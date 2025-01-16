Resistance band Pilates workouts are trending - 6 PTs swear by for boosting muscle and mood from home

Looking for an affordable way to upgrade your Pilates workout? Then look no further than the simple resistance band. Resistance band Pilates workouts are having a moment, and it’s easy to see why. Pilates is already a great full-body workout for improving balance and flexibility, but combine it with muscle-engaging resistance bands and you have a quick, strength-building workout that can be done at home or on the go.

Adding resistance bands is a fool-proof way to take your routine to the next level - plus they’re budget-friendly, travel-friendly, and even rival heavy gym equipment if you’re looking to tone, strengthen, and (according to this 2022 study ) lose fat. Thanks to their portability, these feather-light tools mesh well with Pilates, a low-impact yet effective exercise that a recent study found can positively impact core strength. Blending the benefits of strength training with full-body conditioning, resistance band Pilates workouts are perfect for when you need a WFH training session that can be done before your lunch hour is over.

“Resistance band Pilates workouts help to develop traditional mat exercises by providing additional resistance or support,” explains Amanda Grimm, personal trainer and fitness coach at We Run . “In Pilates, the emphasis is on controlled low-impact movements, while resistance bands are designed for a broad range of strength training functions.”

To delve into the benefits of resistance band Pilates workouts, we’ve called on a number of Pilates experts, including personal trainers and fitness instructors, to share the benefits of resistance bands , pro tips, and their favourite workouts. From gentle yet effective tutorials for novices to strength-building routines to make your resistance band workouts more effective, there’s a resistance band Pilates workout for everyone. And, once you’ve found the beginner workout for you, you can move on to our guides for the best resistance band leg workouts for beginners and best resistance band arm workouts for beginners . Need a challenge? Turn to our guides for the best resistance band leg workouts , resistance band core workouts and resistance band arm workouts

Resistance band Pilates workouts are trending - 6 that personal trainers swear by

What is a resistance band Pilates workout?

Before we explore the accessible world of resistance band Pilates workouts, what exactly is a resistance band Pilates workout? You’ve probably figured out it’s a Pilates session that incorporates resistance bands, but what exactly does that mean for you?

First of all, let's cover what resistance bands are. “Resistance bands are essentially elastic strips which are used in strength training to add tension and work the muscles more,” says PT Grimm. “Resistance bands come in a range of resistance levels, and which one to use depends on your personal level of strength and fitness goals.” (There’ll be more on this later…)

So, what happens when you add these stretchy bands to an exercise like Pilates? “Resistance band Pilates workouts combine traditional Pilates movements with the added challenge of resistance bands, which create tension to engage muscles more deeply,” explains Sarah Pelc Graca, a certified personal trainer and founder of Strong with Sarah . “The bands are used for exercises targeting the core, arms, legs, and glutes, making the workout low-impact yet highly effective for building strength and improving mobility.”

According to Nicole Davis, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews , a resistance band Pilates workout is an advanced type of bodyweight Pilates, which engages muscles and increases the challenge through progressive overload. “The idea of progressive overload — of gradually adding stress to your muscles to increase strength or endurance — is key to growing in your Pilates practice,” shares the PT.

What are the benefits of doing resistance band Pilates workouts?

Some of the main benefits of resistance band Pilates workouts comes from the resistance bands themselves. “These stretchy, lightweight bands create tension when stretched, making them excellent for building strength, improving flexibility, and enhancing the mind-body connection,” shares Ashley Rogers, personal trainer and Head Pilates Instructor at Reform Pilates LA . “They’re also lightweight and easy to pack, making them perfect for workouts on the go, making it simple to stay consistent with your Pilates practice anywhere.”

Another huge plus is their versatility, providing an effective one-size-fits-all workout. “Resistance bands are a fantastic alternative to weights, especially if you're recovering from an injury," says Korin Nolan, personal trainer and founder of Power Pilates UK . “Just like weights, you can choose between light or heavy resistance bands depending on the exercise, your strength, and your fitness level.”

Of course, as with any workout routine, it's always worth making sure you're banking a mix of sessions. While resistance band workouts are a great home or travel option, a well-balanced workout routine will also make time for cardio and strength training.

Who are resistance band Pilates workouts best for?

The Pilates expert and instructor Nolan tells us that the beauty of resistance band Pilates workouts is that they’re suitable for almost everyone of any age, including beginners and new and expectant mothers. “They’re a fantastic way to build strength gradually and safely by using lighter bands—plus, the risk of injury is low,” she says.

