The Disneyland UK sneak peek pics are finally here and it looks incredible

If you’ve been waiting your whole life for Disneyland UK to be a thing, well it’s one step closer to happening.

The London Resort will be a gigantic theme park, with six different ‘lands’ covering 535 acres (roughly the size of the Olympic Park in Stratford for measure), and holding partnerships with BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures. It will offer the ‘next generation’ of rides and experiences from 2024.

Excited? Same.

The press release reads: ‘Visitors can start their journey in The Studios, a gritty, modern-day warehouse district that practically roars with the exhilarating thrills of big, blockbuster features. A winning combination of explosive action, high-octane car chases and high-stakes espionage.

‘Just to the north lies The Woods, an enchanted realm where springtime reigns eternal and the boundary between reality and fantasy dissolves. Here, the young and young-at-heart will be invited to step through the pages of a storybook and embark on adventures that put a fresh spin on beloved bedtime stories, fables and fairy tales.

‘From the Woods, the journey continues through the ages into The Kingdom, an immersive realm of swords, sorcery, dragons & legend. This is England as a dark and ancient land, a place of threatening and imposing castles and mystical Arthurian legends.

‘To the north lay The Isles, a land of giant creatures, mythical beasts and adventures at the crossroads of imagination and reality. Fantastic jaw dropping architecture will combine with magnificent rides and 21st century technology.

‘The past begins to blend with the future in The Jungle. Ancient ruins of a mysterious long-lost Mesoamerican civilisation are seen pushing up through treetops. Here, an overgrown environment, brimming with ancient secrets, surprising discoveries and strange mystical artefacts will be transported to the present by inquisitive explorers – young and old.

‘The final land, dedicated to futuristic experiences, alien encounters and big thrill rides, The Starport is a bustling 23rd century landing zone. It will launch visitors into thrilling science-fiction adventures that are out of this world, leaving them mesmerised at things that should be impossible but are not.’

Might have to wait a few years for it to come together, but we are so ready.