have it, they’re having a huge flash sale this Amazon Prime Day.

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Camera (black) – was £699 , now £649.40

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II (black) is a mirrorless camera built for content creators and streamers. Its features include 4K, a Vari-Angle screen, HDMI output, mic connection and even YouTube live streaming. View Deal

Canon EOS M200 Camera (black) – was £549.99 , now £419

The Canon EOS M200 Camera features a STM lens and a 180° flip-out touch screen, with 4K video, time-lapse movies, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. View Deal

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera (black) – was £469.99 , now £458.02

The Canon EOS 2000D DSLR Camera is easy to use for photos or videos, coming with a 18-55mm lens and built in Wi-Fi with Dynamic NFC. View Deal

Canon EOS M50 Compact System Camera (platinum) – was £649.99 , now £499

The Canon EOS M50 Compact System Camera comes with a 15-45mm IS STM lens. Compact and sleek, it features clever connectivity and control with Wi-Fi and bluetooth. View Deal

Despite taking pride in her photography, Kate admitted recently that her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are tired of having their photos taken, reportedly asking her to stop.

During a recent video call with a finalist for her Hold Still competition, Kate admitted, ‘Everyone’s like, “Mummy, please stop taking photographs”.’

Well, while Kate might be slowing down, this Amazon Prime Day sale is giving us the inspiration to get started.

