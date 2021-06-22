Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Trust me on this one.

Public service announcement: it’s Amazon Prime Day time again, and we’ve been bringing you all the best beauty deals, fashion must-buys and Le Creuset steals.

As a fitness editor, I’ve been scouting the must-buy health products for you, including my top picks of Garmin Prime Day deals and Fitbit fitness tracker bargains, too.

Next up? A Ninja Air Fryer – the gadget that, as a health editor, is top of my ‘to buy’ list today.

Ninja Air Fryer: Quick links

Why a Ninja Air Fryer, I hear you ask? It’s simple – Ninja are well-known and respected as a trustworthy, won’t-break-in-a-couple-of-months gadget company.

Plus air fryers boast some pretty impressive health stats – they use around 50x less oil than deep frying. Sure, your food definitely won’t absorb all that oil, but it’ll likely absorb a lot of it.

Essentially, the cooking chamber gets super hot and allows the dry heat cook your food. This means your favourite crispy texture without the need for shed-loads of fatty oils or cooking fats.

Enjoy all of the crispy, crunchy foods you love – we’re looking at you, potato chips – without ever needing to deep fry again. Winner, winner.

Obviously life is about more than oils or calories or how you cook your food, and it won’t be for everyone, but if this is up your street – little wins, hey?

The best Prime Day deal on the Ninja Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi Mini Oven Air Fryer – was £199.99 , now £139.99

You Save: £60.00 (30%)

Fun fact: air frying your food means you’ll consume up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. Plus, this isn’t just an air fryer – it has seven other settings, too, meaning you can roast, bake, grill, dehydrate, toast, and more. We’re so in. View Deal

Other air fryers to have on your radar

Proscenic T21 Air Fryer – was £109.00 , now£83.30

You Save: £25.70 (24%)

This Air Fryer can be controlled with your voice, plus you’ll get access to hundreds of online recipes, too. Neat. View Deal

COSORI Air Fryer – was £109.99 , now £69.99

You Save: £40.00 (36%)

This air fryer has won loads of awards for it’s easy to use design and can hold enough food for up to six people. How? Well, it’s square design offers 15% more cooking space compared to the round ones designs. Cool. View Deal

Hosome Air Fryer – was £95.99 , now £67.19

You Save: £28.80 (30%)

So, you’re sold on the air fryer idea but not-so-sold on the idea of cleaning it out regularly. Good news: this ranks no.1 on Amazon for the easiest air fryer to clean. Plus, it’s a miniature size while still holding a large capacity. So. Many. Ticked. Boxes… View Deal

What bargains have you bagged this Prime Day? Let us know on social – @marieclaireuk