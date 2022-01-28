Valentine’s Day ideas: 8 totally cool (and not cringe) things to do

Because not everyone wants a candlelit dinner...
Valentine’s Day is only a couple of weeks away, and by now you might be wondering how to celebrate. Forced romance can put pressure on even the most relaxed of couples, but that doesn’t mean you have to leave your Valentine’s Day plans to another night of Netflix and chilling. Whether you’re into the whole song-and-dance of the holiday or not, we’ve got lots of cool (and not cringe) date ideas to do with your significant other, or your significant friends.
We’ve made sure to include something for everyone. From film buffs to budding chefs and those just wanting to relax, you’ll love what we’ve got on offer. If you’re not sure about what to buy for your other half, we’ve also rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts for her and the best Valentine’s gifts for boyfriends.
If you do decide to do something special, don’t forget to check out our Valentine’s Day outfit ideas and the best lingerie for Valentine’s Day and beyond. We’ve got outfits for every occasion, so that you can feel your best no matter what you get up to. Without further ado, check out our guide to the best Valentine’s Day ideas…
Valentine’s Day ideas 2022:
Movie Night at The Cinema at Selfridges Gift Experience, £500 | Selfridges
If you and your partner love a night at the cinema, go all out with this epic gift experience. It includes a private film screening in the VIP room at The Cinema at Selfridges, a bottle of Selfridges Selection Champagne, popcorn and snacks.
Weekday Sunrise Virgin Hot Air Balloon Flight for Two, £260 | Virgin Experience Days
If you and your loved one are seeking adventure, take to the skies with this 60 minute morning hot air balloon flight. You can even land in style with a glass of prosecco and a certificate signed by your pilot.
Two Night Break at W London Away Spa, from £555 | Spabreaks
If you are looking for the ultimate relaxing break to unwind with your partner, look no further than the Away Spa at the W London Hotel. Their two night stay offer includes bed and breakfast and a 50 minute massage per person. Dreamy.
Traditional Afternoon Tea for Two at The Harrods Tea Rooms,
was £118 now £99 | Buyagift
Who doesn’t love afternoon tea? Harrods are offering afternoon tea for two, which includes a selection of finger sandwiches, pastries, freshly baked scones and savoury treats, along with a refreshing pot of their world-famous tea.
Get Kosy at Kimpton, from £409 | Kimpton Fitzroy London
Kimpton Fitzroy London has launched the ultimate luxury Valentine’s Day getaway. Guests can enjoy an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s rooms, where a bottle of Champagne and a surprise sweet treat will be waiting. You will also receive £100 of credit to spend in the Galvin Bar & Grill, plus breakfast. Need we say more?
Half Day Cookery Class for Two at the Gordon Ramsay Academy, £190 | Virgin Experience Days
For those with (or without) culinary skills, why not take a cooking class at none other than the Gordon Ramsay Academy? There is a choice of three-hour class themes, from desserts and doughnuts, sushi-making or perfect hand-shaped pasta.
‘With Love from Tom Kerridge’ Dining at Home Box, £185 | Tom Kerridge
If you’d prefer to celebrate the day from the comfort of your own home, why not treat yourselves to a meal to remember? This Valentine’s Day at home box includes three courses and extras, all prepared by the team of chefs at Lush by Tom Kerridge.
Afternoon Tea with Champagne for Four in The Domes at London Secret Garden Kensington,
was £180 now £120 | Red Letter Days
If you are heading out to celebrate with another couple, this experience for four is bound to go down a treat. Tuck into an array of sweet and savoury nibbles in your own private dome, topped off with a glass of champagne.