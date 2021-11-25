A head start on the discounts? Yes please.
Tomorrow is Black Friday, which means every which way you turn there are sales opening up at your favourite brands. It’s the highlight of the year for shopping a bargain; the likes of Dyson, Glossier, ASOS and The White Company are all offering massive discounts on their cult products (Dyson Air Wrap for Christmas, anyone?!)
Oliver Bonas – AKA the best place on the high street to shop Christmas gifts – is getting in on the action too, offering major price cuts on their homeware, clothes and jewellery – but the sales aren’t available for everyone just yet.
The Black Friday sale at Oliver Bonas officially kicks off tomorrow (26 November) and will offer up to 40% off hundreds of items. BUT – and it’s an exciting but – members are being given early access so they can get in on the action before anything sells out. If you’re not already signed up to Oliver Bonas, all you have to do is register an account and the gates to the Black Friday deals will be unlocked.
Here are some of the highlights…
Peach Female Figure Back Framed Wall Art, was £45, now £36 | Oliver Bonas
Adorn those walls with the female form – this is a cute gift for any friend looking to expand their collection of wall prints.
Floral Print Black Button Through Midi Skirt, was £59.50, now £41.65 | Oliver Bonas
Add some winter florals to your wardrobe with this cute midi skirt. Perfect with a thick black roll neck knit jumper.
Cena Blue Terracotta Oven Dish Small, was £32.50, now £26 | Oliver Bonas
Bake and serve those recipes in style with this ceramic dish, handmade in Portugal.
Rinnie Red Zipped Card Holder, was £19.50, now £13.65 | Oliver Bonas
With a shade of red this bright, you’ll never lose your card holder in your bag!
Cena Blue Terracotta Spoon Rest, was £14.50, now £11.60 | Oliver Bonas
No mess on your kitchen worktop and it looks pretty. Double whammy.
Wool & Cashmere Blend Grey Knitted Bed Socks, was £24, now £19.20 | Oliver Bonas
Wrap those toes up in only the finest, with these cashmere and wool blend socks. The perfect winter buy.
Crinkle Printed Quilted Pink Velvet Bedspread, was £155, now £124 | Oliver Bonas
Make every night feel like a hotel bed night with this opulent art deco bedspread.