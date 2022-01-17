Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is there any better form of exercise motivation than new gym gear? Whether you’re about to do a killer Joe Wicks workout, head out on a brisk winter walk or simply meet the girls for brunch, you can’t go wrong with a pair of your best gym leggings.

Small problem, though: there are so many options available these days and often, it feels like the good ones set you back a small fortune.

Not to fear, as Marks and Spencer are here to save the day. You might not think of the trusty high street shop as the place for activewear, but their Goodmove range – first launched at the beginning of the pandemic – is seriously impressive.

Take their best-selling leggings, for example. They look (and feel) identical to Lululemon’s Align leggings, which retail for £88 and are known as one of the brand’s most-loved styles.

Good news, then: the M&S lookalikes retail at just £25 and promise to be moisture-wicking, squat-proof, flattering and high-waisted. They’ve also got a handy side pocket for your bank card, headphones, or phone – it’s really no surprise they sell 5,000 pairs every month.