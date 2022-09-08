Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

"You're doing amazing, sweetie."

If you haven’t seen any of the Don’t Worry Darling drama rumours doing the rounds on social media this week – where have you been?

The cast and crew have been in Venice for the Film Festival, where the premier of the film, directed by Olivia Wilde, was shown.

From Harry Styles reportedly spitting on Chris Pine, to Florence Pugh’s make up artist captioning her photos “Miss Flo” in reference to a leaked video of Wilde seemingly belittling the actress, the Internet has been going wild for the ongoing spectacle.

If you saw footage from the event, you likely missed one crucial – and heartwarming – moment that should have been the real headline news of the event.

Chris Pine and Florence Pugh – who play two of the main characters, Frank and Alice, in the sci-fi thriller – had a moment on the red carpet that stole the hearts of many fans around the world.

What happened? Well, he whipped out an old-school disposable camera and started taking photos of Pugh as she walked the red carpet.

She can be seen laughing at the co-star and swirling in her Valentino dress as she poses.

This came shortly after Pugh got her grandmother – who she calls Granzo Pat – to join her for press photos on the red carpet.

Fans were quick to praise Pugh and Pine, with one saying: “I’m here for this! She is the moment and they all know it,” with another adding: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie”.

Another went on to praise them for bringing some lightheartedness to all of the drama, adding: “At this point I just want to see moments like this re: #DontWorryDarling.”

“There’s just so much negativity and too much speculation swirling around. It’s just nice to see a moment of joy from the actor’s, esp. Florence.”

When Wilde was asked about her “falling out” with Pugh, she said: “Florence is a force and we are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight. We’re really thrilled we’ll get to celebrate her work.”

She continued: “I can’t say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished.”