PSA: fitness icon and SWEAT founder Kayla Itsines has just dropped a collaboration with athleisurewear brand PE Nation.

Here at Marie Claire UK, we're huge fans of gym leggings and sports bras that not only look great, but perform well, too. I'm a marathon runner and while I love a cute gym fit, my number one priority is always kit that supports me and empowers me to hit my best sessions, too.

That's where Kayla's latest collab comes in: promising to merge function with fashion, the PT has designed a range of running shorts (opens in new tab), cycling shorts (opens in new tab), leggings (opens in new tab), crop tops, and tanks.

There's also an exclusive re-design of Kayla’s favourite P.E Nation bomber jacket from the archives and it's cute.

Introducing Kayla Itsines x PE Nation

Designed to be worn from sweat to street, this isn't just an activewear range, but a fashion collection, too - PE Nation are great at bridging the gap between the two, and I don't know about you, but I love buying items that I can wear in a number of ways. Capsuale wardrobes FTW.

It's her first ever collab with the brand, despite wearing the brand since they launched in 2016.

Whether high intensity interval training is your go-to or you prefer low impact workouts, the kit is designed to support you through any session.

Speaking to MC about the range, Kayla said, “I live in activewear, and P.E Nation has been my go-to activewear brand since they launched in 2016."

"My signature style of training is high intensity based, and I have found that P.E Nation gives me the right fit and dynamic range of movement to train confidently and comfortably."

"Having the opportunity to be part of this collection with P.E Nation and combine my passion for functional workout clothes and athleisure with a brand that I love is something I’m so proud of.”

Ready for a sneak peak and to see our Health Editor's favourites from the collection? Keep scrolling.

Shop our Health Ed's picks from the new collaboration

(opens in new tab) PE Nation Motion Bike Short in Black VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) Like the sound of a high waisted 5” active bike short? Then you'll love the Motion Short, which promises to be squat-proof, supportive, and cute for brunch, too.





(opens in new tab) PE Nation Maximise Sports Bra in Purple Pennant VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) This sports bras is longline, quick-drying and designed for low to medium impact training activities.



