These are the most popular baby boys names across the world
Here's the breakdown by country
Where do you even start when it comes to picking the perfect baby name? While 'main character energy' baby names have definitely increased in popularity in recent years, there has also been a shift towards more traditional monikers for little ones - evident by the resurgence of vintage baby names.
And while we know which baby names are most popular in the UK by city and town, you might be wondering if there are any interesting global trends.
According to research by Letter Solver, there are - particularly when it comes to the most popular baby names for boys across the world. In order to find out which boys' monikers were the most favoured by country, they collated data from local and reputable reports to create one ultimate and accurate list.
It shows that the most popular name for boys is Mohammed, including variations, which tops the list in 10 countries. In the US, Liam is currently trending while those in the UK appear to be most fond of Noah.
Take a look...
Most popular baby names for boys in each country
If you've already read about the most popular girls names in each country, the list below highlights which boys names are most popular by place.
Do any of your favourite monikers top the charts?
|Country
|Name
|A
|Albania
|Noel
|Algeria
|Muhammad (محمد)
|Argentina
|Mateo
|Armenia
|Davit
|Australia
|Oliver
|Austria
|Paul
|Azerbaijan
|Ugur (Uğur)
|B
|Belgium
|Noah
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Davud
|Brazil
|Miguel
|Bulgaria
|Alexander
|C
|Canada
|Noah
|Chile
|Mateo
|China
|Mùchén ( 沐宸 )
|Colombia
|Emiliano
|Costa Rica
|Samuel
|Croatia
|Luka
|Cuba
|José Luis
|Czech Republic
|Jakub
|D
|Denmark
|William
|Dominican Republic
|Adriel
|E
|Ecuador
|Liam
|England & Wales
|Noah
|Estonia
|Robin
|F
|Finland
|Leo
|France
|Léo
|G
|Georgia
|Giorgi (გიორგი)
|Germany
|Noah
|Guatemala
|José
|H
|Honduras
|Josué
|Hungary
|Levente
|I
|Iceland
|Emil
|Iran
|Muhammad (محمد)
|Ireland (Northern)
|James
|Ireland (Republic of)
|Jack
|Israel
|Muhammad (מוחמד)
|Italy
|Leonardo
|J
|Japan
|Aoi (青)
|Jordan
|Muhammad (محمد)
|K
|Kazakhstan
|Alikhan (Алихан)
|Kyrgyzstan
|Muhammad (Мухаммед)
|L
|Latvia
|Olivers
|Libya
|Muhammad (محمد)
|Liechtenstein
|Elias
|Lithuania
|Markas
|Luxembourg
|Louis
|M
|Macedonia (North)
|Luka (Лука)
|Malaysia
|Muhammad Al Fateh
|Malta
|Luca
|Mexico
|Santiago
|Moldova
|David
|Monaco
|Leonardo
|Montenegro
|Luka
|N
|Netherlands
|Noah
|New Zealand
|Oliver
|Norway
|Jakob
|O
|Oman
|Muhammad
|P
|Paraguay
|Ramón
|Peru
|Liam
|Philippines
|Jacob
|Poland
|Antoni
|Portugal
|Francisco
|R
|Romania
|Andrei
|Russia
|Alexander (Александр)
|S
|Scotland
|Noah
|Serbia
|Luka
|Slovakia
|Jakub
|Slovenia
|Filip
|South Africa
|Lethabo
|South Korea
|Lee Jun-yi ( 이준 )
|Spain
|Martín
|Sweden
|William
|Switzerland
|Noah
|T
|Turkey
|Alparslan
|U
|Ukraine
|Artem (Артем)
|United Arab Emirates
|Muhammad (محمد)
|United States of America
|Liam
|Uruguay
|Juan
|Uzbekistan
|Muhammadali
The data collected by Letter Solver is accurate as of June 2023, and while every effort was made to include as many countries as possible there were instances where reputable reports were not found.
However, from the countries included in this list, there are some key findings - traditional names, like David and Oliver, appear to be making a comeback, while Noah is favoured in Belgium, Canada, England & Wales, Germany,
What do you think of this list of baby boys names by country?
