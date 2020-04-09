Need baby name inspo? These are the rarest monikers in the UK

With researchers predicting a coronavirus baby boom, many may be expecting the patter of tiny feet at the end of the year.

And if you’re looking for baby name inspo, you might want to take a look at some of the baby names going extinct – or if you prefer something less unusual, you’ll want to pick a moniker from the popular baby names list.

But have you ever wondered which names are so unique that they’re actually rarely used in the UK?

As reported by Cosmopolitan UK, the data from the Office of National Statistics lists the rarest baby names based on those born in 2018.

So if you do want to choose a name that’s hardly ever heard in the school playground, then you’ll want to take a look at the following…

Here are some of monikers on the rarest baby names list:

Rarest girls names UK

  1. Aubriella
  2. Brienna
  3. Cadie
  4. Demetria
  5. Edwina
  6. Forest
  7. Gessica
  8. Hendrix
  9. Indra
  10. Juna
  11. Kensa
  12. Lissy
  13. Maura
  14. Nessa
  15. Orchid
  16. Petal
  17. Quynn
  18. Rosabel
  19. Sawyer
  20. Tansy
  21. Uzma
  22. Verona
  23. Waverly
  24. Xiomara
  25. Yanna
  26. Zyla

Rarest boys names UK

  1. Arco
  2. Bane
  3. Carey
  4. Dougal
  5. Elwyn
  6. Falcon
  7. Godfrey
  8. Hart
  9. Inder
  10. Jade
  11. Kass
  12. Lancelot
  13. Morley
  14. Nero
  15. Otter
  16. Psalm
  17. Raff
  18. Stanton
  19. Tidus
  20. Vir
  21. Walt
  22. Yonathan
  23. Zante

Would you pick any of these names for your little one?

