I've been testing - and these are easily the best walking workout clothes for your next cosy-girl-autumn walk

It’s officially autumn. The leaves are changing, the bakeries are filled with pumpkin-spiced everything and The Great British Bake Off is finally back on our screens. At this time of year, it’s tempting to start nestling into hibernation mode and spend more time indoors - but if there’s one thing we’ll always have time for here at MC UK, it’s a walking workout. So naturally, as the team’s Junior Shopping Editor, I felt obliged to round up the best walking workout clothes for you to shop in preparation.

Walking workouts are all the rage right now, and it’s clear to see why. Going for a long walk is a brilliant way to boost your mental and physical health with some fresh air and light exercise, plus indoor walking workouts promise to ensure you keep moving during the colder months (when an intense outdoor run might not seem as appealing). Plus, you can simply add some of the best wrist or ankle weights to increase resistance if you’re looking for a bit more of an intense workout.

I’m personally a huge fan of low-impact workouts in general - I’ve always loved a good long stroll, and walking has become my go-to workout now I’m quite heavily pregnant. One way I’ve kept myself inspired to keep moving is by designating specific clothes for my cosy-girl-autumn walks - because if you can’t romanticise your life during the cosiest season when can you, eh? I’m talking soft, stretchy (yet still sweat-wicking) materials, cosy layers, and comfy trainers, and if I can fit a matching gym set into the mix, well that’s even better.

So whether you’re heading to the local park, have planned a hilly hike or are simply using your walking desk pad to get those extra steps in while you work or watch TV, I’ve found the best walking workout clothes to see you through.

What did I look for when testing the best walking workout clothes?

Comfort - I wasn’t looking for super compressive materials, perfect for high-intensity workouts, instead I was after pieces comfy enough to stroll in for hours on end if desired.

- I wasn’t looking for super compressive materials, perfect for high-intensity workouts, instead I was after pieces comfy enough to stroll in for hours on end if desired. Material - while this isn’t the most sweaty workout, a lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking material was always welcome. Similarly, layers of the cosy variety were always preferable.

- while this isn’t the most sweaty workout, a lightweight, breathable, sweat-wicking material was always welcome. Similarly, layers of the cosy variety were always preferable. Fit - I couldn’t exactly romanticise my cosy walks without looking the part

- I couldn’t exactly romanticise my cosy walks without looking the part Quality - did the pieces wash well? Would they stand the test of time?

- did the pieces wash well? Would they stand the test of time? Price - did I get my cost per wear?

13 best walking workout clothes to shop now

1. Best matching set

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement, Never Better 7/8 Length Leggings Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Super soft + Moisture wicking + Comfortable + Chic design Reasons to avoid - You have to buy the set separately

When it comes to leggings and sports bras for walking workouts, FP Movement’s Never Better range is the style I always reach for. Both the leggings and matching longline sports bra are buttery soft, super comfy, flattering and sweat-wicking (making them perfect to layer up). The leggings have a supportive high waistband so I don’t have to worry about them slipping down, and the flattering crop top offers just enough support for a lighter workout like walking. I’m a huge fan of the neutral shades for autumn - the oxblood and cocoa colourways? Obsessed.

2. Best flared leggings

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM, Mallea Crossover Flare Leggings Today's Best Deals £44 at BAM Reasons to buy + Flattering crossover waist + Supportive and soft + Don't slide down + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - The lighter shade might show sweat marks

My love for sustainable activewear brand BAM is no secret, and these flared leggings are my latest obsession. The crossover waist is incredibly flattering and pairs beautifully with fitted tops and longline sports bras alike. They’re ethically made from bamboo fabric which is lightweight, breathable and incredibly soft. The flared design also makes them great for casual walks and coffee runs alike.

3. Best zip-up top

(Image credit: GNGR Bees)

GNGR Bees silt long sleeve top Today's Best Deals £60 at GNGR Bees Reasons to buy + Sustainably made + Flattering stretchy design + Keeps me warm Reasons to avoid - It's quite fitted - if you're after an oversized style, keep scrolling

I’m a huge fan of a long-sleeved workout top for autumn walks, and this GNGR Bees one has to be my favourite style ever. It's fitted and flattering (but not too tight), keeps me warm enough worn alone while the weather is still mild, and the zip which reaches almost to the base makes it easy to put on and remove. Made from deadstock cotton and spandex material, it’s good for the planet too.

4. Best ankle weights

(Image credit: Free People)

FP Movement x Bala Exclusive Bangles 2 Lb. Weights Today's Best Deals £74 at Free People Reasons to buy + Chic design + Excellent grip + Increase resistance to boost your walking workout Reasons to avoid - The bright colours might not be for everyone

I couldn’t not mention a pair of chic ankle weights to elevate your walking workout in more ways than one. While I haven’t tried them out for myself, MC UK’s Fashion Writer Sofia informs me that the Bala Bangles are the best on the market, perfect for adding resistance to your walking workout. They might be on the more expensive side, but the price is absolutely justified. Not only do they look unreasonably stylish but the grip design doesn’t budge, so you don’t have to worry about them slipping down during your workouts. These FP Movement ones are on my wishlist.

