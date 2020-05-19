The best quiz questions for your next virtual games night

It seems that everybody is looking for the best quiz questions at the moment. Since the lockdown was announced, more and more of us are tuning into virtual pub quizzes with our friends and families to make the evenings a little more interesting. After all, you’ve probably completed Netflix by now anyway and there’s only so much banana bread you can make.

And with so many of us downloading virtual calling apps to stay in touch with our loved ones, it seems that we’re all turning to a good old over-the-laptop pub quiz.

Whether you’re looking for music, history, pop culture, science, TV and film or geography quiz questions, we’ve got you covered.

Take a look at the best quiz questions to really make players scratch their heads.

Best Quiz Questions

Want to challenge your friends and family with some great quiz questions? Take it away…

Round 1: Music Questions

1. What was Freddie Mercury’s real name?

2. What is the name of the Arctic Monkeys first studio album?

3. Name the five members of One Direction

4. What is the best selling single of all time according to the Guinness World Records?

5. Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at which awards show? Extra point for the year

6. In what year did Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain die?

7. Unchained Melody was re-released by which pop duo in 1995?

8. What pop singer’s real name is Katy Hudson?

Round 1: Music – answers

1. Farrokh Bulsara

2. Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

3. Harry, Louis, Liam, Niall, Zayn

4. White Christmas by Bing Crosby

5. VMAs 2009

6. 1994

7. Robson and Jerome

8. Katy Perry

Round 2: History Questions

1. Who was the first Roman Emperor to fight and train as a gladiator?

2. Name Henry VIII’s three children

3. Who was US president during the Wall Street Crash?

4. War of the Roses was a series of civil wars between which two houses?

5. Who was caught red-handed trying to blow up parliament in 1605?

6. Who composed Moonlight Sonata?

7. Which London tube station was gutted by fire in 1987?

8. A surprise attack by the Japanese on which naval base led to the US entering World War II?

Round 2: History – answers

1. Commodus (aka Lucius Aurelius Commodus)

2. Elizabeth I, Mary I, Edward VI

3. Herbert Hoover

4. House of Lancaster and House of York

5. Guy Fawkes

6. Ludwig van Beethoven

7. Kings Cross

8. Pearl Harbour

Round 3: Pop Culture Questions

1. Kate Bush famously sang: ‘Heathcliffe, it’s me Cathy/ I’ve come home/ I’m so cold/ Let me in through your window’ – but what famous author wrote the novel that was the song based on?

2. Who is the oldest Kardashian sister?

3. Which celeb fronted the campaign for McDonald’s when they first announced their new slogan ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ in 2003?

4. How many times was Elizabeth Taylor married?

5. Which British newspaper was closed down in 2011?

6. What was Marilyn Monroe’s real name?

7. Which surrealist artist painted The Persistence of Memory, an image of a number of melting pocket watches, also referred to as Melting Clocks or Melting Watches?

8. Who is the most followed celebrity on Instagram?

Round 3: Pop culture – answers

1. Wuthering Heights, Emily Bronte

2. Kourtney

3. Justin Timberlake

4. 8

5. News of the World

6. Norma Jeanne Mortenson

7. Salvador Dali

8. Cristiano Renaldo

Round 4: Science and Nature Questions

1. What is the study of mushrooms called?

2. Percy Spencer invented which kitchen appliance?

3. What is the collective name for a group of crows?

4. On the periodic table, what is the symbol for silver?

5. What is the soft spot on a baby’s head known as?

6. Which is the most flexible muscle in the human body?

7. What type of sugar does the brain need for energy?

8. In computer science, what does USB stand for?

Round 4: Science and Nature – answers

1. Mycology

2. Microwave

3. A murder

4. Ag

5. The Fontanelle

6. The tongue

7. Glucose

8. Universal Serial Bus

Round 5: TV and Film Questions

1. Who shot Phil Mitchell on his doorstep in the epic Eastenders mystery of 2001?

2. Who was the first winner of Big Brother UK in 2000?

3. Which Brentwood bar did the TOWIE cast frequent when the show started in 2010?

4. What is the address of the dentist in Finding Nemo?

5. Who won the X Factor in 2011?

6. Which actor claims he was pipped to the post by Leonardo DiCaprio to play Jack Dawson in Titanic?

7. Name all of the Weasley children from Harry Potter (½ point each)

8. In Friends, which A-lister played Rachel Green’s boyfriend, Paul Stevens?

Round 5: TV and Film – answers

1. Lisa Shaw

2. Craig Phillips

3. Sugar Hut

4. P Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney

5. Little Mix

6. Matthew McConaughey

7. Bill, Charlie, Percy, Fred, George, Ron and Ginny

8. Bruce Willis

Round 6: Geography Questions

1. What is the official currency in Sweden?

2. Where in the world would you find ‘banh mi’?

3. Put these 5 mountains in height order, tallest first: Snowdon, Kilimanjaro, Mont Blanc, Everest, Ben Nevis (1 point correct slot)

4. You’re in Australia and someone asks for a ‘stubby’. What do they want?

5. What is the capital of Morocco?

6. What is the busiest airport in the world?

7. Which is colder: The North Pole or the South Pole?

8. Where would you find the following islands: Boracay, Bohol and Palawan?

Round 6: Geography – answers

1. Swedish Krona

2. Vietnam

3. Everest (8,848), Kilimanjaro (5,895), Mont Blanc (4,810), Ben Nevis (1,344), Snowdon (1,085)

4. A bottle of beer

5. Rabat

6. (Hartsfield Jackson) Atlanta International Airport

7. South Pole

8. Philippines

Enjoy!