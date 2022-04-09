Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding: All you need to know

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting married this weekend, and it is safe to say the couple have pulled out all the stops for their wedding day.

The chef-come-model-and -photographer – who is the eldest child of Victoria and David Beckham – will tie the knot with fiancée Nicola, 27, in a £3 million ceremony at Nicola’s billionaire father’s £76 million Florida home.

The wedding comes three years after they started dating in October 2019, after they were introduced by Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie.

The pair went public with their romance in January 2020, and announced their engagement in July the same year, although he popped the question two weeks prior to the public announcement, which saw Nicola pose with her £160,000 emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Video you may like:

The day the couple – and we – have been waiting for is near, and with A-list friends and family making their way to celebrate the soon-to-be newlyweds in the three-day celebration, we thought we would share all the details you need to know about the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

Where will the wedding take place?

The wedding is set to take place on 9 April in Nelson Peltz’ Florida million dollar mansion in Palm Beach.

Wedding planners and organisers have been setting up for the £3 million ceremony all week, which will culminate in a three-day celebration.

According to The Mail Online the wedding will not only span over three days.

On Friday evening family enjoyed an intimate dinner together prior to the wedding ceremony and reception on Saturday, and the festivities will end with a lavish lunch on Sunday.

The elaborate wedding will see Nicola change into three wedding dresses.

The couple have also recruited three wedding planners to make sure their day is nothing but perfect, and three marquees have been set up for their special day.

The dress

One thing we all are desperate to know when it comes to any wedding is the bride’s dress. Nicola has three.

The model and actor’s dresses are all designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli at Valentino, and were selected from the atelier in Rome.

However, there are predictions there will be even more outfit changes throughout the weekend celebrations.

It has also been reported Brooklyn’s singer-come-designer mother was asked to make Nicola’s wedding dress, an opportunity the 47-year-old businesswoman turned down because her fashion label no longer do bridal wear.

A source previously told Page Six: “Victoria was asked to design the wedding dress — she designed her pal Eva Longoria’s wedding dress — but apparently her fashion brand no longer does bridal wear so she was happy for Valentino to take the honours. She gets nervous enough anyway at stuff like this without the extra burden of being responsible for the dress.”

Guests are also set to dress to impress, as the dress code is strictly black tie.

A source told The Mail Online: “It’s a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie.

“There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website.

“Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists — it’s that sort of event.”

The decoration

We know the wedding is taking place in the Peltz estate in Florida, and three marquees are being erected for the ceremony, but it is the attention to detail we are keen to know more about.

The colour scheme is believed to be muted and elegant, as the flowers are to be all white.

Rishi Patel at HMR Designs – who worked on Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer’s wedding – is providing the floral arrangement, but what flowers will be included, we will have to wait a little longer to find out.

While the tables and outdoor furniture are courtesy of Pablo Oliveira at Nuage Designs, although it is unknown exactly what those decorations will look like.

Celebrity guests

With three marquees in the grounds of Peltz mansion pitched up, and word they can fit up to 1,000 guests inside each, there is growing speculation this wedding is going to be a big one.

Brooklyn and Nicola have an impressive celebrity circle of their own, let alone their large families, and close family friends, so this is tipped to be one star-studded event.

The guest list will of course include the Beckham family, David, Victoria, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, as well as Peltz’ famous family, as well as extended relatives, such as grandparents.

The couple’s godparents and close family friends are also tipped to be attending, including Gordon and Tana Ramsay, as well as their five children, who Brooklyn is close with, as well as Nicole Richie, Dave Gardner, and many more.

Victoria’s Spice Girls band members Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton are also set to be in attendance, although Geri Horner will be absent as she is on holiday.

Victoria’s close friend Eva Longoria is also said to be on the guest list, alongside Nicola’s model friend Gigi Hadid and Brooklyn’s pal Rocco Ritchie, and Snoop Dogg.

It has also been reported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited, but it is unknown if they will make the do.

Close friend Elton John – who is Brooklyn’s godfather – was also invited, but is unable to to attend because the wedding clashes with his tour.

Some celebrity guests have already been pictured arriving at the wedding, including the Ramsay’s, Serena Williams and Eva Longoria.

Important roles

Brooklyn boasts a close bond with his siblings, so much so Romeo and Cruz are his groomsmen, while Nicola’s brother Brandon is her Man of Honour and 10-year-old Harper is one of her bridesmaids.

What we love most is Nicola’s maternal grandmother, Bunny, has been offered a huge role on their wedding day, as she is her Maid of Honour.

It has also been reported dad David will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Let’s not forget Snoop Dogg is tipped to be the DJ at the reception.

The menu

We couldn’t help but wonder if family friend Gordon Ramsay would be in charge of the menu for the wedding, but it turns out Miami chef Thierry Isambert is the mastermind behind the menu on Brooklyn’s special day.

There have been numerous reports around Victoria’s healthy diet over the years, and rumours she has eaten the exact same fish dish for many decades, which is the secret to her slender frame. But will this be on the menu?

Brooklyn and Nicola have catered for every guests’ needs, as their menu has a variety of dietary options; from vegan and vegetarian, allergy-specific meals, as well as a light option for those counting their calories.

Name change

It is common practice the bride loses her maiden name, and takes on her partner’s surname when they marry. However, Brooklyn is bucking the trend slightly.

It has been reported Brooklyn, 23, will take Nicola’s last name as a middle name, and in addition to his current middle name, which is Joseph.

Speaking about the name change, a friend told the Mail Online: “Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola – it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her.”

Stay tuned for more…