Can you guess?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed in April in a star-studded ceremony reported to have cost around four million – yes, you read that right – four million pounds.

He proposed after the pair had been dating for just nine months, and they announced that they were to be wed in July 2021, with Brooklyn calling himself “the luckiest man in the world” in his announcement.

At the time, mum Victoria Beckham congratulated them on social media, writing: “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕.”

Dad David added: “Congratulations to these two beautiful people ♥️ As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham ♥️.”

They made things official on 9th April as around 500 of their family, friends and colleagues watched on. Nicola wore a custom Valentino wedding dress designed by Pierpaoio Piccio and the celebrations were held at her parents house, a coastal Palm Beach estate in Florida.

The wedding made headlines worldwide – but have you ever wondered what advice Victoria and David had for the pair before they tied the knot?

After all, David and Victoria are one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, having been together for over two decades. They met in 1997 after attending the same charity football match (David was playing and Victoria was performing). Describing when they met for a Vogue article in 2016, the Spice Girls singer gushed: “Love at first sight does exist.”

They wed in 1999 and the castle-based extravaganza is reported to have cost £750k.

Their advice to Brooklyn pre-wedding?

Speaking to E! News, he shared: “Just love each other, try and not worry about anything, keep working – [and] try and have fun.”

In an exclusive Vogue interview, it’s reported that just before their vows, David offered some further fatherly advice, too, which was simple. “Treat your Mrs like gold,” the publication shares he said.

We don’t know about you, but that sounds like pretty solid relationship advice to us…