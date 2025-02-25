I tried the viral Mel Robbins morning routine for a week - and, having tested, totally get the hype

As someone who scrolls on socials for a living, I've learned the hard way that it's always best to take viral wellness trends with a pinch of salt - but, when I recently saw wellness guru and podcaster Mel Robbins' morning routine going viral, I felt like it had more substance to it.

After coming across dozens of TikTok videos and slideshows on my FYP documenting the results of following this six-step routine, not to mention thoroughly explaining the science and psychology behind it, I have to admit, I was intrigued.

A disclaimer, first: I'm the furthest thing from a morning person. Finding the energy and motivation to get out of bed has always been a challenge for me, but between setting my own schedule as a freelancer and late-night phone calls to family on a seven-hour time difference, my standard wake-up time has slowly moved closer and closer to midday over the past year.

I've been consistently fatigued during the day, and up until 2 to 3 am every night - and from soothing music and supplements to guided meditations and calming patches, I was starting to feel like I'd tried everything to sort out my circadian rhythm.

So I decided to ask the experts for their takes on Robbins' tips, and spent a week finding out if this viral routine is the key to finally achieving an 8 am start - and the results of both had me pleasantly surprised. Keen to read more? Keep scrolling. And don't miss our guides to expert-approved morning routine ideas, the many meditation benefits , plus the perks of breathwork training , while you're at it. Keen to know how to become a morning person ? We've got a handy guide to that, too.

I tried Mel Robbins' morning routine - here’s what I learnt

Who is Mel Robbins?

Mel Robbins is a motivational speaker, author, and podcast host known for sharing tools around mindset, self-improvement, behaviour shifts and motivation.

Robbins started out her career as a criminal defence attorney before becoming a legal analyst. In 2011, she delivered a viral TEDx Talk called "How to stop screwing yourself over" and released her first self-help book with advice based on her own experiences with dyslexia, ADHD, and anxiety.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Along with her morning routine, Robbins is known for her trending "Let Them" theory, which is about recognising what we can and cannot control in stressful situations and relationship dynamics.

Why is her morning routine trending?

Mel Robbins' morning routine is made up of six straightforward steps:

Counting down from five and getting up as soon as your alarm goes off (no snooze button allowed) Making your bed right away High-fiving yourself in the mirror Getting some morning sun exposure Moving your body through a walk or workout Hydrating with water before caffeine.

Robbins also recommends putting off caffeine consumption and scrolling for an hour after waking.

According to experts, the routine's viral status comes down to a combination of Robbins' influence within the wellness space, the fact that each bite-sized habit is backed by science, and the fact that steps can be completed without any equipment.

"This routine is making waves largely because it's so simple and easy to adopt. Mel's has a huge online presence and reach, and not only can these tips be adopted by many, but they have an immediate effect throughout your day," wellness coach Lucie Forster explains. "That said, it also has great backing with the latest neuroscience research."

What are the benefits of trying the Mel Robbins morning routine?

"Mel Robbins’ morning routine steps all support motivation, discipline, and emotional regulation," therapist Gayane Aramyan says. "Getting out of bed right when your alarm rings with the 5-4-3-2-1 countdown method can prevent overthinking, morning anxiety, and quiet negative thoughts."

The small win of making your bed will help you start the day with a feeling of achievement, and a glass of water to help your body recover from a night's sleep can also have a positive impact. One 2019 study found that rehydrating can improve cognitive performance - which is ideal before a big day at work - and another 2014 study found that drinking more water can put you in a better mood.

You're also likely to see some physical and mental benefits after your morning walk, shares psychotherapist Stephanie Boucher. Keen to throw some walking workouts into the mix? We've got you covered. "As Robbins explains, exposure to morning light is essential for regulating the circadian rhythm, which affects mood, energy, and sleep quality," she says. "Walking helps increase blood flow, metabolism, and joint mobility, and it also has significant mental health benefits, including stress reduction and a clearer mindset."

And once you habit-stack all of the above together? You've got a supercharged way to start the day.

What are the potential drawbacks?

Although each step comes with its own set of science and psychology-backed benefits, experts caution that throwing yourself headfirst into a whole set of new habits can pose some challenges - especially for those who experience an all-or-nothing mindset and feelings of perfectionism.

"If someone feels they have to adhere to the routine perfectly - never allowing themselves a slow morning lying in bed with their partner or giving themselves the flexibility to drink coffee first thing - it can become another way to measure self-worth," counsellor Emma Kobil explains. "Sustainable wellness is about balance, not rigid adherence to routines."

Boucher also foresees another bump in the road coming from feelings that may arise around the mirror high-five. "Some might not feel authentic when high-fiving themselves in the mirror," she shares. "It could "mirror" toxic positivity, where we are inauthentically positive with ourselves. Instead, I would suggest an alternative action that fosters self-compassion: speaking to yourself with kindness, the way that your best friend would speak to you."

I tried Mel Robbins' morning routine - and totally see why it's gone so viral

Days one to three

Honestly, the first days of this routine were tough. The thought of trying to shift my body clock by nearly four hours was daunting, and when I heard the twinkle of my alarm at 8 am on day one, every bone in my body wanted to hit snooze and roll back over.

But instead, I took a deep breath, counted down from five out loud, and launched myself upright. Even though making the bed only took around 30 seconds, the little sense of achievement it gave me did feel great.

Admittedly, I struggled with delaying caffeine and screen time at first - and the morning high-five left me feeling more silly than motivated. However, it did put a smile on my face (even if it may not have been for the reasons Robbins intended), and made the start of the day feel more lighthearted.

Implementing the 5-4-3-2-1 rule became a bit easier on the following couple of days, and by day three, I found myself feeling much more refreshed by the practice of drinking a litre of water before tea or coffee.

Nishaa's bedroom during her trial of the viral Mel Robbins morning routine (Image credit: Nishaa Sharma)

Days four to seven

As the week went on, waking up started to get easier and easier - and I found myself getting tired around midnight each night, meaning the 8 am start still allowed for a full night of sleep. My husband started coming on morning dog walks whenever he worked from home, and on particularly sunny days, he pointed out how much more cheerful and well-rested I seemed.

Overall, I think skipping the morning email check and doom-scroll has made the biggest difference in setting the tone for my day, and I've been able to redirect my energy into getting more active, being fully present on dog walks, and giving myself a moment to breathe before the work day.

As for the no-caffeine rule? Making it an hour without a mug of green tea or morning coffee became a breeze, and I wasn't checking the clock waiting for the moment I could boil the kettle anymore - plus, I noticed the cups I consumed per day dropped down to two rather than my usual four or more.

Although morning walks in rainy England felt more frustrating than energising some mornings (and I never quite got used to the feeling of a high five in the mirror), I'd call the Mel Robbins morning routine an overall success. I'll be sticking with the 5-4-3-2-1 policy during the work week, and the bed-making, movement, and hydration steps every day to make the routine my own.

Nishaa on one of her morning walks (Image credit: Nishaa Sharma)

Shop MC UK's morning routine must-haves

Hatch Restore 2 By combining a phone-free alarm, sunlight simulation, and gentle wake-up sounds, this stunning sunrise alarm clock allows you tick off multiple boxes during your morning routine.

946ml HydroFlask Water Bottle Between its cheerful pastel pink colour, perfect capacity for your pre-caffeine water intake, and practical lid with a carrying handle, this water bottle is ideal for daily morning walks.

The High 5 Habit If you're looking to replace your morning scroll session with a self-help book, this one written by Robbins herself explains the science behind the mirror high-five step.