This is the one drink that flight attendants don't like serving during a flight

It's not long now until summer officially starts, and apart from the odd days of sunshine, we've been dealing with a lot of cloud, wind and rain this month. So our luggage (opens in new tab) is packed, we've got our travel minis ready and we're jetting off to one of the most Instagrammable Airbnbs (opens in new tab).

But before you hop onboard and fly off into the sunset, there are some rules that the cabin crew would like you to follow - like the one thing you should never ask a flight attendant (opens in new tab) or the drink you should never order or a plane (opens in new tab).

Oh, and wearing shoes on a plane (opens in new tab) is non-negotiable (trust us, you'll want to keep them firmly on your feet).

Now, one flight attendant's sage advice has resurfaced regarding what irritates the crew most when it comes to the drinks trolly.

Back in 2019, they wrote on These Gold Wings (opens in new tab): "As you may know, the aircraft cabin is not pressurised to sea level, but rather to the equivalent of about seven or eight thousand feet.

"This means some passengers might feel a little light headed or that alcohol affects them almost twice as much as it would on the ground."

But it isn't pouring booze that irritates the flight staff.

"It also means soft drinks foam up a lot more when poured out of a can, and the worst culprit for this is Diet Coke — I literally have to sit and wait for the bubbles to fall before I can continue pouring.

"If all 3 passengers ask for Diet Coke I'll often get them started, take another three drink orders, serve those, and then finish the Diet Cokes."

So that's why other passengers sometimes get their beverages before you do. Makes total sense now.