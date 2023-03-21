From Oslo to Everest - these are the most popular travel-inspired baby names right now

New parents often struggle to find the perfect baby name. With so many lists out there - from the luckiest baby names (opens in new tab) to the most 'beautiful' baby names (opens in new tab) according to science - it's no wonder that many are turning to more unique monikers for their little ones.

Apparently, this year will see a huge rise in 'main character energy' baby names (opens in new tab) (think Thor and Villanelle), while food and drink inspired baby names (opens in new tab) are also gaining traction - so you might start hearing 'Kale' and 'Strawberry' being called in the playground over the next few years.

But if you consider yourself a bit of a jet setter, you might want to think about travel-inspired baby names for your bundle of joy.

Online travel agent Eshores (opens in new tab) decided to investigate which location-based names are topping the lists at the moment. They used data from Baby Center to determine which popular 2022 and 2023 names also happen to be countries, states, cities and towns. They then compiled a list of 40 monikers that are proving very desirable right now - and there are definitely some surprises in there.

A number of unique geographical baby names made the list - including Ireland, Bristol, Berlin and Camden - with favourites like Brooklyn and Savannah retaining their popularity.

And which name came out on top? It turns out that there was a surge of baby Austins in 2022.

While Austin is the capital of Texas, USA, it could also be down to a certain BAFTA-winning Austin Butler (opens in new tab) and his stellar performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis.

Interesting!

Travel-inspired baby names

If you're keen to know which travel-inspired baby names made the cut, take a look at the most popular monikers below.

For anyone who considers themselves a bit of a jet setter, this one's for you.

What are the most popular travel-inspired baby names right now?

Austin – 543,200 babies Brooklyn – 337,960 babies Savannah – 241,360 babies Dakota – 192,500 babies Adelaide – 188,720 babies Phoenix – 148,120 babies Paris – 144,760 babies Camden – 98,700 babies London – 96,460 babies Rhodes – 49,280 babies Everest – 49,280 babies Devon – 49,280 babies Milan – 49,280 babies Cali – 48,160 babies Nola – 48,160 babies Florence – 48,160 babies Sydney – 48,160 babies Bronx – 48,020 babies Kent – 48,020 babies Rio – 47,460 babies

Want even more location-inspired baby names? Take a look at the names that also made the top 40...

Geneva – 47,180 babies Alaska – 47,180 babies Denver – 46,620 babies Bristol – 44,520 babies Sierra – 41,020 babies Rome – 239,760 babies India – 33,180 babies Vienna – 31,360 babies Egypt – 29,680 babies Holland – 29,680 babies Boston – 25,900 babies Asia – 25, 340 babies Raleigh – 16,520 babies Arizona – 15, 680 babies Ireland – 11,340 babies Kenya – 10,360 babies Oslo – 5,180 babies Berlin – 3,360 babies China – 1,680 babies Cyprus – 1,680 babies

So where exactly does this emerging trend come from?

Michelle Giordano (MS), a Community Counsellor with a background in sociology, explains: "People often name their children after places they have a personal connection to, such as a favourite vacation destination or a city they lived in. Naming a child after a place can also reflect a family's cultural heritage or a desire to pay homage to a specific place or culture.

"Over time, travel-name trends have evolved to reflect changing cultural influences and travel experiences. For example, popular names like Paris and London were once associated with sophistication and glamour, but in recent years, names inspired by exotic and far-flung destinations have become more popular. This reflects the increasing availability of travel and a growing desire to experience new and unique cultures."

What do you think of these cute monikers?