If you spend much of the year searching for The White Company discount codes in order to enable your loungewear habit, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing right about now. Because The White Company has launched its Black Friday sale, and I’m not kidding when I say it’s mega.
This year in celebration of Black Friday, everybody’s favourite bedding company is offering a magical 20% off everything. That’s 20% off White Company cashmere. 20% off White Company silk pyjamas. 20% off White Company candles. 20% off White Company EVERYTHING!
There’s just something about The White Company that makes it the perfect idea for a Christmas gift. Everything they make is pure luxury, so can be a little harder to justify as an everyday purchase. So just think about how much you could be saving on Christmas gifts for your loved ones. Or, you know, just a nice little treat for yourself after a hard year…
From now and for the rest of the ‘White Weekend’, as they’re calling it, just enter the code ‘JOY20‘ at the checkout and watch that price drop. And if you want some ideas for the best White Company gifts around for Christmas 2021, take a look at some of our top picks below…
The White Company Black Friday bedding discounts:
The White Company Scallop Edge Bed Linen Collection, was
from £20, now from £16 | The White Company
All-white bed linen with a bit of an edge (quite literally!) to make your bed even more of a statement piece.
The White Company Savoy Bed Linen Collection,
was from £25, now from £20 | The White Company
You’ll never want to get out of these hotel-standard bedsheets, made from 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton percale with a trim of stitched cord.
The White Company Avignon Print Bed Linen Collection,
was from £18, now from £14.40 | The White Company
Keep your colours muted but with an extra sprinkle of detail with this soft-grey ditzy-floral pattern bed linen, finished with sweet white pom poms.
The White Company Black Friday nightwear discounts:
The White Company Silk Stripe Pyjama Set in Vintage Pink,
was £198, now ££158.40 | The White Company
Will you ever change into real clothes again once you buy these silk striped pyjamas? That is the question.
The White Company Unisex robe,
was £60, now £48 | The White Company
Couples who wear matching dressing gowns together, stay together?
The White Company Stitch-Detail Cotton Gingham Pyjama Set,
was £80, now £64 | The White Company
Cosy and easy to care for, these will be your go-to pyjamas for comfort for years.
The White Company Black Friday homeware discounts:
The White Company Ashmore Thrown in Midnight, was £150, now £120 | The White Company
Let us introduce you to your latest nap companion…
The White Company Midnight Large Candle, was £60, now £48 | The White Company
Bring scents of vetivert, cardamom, amber, nutmeg and ginger into your home this winter with this three-wick whopper of a candle.
The White Company Hydrocotton Towels,
was from £16, now from £12.80 | The White Company
Update your towel offering with these ribbed cotton ones, featuring ‘low twist’ technology, which makes them fast drying and extra fluffy.
The White Company Black Friday loungewear discounts:
The White Company Cashmere Socks, was
£36, now £28.80 | The White Company
Your feet literally carry you everywhere you need to go, so they deserve to be shrouded in cashmere every once in a while, right?
The White Company Borg Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt With Wool,
was £98, now £78.40 | The White Company
The perfect outfit for sheltering indoors from the cold winter winds. Preferably with mulled wine in hand.
The White Company Cord Jersey Joggers,
was £69, now £55.29 | The White Company
Trousers with adjustable waistbands: a must-have since March 2020.