5. Best playsuit for walking

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Villa Cami Romper Today's Best Deals £130 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Everyday design with high-performance materials + Moisture wicking + Crease-resistant + Four way stretch Reasons to avoid - It might be too cold to wear this soon

Vuori excels in making day-to-day clothing with high-performance materials, and this playsuit is no exception. It’s made from a sweat-wicking material, has a four-way stretch and (as you can imagine) is incredibly comfortable. I wore it to death during the summer, and am planning on layering it with an oversized overshirt, chunky socks and walking boots for an autumn-friendly walk outfit.

6. Best sweatpants

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Halo Essential Wideleg Today's Best Deals £115 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Four-way stretch + Moisture wicking + Versatile design Reasons to avoid - They're on the pricey side

I have tried a LOT of sweatpants in my time, and Vuori’s new Dreamknit range features the comfiest styles around. Moisture wicking and with a four-way stretch, these wide leg sweatpants are the perfect balance of cosy and high-performance. Paired with the matching cardigan (made from the same performance material), they make a chic walking workout set.

7. Best walking trainers

(Image credit: Size?)

Merrell Agility Peak 5 Trainers Today's Best Deals £90 at Size? Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable + Super comfy Reasons to avoid - A few sizes are sold out

These trainers are brilliant. They’re lightweight, cushioned and breathable, making them great for long walks and busy days rushing around the city. They’re probably the closest I could get to wearing my slippers outdoors - and even then, they offer far more support so I’d still probably reach for them over my Uggs.

8. Best walking boots

(Image credit: Free People)

Danner Mountain 600 EVO Hiker Boots Today's Best Deals £228 at Free People Reasons to buy + Chic design + Hardwearing + Grippy soles for all terrains Reasons to avoid - They're a bit heavy - but add extra weight to your workout

If you’re more into hardcore hikes than strolls around the local park, I couldn’t recommend these Danner boots enough. They have brilliant grip and are very heavy-duty, making them perfect for rough terrains. Plus, paired with some neutral leggings, chunky socks and an oversized cable knit, they nail the Nordic winter fashion look.

One thing to note: though they have an incredibly sturdy sole, this makes them quite heavy, but at least this means you won’t have to wear ankle weights to get in that extra resistance - bonus.

9. Best oversized sweatshirt

(Image credit: The Sports Edit)

Sweaty Betty Powerhouse Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £54 at The Sports Edit Reasons to buy + Cosy and warm + Chic neutral colour + Currently on sale Reasons to avoid - You need to size up a few for a super oversized fit

I wear this Sweaty Betty sweatshirt all. The. Time. It has a super cosy fleece lining and more of a scuba-esque outer coating, which in my opinion makes it great for all types of cold weather. I’d suggest sizing up a few times for a slouchy oversized fit, perfect paired with leggings.

10. Best hoodie

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola, ADA Oversized Hoodie Today's Best Deals £59.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great slouchy fit + Fashion-forward design Reasons to avoid - Shrinks a little in the wash

This Ada hoodie is my ride or die. I’ve washed and re-worn it so many times that I can personally attest to its incredible quality considering the price (but do note that it shrinks a tiny bit in the wash, then loosens up once worn). It’s soft, comfy, has the perfect slouchy fit and pairs really well with the matching sweatpants.

11. Best sherpa gilet

(Image credit: BAM)

BAM 73 Zero Boxy Fleece Gilet Today's Best Deals £71.20 at BAM Reasons to buy + Super soft, warm and cosy + Great for outdoor winter workouts + Made from recycled materials + Fully recyclable Reasons to avoid - Try to size up if you're after a more oversized fit

This sherpa gilet has been my number one grab-and-go piece of outerwear lately. It’s perfect for the awkward in-between weather, when I want to stay warm without getting sweaty. The brand’s half-zip sherpa sweatshirt is also stunning - the perfect low-maintenance (yet still chic) piece of outerwear for autumn.

12. Best walking socks

(Image credit: Adanola)

Adanola Ankle Socks Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Adanola Reasons to buy + Chic + Don't dig in + Don't roll down Reasons to avoid - They don't have a padded sole

Listen, I don’t make the rules: you need a good pair of socks when you’re out on a cosy-girl-autumn walk. These ones from Adanola are hands down the best sports socks I’ve tried - they come in the perfect high-ankle length which doesn’t dig in or slide down. I’m also a fan of the chic colourways which will go with basically any pair of leggings you might own.

13. Best walking accessory

(Image credit: Amazon)

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 1.2L Today's Best Deals £40.06 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Large capacity + Straw + Handle + Keeps your water cold for hours Reasons to avoid - It's pricier than some alternatives, but you can't beat the original Stanley Quencher

I couldn’t round off this list without mentioning my beloved Stanley cup. It has a handle, straw, 1.2-litre capacity and keeps my water cold for hours, keeping me hydrated on long walks and days out. I own mine in several colours, and yes one of them is designated for walking workouts.