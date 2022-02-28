Do we have your attention yet? 👀
If, like me, you’re constantly on the hunt for reasonably priced gym leggings, bras, and trainers – but also want to make sure that you’re investing in brands that’ll actually last the long run – then you’ll love this nifty trick.
I’m a fitness editor who runs marathons for fun and so know what constitutes good fit kit because I’ve been there, tried that. No one likes a top that rolls up mid-run and no one – I repeat, no one – likes see-through workout leggings promising to be “squat proof”.
So, news flash: I’ve have found a hack where you can get up to a whopping 91% off some of the best fit kit out there from top fitness brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, and more.
That’s right – while the cost of living is rising both in the UK and globally, we’re scouting all the simplest ways to save pennies every day. In doing so, I’ve found a brand that offers huge savings across fit kit, fashion wear, home items, and more.
That’s right – you’ll all have heard of T K Maxx website, but likely didn’t know that not only can you get your favourite fashion designers, but you can also get huge discounts on our go-to activewear brands, too.
We’ve bought you extensive guides to the best gym leggings, best sports bras, best exercise headphones, and best running trainers, but I’ll be the first to admit that some of the items are a high price point and simply not affordable for many.
That being said, investing in properly designed workout kit is absolutely essential for protecting your body. You wouldn’t sunbathe without suncream and, in the same sense, if you workout without adequate breast support or footwear, you’re not doing your body the best favour.
Keep scrolling for my top picks, as a health editor, that are worth your £££ come payday. It’s as simple as scrolling the website, finding the activewear you like, *adding to basket*, and scouring the website in coming months for even better deals and discounts.
Happy sweating – and saving…
9 workout clothes deals you’ll want to *add t0 basket* now
NEW BALANCE Burgundy Logo Leggings | £24.99, T K Maxx
Save 50%
In a retro burgundy and black print with large New Balance logo, what's not to love about these all-rounder leggings, designed for running, gym, and more? Plus, they're high waisted, for extra support for your sweat sessions.
TALA Copper Lux Vest | £12.99, T K Maxx
Save 59%
Who knew TALA was on T K Maxx? Not us, but the eco-friendly brand from former fit-fluencer Grace Beverley offers flattering yet functional styles that you can train in (or wear to head to brunch).
NIKE Black Dri-Fit T Shirt | £14.99, T K Maxx
Save 40%
You'll all know and love Nike, and you can't go wrong with a classic black tee, designed to sweat wick and see you through running, strength training and more. *Adds to basket*
ADIDAS Navy Tiro Duffle Bag | £24.99, T K Maxx
Save 24%
Gym bags are a god-send - whether it's your gym shoes, your trust barbell pad or a post-workout snack, they hold just about everything you need for a good workout. This holdall from Adidas is a great bargain option - sturdy and reduced, too.
UNDER ARMOUR Green Active Tank Top | £12.99, T K Maxx
Save 62%
Perfect for the incoming summer months, this sweat-wicking vest from Under Armour is a steal at just £12.99. We love the neckline, too.
NIKE Black Branded Leggings | £27.99, T K Maxx
Save 50%
Nike leggings in black will become your workout wardrobe go-to - trust us on this one. No see-through leggings over here.
ADIDAS Lilac Sports Bra | £12, T K MAXX
Save 20%
After support that looks cute, too? This cross strap Adidas sports bra promises to do just that, complete with mesh inlays, too. Go, go, go.
DKNY SPORT Black Printed Logo Biker Shorts | £14.99, T K Maxx
Save 50%
Not for high intensity workouts - these cycling shorts are 90% cotton, so not the most sweat friendly - but great for lazy Sunday strolls or lower impact workouts, like Pilates.
DKNY Black Logo Print Tank Top | £12.99, T K MAXX
Save 30%
Similarly, this cropped DKNY tank is perfect for lower impact sweat sessions and an absolute steal at £12.99, too.