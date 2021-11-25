Trending:

How to get early access to the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale

  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • A head start on the discounts? Yes please.

    Tomorrow is Black Friday, which means every which way you turn there are sales opening up at your favourite brands. It’s the highlight of the year for shopping a bargain; the likes of Dyson, Glossier, ASOS and The White Company are all offering massive discounts on their cult products (Dyson Air Wrap for Christmas, anyone?!)

    Oliver Bonas – AKA the best place on the high street to shop Christmas gifts – is getting in on the action too, offering major price cuts on their homeware, clothes and jewellery – but the sales aren’t available for everyone just yet.

    The Black Friday sale at Oliver Bonas officially kicks off tomorrow (26 November) and will offer up to 40% off hundreds of items. BUT – and it’s an exciting but – members are being given early access so they can get in on the action before anything sells out. If you’re not already signed up to Oliver Bonas, all you have to do is register an account and the gates to the Black Friday deals will be unlocked.

    Here are some of the highlights…

    Peach Female Figure Back Framed Wall Art, was £45, now £36 | Oliver Bonas
    Adorn those walls with the female form –  this is a cute gift for any friend looking to expand their collection of wall prints.

    View Deal

    Floral Print Black Button Through Midi Skirt, was £59.50, now £41.65 | Oliver Bonas
    Add some winter florals to your wardrobe with this cute midi skirt. Perfect with a thick black roll neck knit jumper.

    View Deal

    Cena Blue Terracotta Oven Dish Small, was £32.50, now £26 | Oliver Bonas
    Bake and serve those recipes in style with this ceramic dish, handmade in Portugal.

    View Deal

    Rinnie Red Zipped Card Holder, was £19.50, now £13.65 | Oliver Bonas
    With a shade of red this bright, you’ll never lose your card holder in your bag!

    View Deal

    Cena Blue Terracotta Spoon Rest, was £14.50, now £11.60 | Oliver Bonas
    No mess on your kitchen worktop and it looks pretty. Double whammy.

    View Deal

    Wool & Cashmere Blend Grey Knitted Bed Socks, was £24, now £19.20 | Oliver Bonas
    Wrap those toes up in only the finest, with these cashmere and wool blend socks. The perfect winter buy.

    View Deal

    Reyna Green Mango Wood Jewellery Box Large, was £79.50, now £63.60 | Oliver Bonas
    We love the vintage feel of this jewellery box, plus you’ll always know where your favourite jewellery is so you don’t have to keep re-buying it. Win, win.

    View Deal

    Crinkle Printed Quilted Pink Velvet Bedspread, was £155, now £124 | Oliver Bonas
    Make every night feel like a hotel bed night with this opulent art deco bedspread.

    View Deal

    Nia Oval Drop Hoop Earrings, was £19.50, now £13.65 | Oliver Bonas
    Add a statement earring to a plain outfit with these cute gold drop studs.

    View Deal

    Happy Beaded Blue Fabric Wall Art, was £79.50, now £55.65 | Oliver Bonas
    What better daily reminder to smile than this wall art?

    View Deal

    Apana Green Stripe Footed Plant Pot Large, was £27.50, now £22 | Oliver Bonas
    Give your plants a home as nice as yours. It’s only fair!

    View Deal

    Gold Star & Lilac Panel Leather Lace Up Trainers, was £69.50, now £55.60 | Oliver Bonas
    Every wardrobe needs some white trainers you can pair with a midi dress or skirt. The cute gold star makes these a winner for us.

    View Deal

     

