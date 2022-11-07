These are the most 'beautiful' baby names according to science
Parents to be - what do you think of these?
Looking for the perfect baby name is no easy feat. If you're expecting the patter of tiny feet soon, it's likely you've spent hours upon hours looking at baby name lists - from the luckiest baby names to the rare baby names that could actually be considered 'extinct' very soon.
And if you've vetoed monikers inspired by food and drinks or TV show favourites that have become popular in recent years, then it's time to think outside the box.
Enter: scientifically proven 'beautiful' baby names.
Yep, that's a thing.
Research by My 1st Years (opens in new tab) has found that there are a number of names deemed 'beautiful' by using principles of linguistics such as 'sound symbolism' to determine which monikers sound better than others. Working with Dr Bodo Winter, Associate Professor of Cognitive Linguistics at the University of Birmingham, they measured which names on the current top 100 baby names list convey the most positive emotions when said out loud.
It found that monikers like Zayn and Sophia are the most aurally appealing, with Jesse and Charlie taking 2nd and 3rd place for the boys names, and Zoe and Rosie taking those spots in the girls category.
So, ready to see what science determines are the most beautiful baby names of 2022?
Take a look...
Most beautiful baby names
Most beautiful names for girls 2022
1. Sophia
2. Zoe
3. Rosie
4. Sophie
5. Ivy
6. Phoebe
7. Violet
8. Willow
9. Hannah
10. Ellie
11. Emily
12. Evelyn
13. Rose
14. Eliza
15. Eva
16. Chloe
17. Penelope
18. Lucy
19. Ruby
20. Lily
21. Olivia
22. Emma
23. Eleanor
24. Bella
25. Luna
26. Ella
27. Thea
28. Nancy
29. Isabella
30. Maya
31. Amber
32. Daisy
33. Amelia
34. Anna
35. Georgia
36. Charlotte
37. Elizabeth
38. Maria
39. Iris
40. Aurora
41. Jasmine
42. Alice
43. Eden
44. Jessica
45. Aria
46. Harper
47. Sienna
48. Grace
49. Ada
50. Erin
Most beautiful names for boys 2022
1. Zayn
2. Jesse
3. Charlie
4. Louie
5. William
6. Freddie
7. George
8. Ali
9. Daniel
10. Riley
11. Omar
12. Arthur
13. Rowan
14. Leo
15. Joseph
16. Theo
17. Harry
18. Noah
19. Toby
20. Jude
21. Isaac
22. Teddy
23. Samuel
24. James
25. Elijah
26. Luke
27. Edward
28. Logan
29. Riley
30. Max
31. Liam
32. Roman
33. Ryan
34. Jack
35. Benjamin
36. Lucas
37. Henry
38. Finn
39. Jacob
40. Mason
41. Nathan
42. Alex
43. Alexander
44. Theodore
45. Adam
46. David
47. Hunter
48. Muhammad
49. Sebastian
50 Dylan
