These are the most popular TV inspired baby names, from Game of Thrones to Stranger Things

Picking the perfect baby name can be a difficult feat, especially when there are so many lovely and unusual monikers out there – where do you start? You might be trawling lists of vintage baby names, searching for the name that (supposedly) sets your child up for success or taking a slightly more unusual route and naming your newborn after these food and drinks items.

But if you consider yourself a bit of a TV buff, you might want to take inspiration from your favourite shows.

A new study by Confused.com looked at data from the Office of National Statistics to find out which TV inspired baby names were the most popular – and there are definitely a few surprises in there.

The Game of Thrones finale may have aired in 2019, but the characters names still appear to be proving popular with new parents as two names, Arya and Yara, appear in the top ten for baby girls, and Theon makes the list in the boys category.

Other notable examples of telly-loving mums and dads are Elena, via The Vampire Diaries, Skyler as per Breaking Bad and Dustin courtesy of Stranger Things. There are also a number of Sons of Anarchy fans naming their little ones Jax, and Clay appears to be a nod at 13 Reasons Why.

Take a look at the full lists below…

The top 10 most popular TV baby names for girls

Arya – Game of Thrones – 412 babies in 2020

Elena – The Vampire Diaries – 408 babies in 2020

Piper – Orange Is the New Black – 361 babies in 2020

Serena – Gossip Girl – 130 babies in 2020

Yara – Game of Thrones – 92 babies in 2020

Sabrina – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 74 babies in 2020

Paris – Paris Hilton – 70 babies in 2020

Skyler – Breaking Bad – 64 babies in 2020

Annalise – How to Get Away with Murder – 48 babies in 2020

Khloe – Keeping Up with the Kardashians – 44 babies in 2020

The top 10 most popular TV baby names for boys

Jax – Sons of Anarchy – 485 babies in 2020

Dexter – Dexter – 466 babies in 2020

Stefan – The Vampire Diaries – 186 babies in 2020

Dawson – Dawson’s Creek – 80 babies in 2020

Fox – The X-Files – 79 babies in 2020

Clay – 13 reasons why – 63 babies in 2020

Saul – Breaking Bad – 40 babies in 2020

Damon – The Vampire Diaries – 38 babies in 2020

Dustin – Stranger Things – 25 babies in 2020

Theon – Game of Thrones – 22 babies in 2020

The study also revealed which monikers increased the most in popularity, with Jax seeing a staggering 6,325% increase, Khloe coming in second with a 1,833% rise and Dawson climbing by 1,067%.

Would you choose any of these baby names for your little one?