The most popular names for September babies

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re expecting the arrival of your little one this month and haven’t yet decided on a name, there are so many lists to look at – whether you want one of the smartest baby names, most successful baby names or rare baby names.

There are also options if you want to avoid the names that parents most regret, and if you consider yourself a bit of a beauty lover then you can also follow this trend of designer baby names.

However, if you want something that appears to suit September babies, you may want to look at the monikers that other parents with Virgo/Libra bundles of joy have chosen in the past.

As reported by Cosmopolitan.co.uk, the Office for National Statistics has revealed which names were most popular in September 2019 – and while there are some unsurprising favourites such as Olivia, Amelia and Ava (which also top various other baby names lists) and Oliver, George and Arthur, there are some more unusual additions like Rosie and Leo.

Take a look at some of the most popular names for babies born in September…

Most popular September girls names

Olivia

Amelia

Ava

Isla

Mia

Isabella

Sophia

Grace

Rosie

Ella

Most popular September boys names

Oliver

George

Arthur

Charlie

Noah

Leo

Oscar

Muhammad

Jack

Harry

We love them all!