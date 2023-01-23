These are the sweetest Valentine's Day inspired baby names
Due in February? Take a look at these adorable monikers
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
It may feel like only yesterday that we were binge watching the new season of Emily In Paris (opens in new tab) and eating ourselves into a Celebrations-induced nap, but 2023 has been steaming ahead with full force - and the most romantic day of the year is almost here.
That's right - February is just a week away, and with it comes Valentine's Day (opens in new tab) (or Galentine's (opens in new tab), if you so wish).
While the 14th February is marked out as a day for all things love, the month will also bring with it a bunch of new members to the Aquarius squad - and there will be some Pisces babies, too.
So if you're expecting the patter of tiny feet and are not overly enthused by the luckiest baby names (opens in new tab) or these nearly extinct monikers (opens in new tab), then you might want to take a look at some very sweet Valentine's Day baby names.
Researchers at Mega Pleasure (opens in new tab) have done a little digging to rank the most romantic and love-inspired baby names across the globe. By taking the top 170 names from NameBerry's seed list of Valentine's Day baby names, they analysed each moniker's popularity using Forebears to find out how many babies were born and given each name, where it is most popular and the meanings behind them.
And there are some top performers that might actually surprise you!
According to the research, the most popular Valentine's Day baby name for boys is David, which means 'beloved', with over 13.4 million people in the world given the name. In second place is Oscar, with English and Irish origins meaning 'god spear, or deep-lover or champion warrior'.
For girls, Rosa - taken from the rose flower - places first, with over 6.3 million people given the moniker, and it is particularly popular in Mexico. Valentina also makes an appearance, placing 7th overall.
Interestingly, out of the 170 names examined there are nearly double the number of girls names to boys (114 compared to 56).
Take a look at the full list below:
Valentine's Day baby names
Valentine's Day Baby Names
- David - meaning 'beloved', most popular in USA
- Rosa - meaning 'rose, a flower', most popular in Mexico
- Oscar - meaning 'god-spear, deep-lover or champion warrior', most popular in Mexico
- Rose - meaning 'rose, a flower', most popular in Uganda
- Manju - meaning 'pleasant, sweet', most popular in India
- Amanda - meaning 'she must be loved', most popular in USA
- Valentina - meaning 'strength, health', most popular in Russia
- Amy - meaning 'beloved', most popular in USA
- Philip - meaning 'lover of horses', most popular in USA
- Aziz - meaning 'powerful and beloved', most popular in Pakistan
What do you think of these adorable baby names?
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
How to reframe negative thoughts: a clinical psychologist's guide for if you ever find yourself spiralling
Top tips from the experts.
By Ally Head
-
Mango just launched a circular denim collection, made from recycled and recyclable materials
Shop the best pieces here.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince Harry recalled Meghan Markle’s joke that did not land with Kate Middleton
"A yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole"
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These 'main character energy' baby names are set to become popular this year
Newborns are entering their protagonist era
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The baby names expected to become very popular in the next few years
Plus, the monikers already topping the popularity lists this decade
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are set to become the most popular baby names of 2023
And they're largely inspired by football and film
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The name of this dating app is proving to be a popular choice for baby girls
Interesting...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the most 'beautiful' baby names according to science
Parents to be - what do you think of these?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Apparently these are the luckiest baby names (and they're all very cute)
Adorable and charmed!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are the sweet old fashioned baby names set to make a comeback
Classic and cute!
By Dionne Brighton
-
These are the most popular designer baby names of the year
Over a quarter of a million babies have been named after fashion brands
By Jadie Troy-Pryde