But is there anyone who should avoid? “The only people who might need to be cautious are those with specific injuries or conditions that limit their range of motion,” warns Nolan. “Always check with your doctor or physiotherapist if you’re unsure.”

What weight of resistance band should I use?

According to personal trainers Rogers and Greca, the weight of your resistance band depends on two things: your fitness level and the muscle group you want to target.

“For beginners, it’s best to start with a light to medium band to focus on proper form and control without risking overstrain,” suggests Rogers. “While intermediate or advanced practitioners may benefit from medium to extra-heavy bands to increase the challenge.”

Rogers also recommends using light bands for stability exercises, physical therapy, and recovery, while medium to heavy bands work well for lower body movements like glute bridges, kickbacks, and lateral walks.

Pro tip? “Choose a band that allows you to perform 10–15 repetitions of an exercise with good form while feeling challenged by the last few reps,” says Greca. “If in doubt, start lighter and gradually work your way up as you gain strength and confidence.”

6 resistance band Pilates workouts to try, according to PTs

1. 15 minute upper body resistance band Pilates workout

What? A quick workout for deskbound workers who want to work on their posture.

Why? “This one is perfect if you’re short on time and for those days when you’ve been hunched over your laptop!” says Anouska Shenn, Pilates Instructor and Founder at The Office Yoga Company . “The timer in the top portion of the screen helps you to know when to pace or push yourself.”

How long for? 15 minutes

15 MIN UPPER BODY STRENGTH & MOBILITY for better POSTURE | Day 4 Posture challenge - YouTube Watch On

2. Full body resistance band Pilates workout

What? A one-size-fits-all-levels low-impact session

Why? “Lottie Murphy’s clear instructions and gentle pace make this full-body workout suitable for all levels,” says PT Graca. “It focuses on building strength and flexibility, with an emphasis on proper form and posture.”

How long for? 20 minutes

Full Body Resistance Band Pilates | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

3. Upper and lower resistance band Pilates workout

What? A clear, strength-building workout for those graduating from beginner level to moderate.

Why? ”Ideal for intermediate-level participants, this workout incorporates resistance bands to target all major muscle groups,” says Greca. “It’s great for building strength, improving posture, and taking your Pilates practice to the next level. The instructor offers clear guidance for each exercise.”

How long for? 25 minutes

Full Body Pilates Resistance Band Workout | 25 Minute Pilates Routine - YouTube Watch On

4. Half an hour resistance band Pilates workout

What? A customizable newbie workout.

Why? “This beginner-friendly workout focuses on functional Pilates movements using a resistance band, aiming to tone the arms, shoulders, legs, and core,” says PT Rogers. “The instructor provides modifications, making it accessible for those new to Pilates or resistance training.”

How long for? 30 minutes

Full Body Resistance Band Workout | 30 Mins | Beginner Friendly Pilates - YouTube Watch On

5. Full body half an hour resistance band Pilates workout

What? A buildable full-body workout for muscle engagement.

Why: “This full-body Pilates mat workout incorporates resistance bands to increase intensity and muscle engagement,” says Rogers. “The bands are optional, allowing you to adjust the difficulty based on your fitness level.”

How long for? 30 minutes

TOTAL BODY PILATES WORKOUT WITH BANDS | 40 MINUTE WORKOUT - YouTube Watch On

6. 45 minute resistance band Pilates workout

What? A longer full-body workout for those ready for a challenge.

Why? “This one is a bit more advanced,” explains Shenn. “Perfect for anyone wanting to get a reformer-inspired burn at home.”

How long for? 45 minutes

45 Minute Full Body Pilates | challenging reformer inspired class - YouTube Watch On

Why are resistance bands so popular right now? According to Rogers, the popularity of resistance band Pilates workouts is down to the results, as well as their portability and affordability. “They are so popular because they work!” Rogers tells us. “Resistance band Pilates workouts combine the core-strengthening and flexibility benefits of Pilates, with the added challenge of resistance training. The bands have adjustable tension that increases muscle activation, making the exercises more effective at building strength and stability.” “They’re also incredibly versatile, allowing you to target specific areas like the glutes, core, or arms while enhancing overall body control and alignment. Trust, they will leave you feeling the burn! They also mimic some of the functionality of larger Pilates equipment, like the Reformer, giving practitioners a studio-like experience without the cost or space requirements.”