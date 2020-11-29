Le Creuset have 50% off, these are my favourite dishes

If growing up is signposted by your sudden love of stoneware and kitchen essentials. Then I’m not mad about it. So when I saw that Le Creuset are celebrating Cyber Monday and the Cyber Weekend with an incredible up-to 50% off. I just had to share my favourite buys with you.
Le Creuset has always been the holy grail of kitchenware. From their traditional cast iron styles to stoneware casserole dishes and frying pan sets the brand combines function and practicality with classic aesthetics.
With the majority of pieces on sale inspired by the original, elegant French designs Le Creuset first presented in 1931 you know your dish and mug set will never go out of style.
Here are the classic pieces I’ve added to my basket…
Le Creuset Stainless steel saucepan set,
£331.20, £276 (Save 20%)
These beautiful stainless steel saucepans (and lids) have a gleaming, mirror-polished finish. Detailed with a precision-pour rim to allow clean, convenient pouring directly from the pan.
Le Crueset LM150 model with foil cutter,
£145, £87 (Save 60%)
Compact and easy to use, the foil cutter prepares the bottle to be served, while the bottle opener removes any type of cork effortlessly.
Le Crueset cast iron (20cm) casserole dish and stoneware dish (29cm),
£197.40, £141 (Save 40%)
Ideal for cooking, baking, roasting and serving the vibrant stoneware dishes are practical yet playful. Imagine these alongside the centrepieces at your table this Christmas day.
Le Creuset cast iron square grill,
£71.40, £51 (Save 40%)
Delivering all the delicious flavour of an outdoor grill, with the convenience of indoor cooking. Cook everything from Mediterranean vegetables and halloumi to steaks on yours.
Le Creuset professional jar scraper,
£15, £9 (Save 60%)
Make the most of every last drop with Le Creuset’s carefully designed jar scraper. With a long, narrow silicone blade that has dual edges to reach into every nook and corner of all your jars.