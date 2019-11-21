Lindt pick & mix has arrived at Sainsbury’s and what a time to be alive

This year we’ve been absolutely spoilt when it comes to Christmas snacks. From the delightful Christmas Colin the Caterpillar – which would obviously be the perfect centrepiece for any festive gathering – to the rather unusual Christmas crisps (including a Brussels Sprouts flavour), there is something for everyone.

And let’s not forget the one and only cheese advent calendar for anyone with a love of all things savoury.

But what’s on offer if you want something perfectly tailored to your tastes? Well there’s now a Lindt pick and mix at Sainsbury’s and what a time to be alive!

Individual spheres of of the popular chocolates will be available across 72 stores, meaning that you can create your own mixture and try out some new flavours.

You’ll be able to pick your mix of mint, strawberry and cream, caramel, dark chocolate, mint, orange, hazelnut, white chocolate, coconut, sea salt and Stracciatella.

It’ll set you back £3 for a box of eight, £5 for 14 or £10 for 28 truffles. They’re notably more expensive than the pre-packaged boxes (a 200g box is currently priced at £5 in Sainsbury’s), but if you’re keen to shake things up and create a completely personalised box then it’s up to you to decide whether or not it’s worth investing. If you’re feeling generous, it could also make a lovely little Christmas present.

If you’re after more personalised goodies, you can also get a unique box of Quality Street filled with all your favourites so none go to waste, and more importantly it has your name stamped on it. Wonderful.

Merry Christmas, indeed.