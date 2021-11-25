Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A head start on the discounts? Yes please.

Tomorrow is Black Friday, which means every which way you turn there are sales opening up at your favourite brands. It’s the highlight of the year for shopping a bargain; the likes of Dyson, Glossier, ASOS and The White Company are all offering massive discounts on their cult products (Dyson Air Wrap for Christmas, anyone?!)

Oliver Bonas – AKA the best place on the high street to shop Christmas gifts – is getting in on the action too, offering major price cuts on their homeware, clothes and jewellery – but the sales aren’t available for everyone just yet.

The Black Friday sale at Oliver Bonas officially kicks off tomorrow (26 November) and will offer up to 40% off hundreds of items. BUT – and it’s an exciting but – members are being given early access so they can get in on the action before anything sells out. If you’re not already signed up to Oliver Bonas, all you have to do is register an account and the gates to the Black Friday deals will be unlocked.

Here are some of the highlights…