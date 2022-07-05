Nicola Peltz didn’t always get on with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Who would have thought?

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham look the picture of happiness, especially after they tied the knot in April this year.

But apparently the couple “didn’t get along” when they first met.

Brooklyn, 23, – who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham – met his 27-year-old wife many years prior to getting married, but decided to take the leap and start dating in 2019.

While the couple are “inseparable” now, they “didn’t click” when they first locked eyes on one another.

Nicola told Tatler: “We didn’t get along, we just didn’t click. I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend.”

Although they were not the best of friends at first – in fact, Nicola described Brooklyn as a “friend but not a close friend”, they loosely kept in touch.

Then things changed – for the better.

The Transformers Age of Extinction star continued: “Then we ran into each other at a Halloween party two and a half years ago and I can’t tell you what happened but from then on we were inseparable.”

Just months after Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in an extravagant star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, and they have described themselves as “an old married couple”, as their favourite thing to do is watch TV with their dogs Nala and Label.

The couple currently live in LA, and reportedly have decided to buy smaller property in LA and Miami.

However, they have plans to buy their “dream home”, but their busy work schedules have stalled that slightly.

Nicola explained: “We really want to get a dream home one day but we’re so busy. I haven’t stopped for one second. I had my wedding, then I wrapped filming on a show, then I came here to New York for the Met Gala.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is forging a successful career in the food show Cookin’ with Brooklyn, and his photography.

Speaking about Brooklyn’s career, Nicola shared: “Ever since the pandemic, all he’s wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, “This is what you love.” Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say, ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”