The most popular girls baby names in each country might surprise you

Here's the list - from Albania to Uzbekistan

Most popular baby girls names
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jadie Troy-Pryde
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
published

Picking the perfect baby name can feel incredibly difficult - especially when there are so many beautiful baby names to choose from. Whether you're leaning towards rare baby names or you're feeling inspired by your favourite films and TV shows, there's one thing that parents-to-be can all agree on: it's a tough job.

But if you've ever wanted to know which baby names are most popular in your area, you might also wonder which monikers are the firm favourites by country.

Word game website Letter Solver did some digging to find out which baby names were the most popular - and put together a list of the most popular girls names across the globe. 

To obtain the data, they conducted manual research in each country's native language to find local reports with popular names for boys and girls. After prioritising reports from the last 12 months, they were able to spot name trends for each place. 

While most countries appeared in the final data, those omitted did not have enough reputable data to represent the country accurately. 

The research found that as of June this year, the most popular girls name (including variations) is Maria, which takes the top spot in 13 countries, followed by Sofia with in 11 countries. You're also more likely to find Olivias in Europe and North America.  

Wondering which baby name for girls took the top spot in your country? 

Keep reading. 

Trends and traditions vary from place to place, but if you want to know which girls baby names come out on top in each country take a look below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most popular baby names for girls by country
CountryName
ARow 1 - Cell 1
AlbaniaAmelia
AlgeriaMaryam (مریم )
ArgentinaEmma
ArmeniaNare
AustraliaMarie
AzerbaijanZahra ( Zəhra )
BRow 8 - Cell 1
BelgiumOlivia
Bosnia and HerzegovinaSara
BrazilMaria Alice
BulgariaVictoria
CRow 13 - Cell 1
CanadaOlivia
ChileEmma
ChinaRuòxī ( 若汐 )
ColombiaMaría
Costa RicaIsabella
CroatiaMia
CubaYanet
Czech RepublicEliška
DRow 22 - Cell 1
DenmarkElla
Dominican RepublicAbigail
ERow 25 - Cell 1
EcuadorMía
England & WalesOlivia
EstoniaMia
FRow 29 - Cell 1
FinlandOlivia
FranceJade
GRow 32 - Cell 1
GeorgiaMariam ( მარიამ )
GermanyEmilia
GuatemalaMaría
HRow 36 - Cell 1
HondurasSofía
HungaryHanna
IRow 39 - Cell 1
IcelandEmbla
IranFatima (فاطمھ )
Ireland (Northern)Grace
Ireland (Republic of)Emily
IsraelAvigayil ( ֲא ִבי ַגיִל )
ItalySofia
JRow 46 - Cell 1
JapanHimari ( ひまり)
JordanSalma (سلمى )
KRow 49 - Cell 1
KazakhstanMedina ( Медина )
KyrgyzstanRayana ( Раяна )
LRow 52 - Cell 1
LatviaEmīliju
LibyaFatima (فاطمھ )
LiechtensteinEmilia
LithuaniaSofija
LuxembourgEmma
MRow 58 - Cell 1
Macedonia (North)Jana ( Јана )
MalaysiaAinul Mardhiah
MaltaMia
MexicoSofía
MoldovaSofia
MonacoEmma
MontenegroSofija
NRow 66 - Cell 1
NetherlandsEmma
New ZealandIsla
NorwayNora
ORow 70 - Cell 1
OmanFatima
PRow 72 - Cell 1
ParaguayMaría
PeruMia
PhilippinesAlthea
PolandZofia
PortugalMaria
RRow 78 - Cell 1
RomaniaMaria
RussiaSofia (София)
SRow 81 - Cell 1
ScotlandOlivia
SerbiaSofija
SlovakiaSofia
SloveniaEma
South AfricaMelokuhle
South KoreaLee Seo ( 이서 )
SpainLucía
SwedenAstrid
SwitzerlandMia
TRow 91 - Cell 1
TurkeyZeynep
U Row 93 - Cell 1
UkraineAnna (Анна)
United Arab EmiratesMaryam ( مریم )
United States of AmericaOlivia
UruguayMaria
UzbekistanSoliha

The data also included a list of the most popular boys names by country, too. 

Experts believe that names can really embody a person's culture and background, and those with unique monikers may find themselves living more unique lives.

Adam Alter, Professor of Psychology at New York University, says: "It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy that begins with an unusual name and ultimately leads to unconventional or creative thinking.

"When you think of yourself as different, you might, in turn, think and behave differently."

Interesting!

Topics
Baby Names
Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