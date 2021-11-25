Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you spend much of the year searching for The White Company discount codes in order to enable your loungewear habit, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing right about now. Because The White Company has launched its Black Friday sale, and I’m not kidding when I say it’s mega.

This year in celebration of Black Friday, everybody’s favourite bedding company is offering a magical 20% off everything. That’s 20% off White Company cashmere. 20% off White Company silk pyjamas. 20% off White Company candles. 20% off White Company EVERYTHING!

There’s just something about The White Company that makes it the perfect idea for a Christmas gift. Everything they make is pure luxury, so can be a little harder to justify as an everyday purchase. So just think about how much you could be saving on Christmas gifts for your loved ones. Or, you know, just a nice little treat for yourself after a hard year…

From now and for the rest of the ‘White Weekend’, as they’re calling it, just enter the code ‘JOY20‘ at the checkout and watch that price drop. And if you want some ideas for the best White Company gifts around for Christmas 2021, take a look at some of our top picks below…

The White Company Black Friday bedding discounts:

The White Company Black Friday nightwear discounts: