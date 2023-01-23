These are the sweetest Valentine's Day inspired baby names

It may feel like only yesterday that we were binge watching the new season of Emily In Paris (opens in new tab) and eating ourselves into a Celebrations-induced nap, but 2023 has been steaming ahead with full force - and the most romantic day of the year is almost here.

That's right - February is just a week away, and with it comes Valentine's Day (opens in new tab) (or Galentine's (opens in new tab), if you so wish).

While the 14th February is marked out as a day for all things love, the month will also bring with it a bunch of new members to the Aquarius squad - and there will be some Pisces babies, too.

So if you're expecting the patter of tiny feet and are not overly enthused by the luckiest baby names (opens in new tab) or these nearly extinct monikers (opens in new tab), then you might want to take a look at some very sweet Valentine's Day baby names.

Researchers at Mega Pleasure (opens in new tab) have done a little digging to rank the most romantic and love-inspired baby names across the globe. By taking the top 170 names from NameBerry's seed list of Valentine's Day baby names, they analysed each moniker's popularity using Forebears to find out how many babies were born and given each name, where it is most popular and the meanings behind them.

And there are some top performers that might actually surprise you!

According to the research, the most popular Valentine's Day baby name for boys is David, which means 'beloved', with over 13.4 million people in the world given the name. In second place is Oscar, with English and Irish origins meaning 'god spear, or deep-lover or champion warrior'.

For girls, Rosa - taken from the rose flower - places first, with over 6.3 million people given the moniker, and it is particularly popular in Mexico. Valentina also makes an appearance, placing 7th overall.

Interestingly, out of the 170 names examined there are nearly double the number of girls names to boys (114 compared to 56).

Take a look at the full list below:

Valentine's Day baby names

Valentine's Day Baby Names

David - meaning 'beloved', most popular in USA Rosa - meaning 'rose, a flower', most popular in Mexico Oscar - meaning 'god-spear, deep-lover or champion warrior', most popular in Mexico Rose - meaning 'rose, a flower', most popular in Uganda Manju - meaning 'pleasant, sweet', most popular in India Amanda - meaning 'she must be loved', most popular in USA Valentina - meaning 'strength, health', most popular in Russia Amy - meaning 'beloved', most popular in USA Philip - meaning 'lover of horses', most popular in USA Aziz - meaning 'powerful and beloved', most popular in Pakistan

What do you think of these adorable baby names?