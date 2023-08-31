The most popular girls baby names in each country might surprise you
Here's the list - from Albania to Uzbekistan
Picking the perfect baby name can feel incredibly difficult - especially when there are so many beautiful baby names to choose from. Whether you're leaning towards rare baby names or you're feeling inspired by your favourite films and TV shows, there's one thing that parents-to-be can all agree on: it's a tough job.
But if you've ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular in your area, you might also wonder which monikers are the firm favourites by country.
Word game website Letter Solver did some digging to find out which baby names were the most popular - and put together a list of the most popular girls names across the globe.
To obtain the data, they conducted manual research in each country's native language to find local reports with popular names for boys and girls. After prioritising reports from the last 12 months, they were able to spot name trends for each place.
While most countries appeared in the final data, those omitted did not have enough reputable data to represent the country accurately.
The research found that as of June this year, the most popular girls name (including variations) is Maria, which takes the top spot in 13 countries, followed by Sofia with in 11 countries. You're also more likely to find Olivias in Europe and North America.
Wondering which baby name for girls took the top spot in your country?
Keep reading.
Most popular baby names for girls in each country
Trends and traditions vary from place to place, but if you want to know which girls baby names come out on top in each country take a look below.
|Country
|Name
|A
|Row 1 - Cell 1
|Albania
|Amelia
|Algeria
|Maryam (مریم )
|Argentina
|Emma
|Armenia
|Nare
|Australia
|Marie
|Azerbaijan
|Zahra ( Zəhra )
|B
|Row 8 - Cell 1
|Belgium
|Olivia
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Sara
|Brazil
|Maria Alice
|Bulgaria
|Victoria
|C
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Canada
|Olivia
|Chile
|Emma
|China
|Ruòxī ( 若汐 )
|Colombia
|María
|Costa Rica
|Isabella
|Croatia
|Mia
|Cuba
|Yanet
|Czech Republic
|Eliška
|D
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Denmark
|Ella
|Dominican Republic
|Abigail
|E
|Row 25 - Cell 1
|Ecuador
|Mía
|England & Wales
|Olivia
|Estonia
|Mia
|F
|Row 29 - Cell 1
|Finland
|Olivia
|France
|Jade
|G
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|Georgia
|Mariam ( მარიამ )
|Germany
|Emilia
|Guatemala
|María
|H
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Honduras
|Sofía
|Hungary
|Hanna
|I
|Row 39 - Cell 1
|Iceland
|Embla
|Iran
|Fatima (فاطمھ )
|Ireland (Northern)
|Grace
|Ireland (Republic of)
|Emily
|Israel
|Avigayil ( ֲא ִבי ַגיִל )
|Italy
|Sofia
|J
|Row 46 - Cell 1
|Japan
|Himari ( ひまり)
|Jordan
|Salma (سلمى )
|K
|Row 49 - Cell 1
|Kazakhstan
|Medina ( Медина )
|Kyrgyzstan
|Rayana ( Раяна )
|L
|Row 52 - Cell 1
|Latvia
|Emīliju
|Libya
|Fatima (فاطمھ )
|Liechtenstein
|Emilia
|Lithuania
|Sofija
|Luxembourg
|Emma
|M
|Row 58 - Cell 1
|Macedonia (North)
|Jana ( Јана )
|Malaysia
|Ainul Mardhiah
|Malta
|Mia
|Mexico
|Sofía
|Moldova
|Sofia
|Monaco
|Emma
|Montenegro
|Sofija
|N
|Row 66 - Cell 1
|Netherlands
|Emma
|New Zealand
|Isla
|Norway
|Nora
|O
|Row 70 - Cell 1
|Oman
|Fatima
|P
|Row 72 - Cell 1
|Paraguay
|María
|Peru
|Mia
|Philippines
|Althea
|Poland
|Zofia
|Portugal
|Maria
|R
|Row 78 - Cell 1
|Romania
|Maria
|Russia
|Sofia (София)
|S
|Row 81 - Cell 1
|Scotland
|Olivia
|Serbia
|Sofija
|Slovakia
|Sofia
|Slovenia
|Ema
|South Africa
|Melokuhle
|South Korea
|Lee Seo ( 이서 )
|Spain
|Lucía
|Sweden
|Astrid
|Switzerland
|Mia
|T
|Row 91 - Cell 1
|Turkey
|Zeynep
|U
|Row 93 - Cell 1
|Ukraine
|Anna (Анна)
|United Arab Emirates
|Maryam ( مریم )
|United States of America
|Olivia
|Uruguay
|Maria
|Uzbekistan
|Soliha
The data also included a list of the most popular boys names by country, too.
Experts believe that names can really embody a person's culture and background, and those with unique monikers may find themselves living more unique lives.
Adam Alter, Professor of Psychology at New York University, says: "It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that begins with an unusual name and ultimately leads to unconventional or creative thinking.
"When you think of yourself as different, you might, in turn, think and behave differently."
Interesting!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
