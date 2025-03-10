The 90/90/1 morning routine has gone wildly viral - but is it actually the secret to achieving your goals?

Whether it's starting your day at 5 am, avoiding the snooze button or waiting 90 minutes before drinking your first cup of coffee of the day, productivity hacks are having a moment - and one of the latest doing the rounds is the 90/90/1 morning routine.

The brainchild of leadership expert Robin Sharma, this productivity hack refers to the daily morning routine of dedicating the first 90 minutes of your day to one important goal for 90 days straight.

"The 90/90/1 routine is a recent technique for manifesting which involves people trying to set and attain a clear goal," explains Stefan Walters, a psychological therapist at Harley Therapy. "There are all sorts of different approaches to this that come in and out of fashion, ranging from SMART goals in a corporate setting to books like The Secret which proclaim to reveal ways to make your dreams come true."

So why is the 90/90/1 morning routine, which was first mentioned in Sharma's 2018 book, The 5 am Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life, having a resurgence? “Now more than ever, people find themselves more and more distracted,” explains naturopathic health and wellness coach, Catherine Fieldhouse , founder of The Natural Wellness Coach . “The method allows people to prioritise important tasks and goals rather than mundane, day-to-day tasks that can eat up their time. Repeating the same task for 90 days is long enough to form a habit or change in behaviour. Having sole focus on one task also eliminates the temptation to waste time doing things like doom scrolling.”

Of course, not every morning ritual will be the right fit for all. So, to help dig into the 90/90/1 morning routine and find out what it is, how to do it and any pros and cons it might come with, stick right here. We had a look at the science and spoke to therapists, mindset coaches and productivity experts to get the DL. Here’s what they had to say.

As the 90/90/1 morning routine goes viral - your guide

What is the 90/90/1 morning routine?

As we touched on, the 90/90/1 morning routine or rule is a productivity management strategy created by leadership and elite performance expert and author Robin Sharma , who writes about it in his book, The 5 am Club: Own Your Morning, Elevate Your Life.

The rules of the concept are simple: “For the first 90 minutes of the day, you focus on one important goal, task or action,” explains Fieldhouse. “You then focus solely on this for 90 days, for the first 90 minutes of the day," Fieldhouse adds. "Sharma claims that using this method will ‘create exponential productivity’, giving you a strong advantage to accomplish any goal.”

What do experts think about the 90/90/1 morning routine?

According to the experts we spoke to, if used correctly, the 90/90/1 morning routine can prove to be highly beneficial in helping you dedicate time to focus on an important project or goal - but that's not to say this productivity method doesn't come with a few caveats.

"I think the 90/90/1 morning routine is definitely worth considering, especially for anyone looking to establish a sense of consistency in their mornings," Sana Khwaja, a therapist from online counselling platform, BetterHelp says. “It’s simple but powerful — the first 90 minutes of the day are typically when our brains are freshest, and using that time for deep work can help you create momentum.”

Lily Silverton, mindset & life coach and founder of The Priorities Method also gives the concept the green light, stating: "I like it on a personal level because I’m a morning person and I thrive on routine. I always dedicate the first one to two hours of my workday to my most important and mentally demanding project – generally writing."

And time management and productivity coach, Clare Evans , who is the author of Time Management for Dummies, is also on board.

"It’s a great idea for finding time for staying focused on the most important priority or project that you’re working on,” Evans says on the topic. “Setting aside 90 minutes enables you to get into the flow and stay focused without getting distracted by other tasks,” the expert adds.

However, as Khwaja notes, if you're keen to give the 90/90/1 morning routine a go, it’s important to ensure the task you choose to complete is truly aligned with your values, bigger goals and natural sleep-wake cycle. “It’s not about rigid productivity, but rather intentional focus,” she explains. “If done thoughtfully, it can really set the tone for the day and help you build meaningful habits."

90/90/1 Morning Routine: The pros

According to Evans, the positives of the 90/90/1 rule include:

It helps you stay focused on the most important priority/goal you're working on.

It helps you dedicate time to the task.

It can be a great way to create a new habit.

It can help you stay focused without getting distracted by other tasks.

90/90/1 Morning Routine: The cons

Whereas Evans says the cons can include:

It's time-consuming as it’s quite a significant amount of time to find at the beginning of each day if you’re already busy.

Not everyone will be able to find 90 distraction-free minutes, especially if you have a young family. Therefore you're likely to get distracted and interrupted.

It won't work for those who have unpredictable schedules.

Psychological therapist Walters suggests that another drawback can include losing out on other opportunities, or not prioritising sleep or self-care. “Everything should be part of a balanced daily routine, in the same way that healthy meals are more effective than extreme diets,” Walters says.

What does the research say?

It's a good question. While no research has solely been completed on Sharma's 90/90/1 morning routine, research on ultradian rhythms (the name given to biological cycles that repeat more than once every 24 hours) suggests that the human body moves through 90 to 120 sleep-wake cycles.

Discovered by sleep researcher, Nathaniel Kleitman, he coined this as the basic rest-activity cycle (BRAC). At night, these cycles relate to the different stages of sleep. While during the day, these cycles refer to different energy levels and alertness.

Therefore: "This method can enhance concentration, performance, and creativity, and supports the 90-minute time frame for completing the task," Fieldhouse explains. "However, if someone completes this method who is suffering from chronic stress, it could lead to burnout. Especially if you don’t take proper breaks or vary your tasks."

The conclusion

Just like any productivity technique - be it the Pomodoro technique or the best productivity planners - what might work for you may not necessarily work for another.

Silverton says if the 90/90/1 morning routine appeals to you, but the specific format doesn’t work, then adjust accordingly. "Yes, most people do their best work first thing," the expert notes. "However, if you’re fundamentally not a morning person, then it’s unlikely that’ll apply to you and it may be better to commit to a late morning or lunchtime slot if work allows."

"Likewise, if 90 minutes feels like an unworkable amount of time for you to commit, then decide what you can dedicate and what you will stick to and go with that - this could be 60 mins or even just 15. Do something for 15 minutes a day for 90 days and you’ll still see great results!".

And for those with more complex schedules? "You may benefit from taking a looser time-block approach," Silverton suggests. Like dedicating 90 minutes every day for 90 days but not necessarily at the same time every day.

