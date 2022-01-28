Valentine’s Day ideas: 8 totally cool (and not cringe) things to do

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Because not everyone wants a candlelit dinner...

Valentine’s Day is only a couple of weeks away, and by now you might be wondering how to celebrate. Forced romance can put pressure on even the most relaxed of couples, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your Valentine’s Day plans to another night of Netflix and chilling. Whether you’re into the whole song-and-dance of the holiday or not, we’ve got lots of cool (and not cringe) date ideas to do with your significant other, or your significant friends.

We’ve made sure to include something for everyone. From film buffs to budding chefs and those just wanting to relax, you’ll love what we’ve got on offer. If you’re not sure about what to buy for your other half, we’ve also rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her and the best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends.

Videos you may like:

If you do decide to do something special, don’t forget to check out our Valentine’s Day outfit ideas and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day and beyond. We’ve got outfits for every occasion, so that you can feel your best no matter what you get up to. Without further ado, check out our guide to the best Valentine’s Day ideas…

Valentine’s Day ideas 2022: