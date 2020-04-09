Need baby name inspo? These are the rarest monikers in the UK

With researchers predicting a coronavirus baby boom, many may be expecting the patter of tiny feet at the end of the year.

And if you’re looking for baby name inspo, you might want to take a look at some of the baby names going extinct – or if you prefer something less unusual, you’ll want to pick a moniker from the popular baby names list.

But have you ever wondered which names are so unique that they’re actually rarely used in the UK?

As reported by Cosmopolitan UK, the data from the Office of National Statistics lists the rarest baby names based on those born in 2018.

So if you do want to choose a name that’s hardly ever heard in the school playground, then you’ll want to take a look at the following…

Here are some of monikers on the rarest baby names list:

Rarest girls names UK

Aubriella Brienna Cadie Demetria Edwina Forest Gessica Hendrix Indra Juna Kensa Lissy Maura Nessa Orchid Petal Quynn Rosabel Sawyer Tansy Uzma Verona Waverly Xiomara Yanna Zyla

Rarest boys names UK

Arco Bane Carey Dougal Elwyn Falcon Godfrey Hart Inder Jade Kass Lancelot Morley Nero Otter Psalm Raff Stanton Tidus Vir Walt Yonathan Zante

Would you pick any of these names for your little one?