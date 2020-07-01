Running out of Furlough night plans? These are the best places for outdoor cinema this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cosy up to cult classics at these beautiful open-air and drive-in cinemas. Summertime sadness? I barely know her!



It goes without saying that the pandemic has placed some pretty heavy limitations on our social lives. But with hairdressers, pubs and restaurants opening this weekend, it seems we’re edging back to some form of normality (until the potential second lockdown, at least)

But what about those of us missing the sticky floors and £20 pick ‘n mix of our favourite movie theatres? Well I’m here to tell you that cinema is back – just not quite as we remember it.

That’s right, all summer long there will be a series of outdoor cinema screenings across the UK.

Offering up a plethora of recent flicks and cult classics, these drive-in and open-air cinemas are perfect for anyone looking for a new Furlough night activity. They’ll also most definitely expand our dating possibilities beyond the standardized ‘social distance walk?’ Hinge meet-up – halle-freaking-lujah.

And considering the tight rules around social distancing, there’s a good chance some of these outdoor cinemas will have a BYOS (bring your own snacks) policy. All the benefits of the movies without getting completely ripped off for popcorn? I’m sold.

So stick on your leather jacket, steal your dad’s cadillac and grab a ticket, because these outdoor cinema screenings will provide enough 1950s James Dean magic to save your turbulent summer. Here are our top picks in the UK:

AtTheDriveInCinema

With outdoor cinema screenings planned across over 12 UK cities (including Newcastle, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow), @TheDriveIn is embarking on a nationwide tour to bring the magic of drive-in pop-up to every movie buff this summer.

Films on offer: Jaws, the Toy Story films and Back to the Future (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 6th July

Visit the website for more details

The Rooftop Film Club

Already famed for its memorable outdoor cinema events, The Rooftop Film Club has reinvented itself as a drive-in to offer a contact-free movie experience, starting from this week.

Films on offer: 10 Things I Hate About You, Pulp Fiction and Knives Out (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 4th July

Visit the website for more details

The Luna Cinema

Already adored by outdoor cinema lover’s, this year Luna has expanded their deck chair set-up to accommodate drive-ins in five locations across London, Oxford, the Midlands and Hertfordshire.

Films on offer: The Goonies, Rocketman and The Devil Wears Prada (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 4th July

Visit the website for more details

Park N Party

This pop-up drive-in will be at EventCity, a new arts development in central Manchester set to officially open next year.

Films on offer: Moana, The Invisible Man and Magic Mike (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 27th June

Visit the website for more details

The Free Range Film Club

Hosting dreamy cinema screenings across London’s best outdoor spaces, the Free Range is featuring a programme of cult classics, feel good faves and indie flicks.

Films on offer: O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Get Out and Little Miss Sunshine (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 29th July

Visit the website for more details

Itison Drive-in Movies

Located at the beautiful Loch Lomond Shores, Itison is Scotland’s original drive-in and its most popular. With last years screenings’ selling out within minutes, we recommend that you keep an eye out for ticket release this year to avoid disappointment.

Films on offer: Mrs Doubtfire, Stand by Me and The Matrix (to name a few)

When? Screenings kick off from 29th July

Visit the website for more detail