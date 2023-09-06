These are the most popular baby boys names across the world

Here's the breakdown by country

Most popular baby boys names by country
Where do you even start when it comes to picking the perfect baby name? While 'main character energy' baby names have definitely increased in popularity in recent years, there has also been a shift towards more traditional monikers for little ones - evident by the resurgence of vintage baby names.

And while we know which baby names are most popular in the UK by city and town, you might be wondering if there are any interesting global trends.

According to research by Letter Solver, there are - particularly when it comes to the most popular baby names for boys across the world. In order to find out which boys' monikers were the most favoured by country, they collated data from local and reputable reports to create one ultimate and accurate list. 

It shows that the most popular name for boys is Mohammed, including variations, which tops the list in 10 countries. In the US, Liam is currently trending while those in the UK appear to be most fond of Noah. 

Take a look...

If you've already read about the most popular girls names in each country, the list below highlights which boys names are most popular by place.

Do any of your favourite monikers top the charts?

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Most popular baby names for boys by country
CountryName
ARow 1 - Cell 1
AlbaniaNoel
AlgeriaMuhammad (محمد)
ArgentinaMateo
ArmeniaDavit
AustraliaOliver
AustriaPaul
AzerbaijanUgur (Uğur)
BRow 9 - Cell 1
BelgiumNoah
Bosnia and HerzegovinaDavud
BrazilMiguel
BulgariaAlexander
CRow 14 - Cell 1
CanadaNoah
ChileMateo
ChinaMùchén ( 沐宸 )
ColombiaEmiliano
Costa RicaSamuel
CroatiaLuka
CubaJosé Luis
Czech RepublicJakub
DRow 23 - Cell 1
DenmarkWilliam
Dominican RepublicAdriel
ERow 26 - Cell 1
EcuadorLiam
England & WalesNoah
EstoniaRobin
FRow 30 - Cell 1
FinlandLeo
FranceLéo
GRow 33 - Cell 1
GeorgiaGiorgi (გიორგი)
GermanyNoah
GuatemalaJosé
HRow 37 - Cell 1
HondurasJosué
HungaryLevente
IRow 40 - Cell 1
IcelandEmil
IranMuhammad (محمد)
Ireland (Northern)James
Ireland (Republic of)Jack
IsraelMuhammad (מוחמד)
ItalyLeonardo
JRow 47 - Cell 1
JapanAoi (青)
JordanMuhammad (محمد)
KRow 50 - Cell 1
KazakhstanAlikhan (Алихан)
KyrgyzstanMuhammad (Мухаммед)
LRow 53 - Cell 1
LatviaOlivers
LibyaMuhammad (محمد)
LiechtensteinElias
LithuaniaMarkas
LuxembourgLouis
MRow 59 - Cell 1
Macedonia (North)Luka (Лука)
MalaysiaMuhammad Al Fateh
MaltaLuca
MexicoSantiago
MoldovaDavid
MonacoLeonardo
MontenegroLuka
NRow 67 - Cell 1
NetherlandsNoah
New ZealandOliver
NorwayJakob
ORow 71 - Cell 1
OmanMuhammad
PRow 73 - Cell 1
ParaguayRamón
PeruLiam
PhilippinesJacob
PolandAntoni
PortugalFrancisco
RRow 79 - Cell 1
RomaniaAndrei
RussiaAlexander (Александр)
SRow 82 - Cell 1
ScotlandNoah
SerbiaLuka
SlovakiaJakub
SloveniaFilip
South AfricaLethabo
South KoreaLee Jun-yi ( 이준 )
SpainMartín
SwedenWilliam
SwitzerlandNoah
TRow 92 - Cell 1
TurkeyAlparslan
URow 94 - Cell 1
UkraineArtem (Артем)
United Arab EmiratesMuhammad (محمد)
United States of AmericaLiam
UruguayJuan
UzbekistanMuhammadali

The data collected by Letter Solver is accurate as of June 2023, and while every effort was made to include as many countries as possible there were instances where reputable reports were not found. 

However, from the countries included in this list, there are some key findings - traditional names, like David and Oliver, appear to be making a comeback, while Noah is favoured in Belgium, Canada, England & Wales, Germany, 

What do you think of this list of baby boys names by country? 

