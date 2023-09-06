These are the most popular baby boys names across the world

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Where do you even start when it comes to picking the perfect baby name? While 'main character energy' baby names have definitely increased in popularity in recent years, there has also been a shift towards more traditional monikers for little ones - evident by the resurgence of vintage baby names.

And while we know which baby names are most popular in the UK by city and town, you might be wondering if there are any interesting global trends.

According to research by Letter Solver, there are - particularly when it comes to the most popular baby names for boys across the world. In order to find out which boys' monikers were the most favoured by country, they collated data from local and reputable reports to create one ultimate and accurate list.

It shows that the most popular name for boys is Mohammed, including variations, which tops the list in 10 countries. In the US, Liam is currently trending while those in the UK appear to be most fond of Noah.

Take a look...

Most popular baby names for boys in each country

If you've already read about the most popular girls names in each country, the list below highlights which boys names are most popular by place.

Do any of your favourite monikers top the charts?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most popular baby names for boys by country Country Name A Row 1 - Cell 1 Albania Noel Algeria Muhammad (محمد) Argentina Mateo Armenia Davit Australia Oliver Austria Paul Azerbaijan Ugur (Uğur) B Row 9 - Cell 1 Belgium Noah Bosnia and Herzegovina Davud Brazil Miguel Bulgaria Alexander C Row 14 - Cell 1 Canada Noah Chile Mateo China Mùchén ( 沐宸 ) Colombia Emiliano Costa Rica Samuel Croatia Luka Cuba José Luis Czech Republic Jakub D Row 23 - Cell 1 Denmark William Dominican Republic Adriel E Row 26 - Cell 1 Ecuador Liam England & Wales Noah Estonia Robin F Row 30 - Cell 1 Finland Leo France Léo G Row 33 - Cell 1 Georgia Giorgi (გიორგი) Germany Noah Guatemala José H Row 37 - Cell 1 Honduras Josué Hungary Levente I Row 40 - Cell 1 Iceland Emil Iran Muhammad (محمد) Ireland (Northern) James Ireland (Republic of) Jack Israel Muhammad (מוחמד) Italy Leonardo J Row 47 - Cell 1 Japan Aoi (青) Jordan Muhammad (محمد) K Row 50 - Cell 1 Kazakhstan Alikhan (Алихан) Kyrgyzstan Muhammad (Мухаммед) L Row 53 - Cell 1 Latvia Olivers Libya Muhammad (محمد) Liechtenstein Elias Lithuania Markas Luxembourg Louis M Row 59 - Cell 1 Macedonia (North) Luka (Лука) Malaysia Muhammad Al Fateh Malta Luca Mexico Santiago Moldova David Monaco Leonardo Montenegro Luka N Row 67 - Cell 1 Netherlands Noah New Zealand Oliver Norway Jakob O Row 71 - Cell 1 Oman Muhammad P Row 73 - Cell 1 Paraguay Ramón Peru Liam Philippines Jacob Poland Antoni Portugal Francisco R Row 79 - Cell 1 Romania Andrei Russia Alexander (Александр) S Row 82 - Cell 1 Scotland Noah Serbia Luka Slovakia Jakub Slovenia Filip South Africa Lethabo South Korea Lee Jun-yi ( 이준 ) Spain Martín Sweden William Switzerland Noah T Row 92 - Cell 1 Turkey Alparslan U Row 94 - Cell 1 Ukraine Artem (Артем) United Arab Emirates Muhammad (محمد) United States of America Liam Uruguay Juan Uzbekistan Muhammadali

The data collected by Letter Solver is accurate as of June 2023, and while every effort was made to include as many countries as possible there were instances where reputable reports were not found.

However, from the countries included in this list, there are some key findings - traditional names, like David and Oliver, appear to be making a comeback, while Noah is favoured in Belgium, Canada, England & Wales, Germany,

What do you think of this list of baby boys names by country?