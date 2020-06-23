Disneyland Paris confirms they’ll be reopening very soon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Disneyland Paris closed its doors on 15th March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but now the company has announced that they will be opening again very soon.

Disneyland Paris President, Natacha Rafalski, announced that the park will begin reopening on Wednesday 15th July, and visitors will be permitted to visit Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club hotel, and Disney Village.

There will be ‘enhanced health and safety measures’ to comply with the French government’s guidelines on coronavirus, which will include capping attendance, advanced ticketing and reservations and mandatory face masks for those aged over 11, aiming to ‘accommodate controlled guest density that supports government guidance on physical distancing.’

A statement from Disneyland Paris reads: ‘The focus continues to be on promoting the health and safety of Cast Members and guests, as we welcome guests back to Disneyland Paris.’

Ms Rafalski said: ‘All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks. Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our Cast Members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many re-openings in the tourism industry across Europe.

‘We are looking forward to the return of our Cast Members and reopening our gates for guests to once again enjoy.

She added: ‘As we reflect on the last several months, the magic of being able to enjoy a Disney experience means so much more.

‘I’m very much looking forward to the day when our guests and cast members can celebrate being together again.

‘Until then, stay safe, keep dreaming, and see you soon at Disneyland Paris! After all, there is no magic without YOU!’

The Disneyland Paris hotels and resorts will open from 20th July, with Hotel Cheyenne being the first to open while Hotel Santa Fe will be available for bookings from 3rd August. The Disneyland Hotel will be open from 7th September, although the Davy Crocket Ranch and Sequoia Lodge Hotel will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Walt Disney Resort in Florida will also be gradually opening on 11th July, beginning with the Epcot and Hollywood Studios parks.