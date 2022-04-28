Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ever since Olivia Wilde teased her new film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh and Wilde’s boyfriend Harry Styles, we’ve been counting down the days until its release in mid-September.

Excitingly, on Tuesday the director took to the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to share the first full trailer of the film and discuss the filming process. She said the psychological thriller project had been ‘ambitious’ and that she was influenced by films that ‘push the boundaries of our imagination.’

She also called Styles’perfomance ‘truly a revelation’, whilst also joking that he was ‘an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I’m aware of.‘ It’s one of the first times, the actor and director, has openly spoken about Styles. The couple have been the internet’s obsession since their relationship started in 2021.

However, whilst on stage, a woman from the audience got up and slid a manila envelope onto the stage. Thinking it was someone trying to cheekily get a script into her hands, Wilde took the envelope, asking, ‘This is for me?’ She then opened it on stage, and said ‘Okay, got it. Thank you.’ She then continued with her presentation of the film and said no more about it, but had to hold on to the envelope, which had ‘Personal and Confidential on it, for the entire time.

At the time, everyone in the audience was confused. Was that meant to happen? But it was later confirmed to People that what she had in fact been given were court documents regarding the custody of Wilde and her ex Jadon Sudeikis’ children – Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

The couple split up after 10 years together, two months prior to Wilde becoming official with the One Direction-star.

According to a source close to Sudeikis, ‘Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.’

CinemaCom has said it will reevaluate its security measures following this rather bizarre and inappropriately timed exchange.