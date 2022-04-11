The hidden detail in Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding took place this weekend in Florida, and what a grand affair it was. It reportedly cost just under £3m, and involved a giant marquee being set up in the bride’s family home.

Celebrity guests included Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, Mel C and Mel B and many more. But the one thing people were most excited about was of course the wedding dress, and it did not disappoint.

As revealed by British Vogue, the gown was custom made by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino Haute Couture, the result of a year’s worth of conversations and trips back and forth from Milan to Miami.

The classic-with-a-twist design consisted if a fitted dress with huge trail, accessorised with a floral veil and matching elbow-length gloves.

Leslie Fremar, Nicola’s stylist, told the publication, ‘The simplicity of it was magnificent. We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery’.

But the killer detail was one we couldn’t see, and that will no doubt remain a surprise. For her ‘something blue’, Nicola had an evil eye – known for protecting the wearer – and a sweet message from her mother embroidered in blue into the skirt of her gown.

As an extra special touch, the bride also had a personalised label sewn into her husband Brooklyn’s suit. ‘Brooklyn loves labels,’ she said. ‘Two years ago for Christmas, I made a whole suitcase full of personalised ones for him.’

So romantic.