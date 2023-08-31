The most popular girls baby names in each country might surprise you

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Picking the perfect baby name can feel incredibly difficult - especially when there are so many beautiful baby names to choose from. Whether you're leaning towards rare baby names or you're feeling inspired by your favourite films and TV shows, there's one thing that parents-to-be can all agree on: it's a tough job.

But if you've ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular in your area, you might also wonder which monikers are the firm favourites by country.

Word game website Letter Solver did some digging to find out which baby names were the most popular - and put together a list of the most popular girls names across the globe.

To obtain the data, they conducted manual research in each country's native language to find local reports with popular names for boys and girls. After prioritising reports from the last 12 months, they were able to spot name trends for each place.

While most countries appeared in the final data, those omitted did not have enough reputable data to represent the country accurately.

The research found that as of June this year, the most popular girls name (including variations) is Maria, which takes the top spot in 13 countries, followed by Sofia with in 11 countries. You're also more likely to find Olivias in Europe and North America.

Wondering which baby name for girls took the top spot in your country?

Keep reading.

Most popular baby names for girls in each country

Trends and traditions vary from place to place, but if you want to know which girls baby names come out on top in each country take a look below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most popular baby names for girls by country Country Name A Row 1 - Cell 1 Albania Amelia Algeria Maryam (مریم ) Argentina Emma Armenia Nare Australia Marie Azerbaijan Zahra ( Zəhra ) B Row 8 - Cell 1 Belgium Olivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Sara Brazil Maria Alice Bulgaria Victoria C Row 13 - Cell 1 Canada Olivia Chile Emma China Ruòxī ( 若汐 ) Colombia María Costa Rica Isabella Croatia Mia Cuba Yanet Czech Republic Eliška D Row 22 - Cell 1 Denmark Ella Dominican Republic Abigail E Row 25 - Cell 1 Ecuador Mía England & Wales Olivia Estonia Mia F Row 29 - Cell 1 Finland Olivia France Jade G Row 32 - Cell 1 Georgia Mariam ( მარიამ ) Germany Emilia Guatemala María H Row 36 - Cell 1 Honduras Sofía Hungary Hanna I Row 39 - Cell 1 Iceland Embla Iran Fatima (فاطمھ ) Ireland (Northern) Grace Ireland (Republic of) Emily Israel Avigayil ( ֲא ִבי ַגיִל ) Italy Sofia J Row 46 - Cell 1 Japan Himari ( ひまり) Jordan Salma (سلمى ) K Row 49 - Cell 1 Kazakhstan Medina ( Медина ) Kyrgyzstan Rayana ( Раяна ) L Row 52 - Cell 1 Latvia Emīliju Libya Fatima (فاطمھ ) Liechtenstein Emilia Lithuania Sofija Luxembourg Emma M Row 58 - Cell 1 Macedonia (North) Jana ( Јана ) Malaysia Ainul Mardhiah Malta Mia Mexico Sofía Moldova Sofia Monaco Emma Montenegro Sofija N Row 66 - Cell 1 Netherlands Emma New Zealand Isla Norway Nora O Row 70 - Cell 1 Oman Fatima P Row 72 - Cell 1 Paraguay María Peru Mia Philippines Althea Poland Zofia Portugal Maria R Row 78 - Cell 1 Romania Maria Russia Sofia (София) S Row 81 - Cell 1 Scotland Olivia Serbia Sofija Slovakia Sofia Slovenia Ema South Africa Melokuhle South Korea Lee Seo ( 이서 ) Spain Lucía Sweden Astrid Switzerland Mia T Row 91 - Cell 1 Turkey Zeynep U Row 93 - Cell 1 Ukraine Anna (Анна) United Arab Emirates Maryam ( مریم ) United States of America Olivia Uruguay Maria Uzbekistan Soliha

The data also included a list of the most popular boys names by country, too.

Experts believe that names can really embody a person's culture and background, and those with unique monikers may find themselves living more unique lives.

Adam Alter, Professor of Psychology at New York University, says: "It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that begins with an unusual name and ultimately leads to unconventional or creative thinking.

"When you think of yourself as different, you might, in turn, think and behave differently."

Interesting!