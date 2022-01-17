Get your purses at the ready ladies...
Is there any better form of exercise motivation than new gym gear? Whether you’re about to do a killer Joe Wicks workout, head out on a brisk winter walk or simply meet the girls for brunch, you can’t go wrong with a pair of your best gym leggings.
Small problem, though: there are so many options available these days and often, it feels like the good ones set you back a small fortune.
Not to fear, as Marks and Spencer are here to save the day. You might not think of the trusty high street shop as the place for activewear, but their Goodmove range – first launched at the beginning of the pandemic – is seriously impressive.
Take their best-selling leggings, for example. They look (and feel) identical to Lululemon’s Align leggings, which retail for £88 and are known as one of the brand’s most-loved styles.
Good news, then: the M&S lookalikes retail at just £25 and promise to be moisture-wicking, squat-proof, flattering and high-waisted. They’ve also got a handy side pocket for your bank card, headphones, or phone – it’s really no surprise they sell 5,000 pairs every month.
Goodmove Go Move High Waisted 7/8 Gym Leggings, £25 | Marks and Spencer
These workout leggings are crafted from quick-drying, moisture-wicking fabric that is super breathable. They’re cut in a regular fit with a 7/8 leg, high waist design and an inner waist tie. Oh, and they also have a secure side pocket for all your essentials.
Goodmove Go Move Printed 7/8 Gym Leggings, £25 | Marks and Spencer
If you are looking for a more colourful pair, check out this fun red animal print. Made from the same fabric with a high waist and inner tie, these leggings will feel like second skin.
After launching in January 2020, the Goodmove range has gone from strength to strength. Like the look of their kit? They’ve just launched their new Spring collection, and we want it all.
Created by a team of experts – including two former Nike designers – and shaped by customer feedback (they say that they go back to the drawing board to improve any product that gets less than a four-star review), you know you’re in good hands. Any brand that’s spent two years figuring out how to make good quality activewear at a high street price gets a yes from us.
Check out some of our other top picks from the new collection below, grab your best running trainers, and get ready to sweat…
Pure Cotton Goodmove Slogan Sweatshirt, £25 | Marks and Spencer
Pair this sweatshirt with your red animal print leggings for a statement gym outfit. Made from sustainably sourced cotton, it features a relaxed fit, ribbed trims, a classic crew neck and the 'Goodmove' slogan across the front.
Goodmove Feather & Down Puffer Jacket with Stretch, £79 | Marks and Spencer
Keep warm during your run in this colourful puffer jacket. It features added stretch so you won't feel restricted, and the zip pockets will keep your essentials secure.
Goodmove Cross Back Crop Top, £15 | Marks and Spencer
We will definitely be rocking this crop top at our next yoga class. The interlacing cross-back straps are designed to give extra support as you move.
Goodmove Pure Cotton Colour Block Sweatshirt, £35 | Marks and Spencer
This sweatshirt is so stylish that we definitely won't be keeping it confined to just the gym. It features an adjustable hem for extra shaping and a funnel neck with a half-zip fastening.
Goodmove Extra High Impact Non Wired Sports Bra, £28 | Marks and Spencer
We are obsessed with this sports bra, mainly because it comes in actual bra sizes, meaning you'll no longer have to struggle finding the perfect fit. The padded cups use a breathable foam and the fabric is quick-drying, perfect for those sweaty sessions.
Goodmove Printed Zip Up Running Top, £29.50 | Marks and Spencer
If you like running at night, this zip-up top will help keep you seen. Not only does it come in the coolest print, but it also features reflective trims. Neat.