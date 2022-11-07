These are the most 'beautiful' baby names according to science

Parents to be - what do you think of these?

Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

Looking for the perfect baby name is no easy feat. If you're expecting the patter of tiny feet soon, it's likely you've spent hours upon hours looking at baby name lists - from the luckiest baby names to the rare baby names that could actually be considered 'extinct' very soon. 

And if you've vetoed monikers inspired by food and drinks or TV show favourites that have become popular in recent years, then it's time to think outside the box. 

Enter: scientifically proven 'beautiful' baby names.

Yep, that's a thing. 

Research by My 1st Years (opens in new tab) has found that there are a number of names deemed 'beautiful' by using principles of linguistics such as 'sound symbolism' to determine which monikers sound better than others. Working with Dr Bodo Winter, Associate Professor of Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham, they measured which names on the current top 100 baby names list convey the most positive emotions when said out loud.

It found that monikers like Zayn and Sophia are the most aurally appealing, with Jesse and Charlie taking 2nd and 3rd place for the boys names, and Zoe and Rosie taking those spots in the girls category. 

So, ready to see what science determines are the most beautiful baby names of 2022?

Take a look...

Most beautiful baby names

Most beautiful names for girls 2022

1. Sophia

2. Zoe

3. Rosie

4. Sophie

5. Ivy

6. Phoebe

7. Violet

8. Willow

9. Hannah

10. Ellie

11. Emily

12. Evelyn

13. Rose

14. Eliza

15. Eva

16. Chloe

17. Penelope

18. Lucy

19. Ruby

20. Lily

21. Olivia

22. Emma

23. Eleanor

24. Bella

25. Luna

26. Ella

27. Thea

28. Nancy

29. Isabella

30. Maya

31. Amber

32. Daisy

33. Amelia

34. Anna

35. Georgia

36. Charlotte

37. Elizabeth

38. Maria

39. Iris

40. Aurora

41. Jasmine

42. Alice

43. Eden

44. Jessica

45. Aria

46. Harper

47. Sienna

48. Grace

49. Ada

50. Erin

Most beautiful names for boys 2022

1. Zayn

2. Jesse

3. Charlie

4. Louie

5. William

6. Freddie

7. George

8. Ali

9. Daniel

10. Riley

11. Omar

12. Arthur

13. Rowan

14. Leo

15. Joseph

16. Theo

17. Harry

18. Noah

19. Toby

20. Jude

21. Isaac

22. Teddy

23. Samuel

24. James

25. Elijah

26. Luke

27. Edward

28. Logan

29. Riley

30. Max

31. Liam

32. Roman

33. Ryan

34. Jack

35. Benjamin

36. Lucas

37. Henry

38. Finn

39. Jacob

40. Mason

41. Nathan

42. Alex

43. Alexander

44. Theodore

45. Adam

46. David

47. Hunter

48. Muhammad

49. Sebastian

50 Dylan

Baby names
