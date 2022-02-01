If it's good enough for a Duchess...
It’s no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge lives an active lifestyle. From her £325 a month gym membership, numerous appearances at sporting events and walks with her new family dog, Kate Middleton’s sportswear collection is bound to be pretty impressive.
Here at Maire Claire UK, we love to keep up to date with what the royals are wearing, which is why we’ve got lots of info on Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands and favourite beauty products – so we thought it was about time that we did some investigating into what the Duchess wears when she’s working out.
Enter stage right, our round-up of Kate Middleton’s workout clothes. The royal has been spotted in a range of different activewear brands over the years. Whether it’s Lululemon or Nike, Kate definitely opts for more classic pieces when it comes to her sportswear. The Duchess is a big fan of monochrome colours and flattering fits, and can often be seen sporting her favourite zip-up track jackets and skinny black trousers.
When it comes to footwear, the royal definitely knows a thing or two. Kate always keeps things practical for more sporty public appearances, swapping out her heels for proper running trainers and sturdy hiking boots. Of course, her hair and makeup is always on point, and Kate is known to favour a natural makeup look and a sleek ponytail over her usual bouncy blow-dry.
Kate Middleton’s favourite workout clothes
Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon
In September 2021, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the City of Derry Rugby Club to meet with players, coaches and volunteers. The royal opted for a black Lululemon jacket, paired with matching trousers and trainers.
Get The Look: Define Jacket, £98 | Lululemon
Kate Middleton wearing Poivre Blanc Tennis
Who can forget Kate Middleton's sporty mini skirt, which she wore to play with British US Open champion Emma Raducanu? Sadly, you can't purchase her exact skirt online, but we've found a great alternative below.
Get The Look: Ellesse Tennis Skirt, £30 | ASOS
Kate Middleton wearing New Balance x Sweaty Betty
Back in 2017, Kate could be seen wearing a pair of New Balance x Sweaty Betty trainers to take part in a relay race at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
Get The Look: New Balance 860v10 Trainers, £120 | New Balance
Kate Middleton wearing PlayBrave
On a visit to The Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in 2018, Kate opted for a sporty white jacket from PlayBrave.
Get The Look: Clarice Track Jacket, was £149 now £99 | PlayBrave
Kate Middleton wearing Monreal London
Kate Middleton is a big fan of tennis, and wore a pair of Monreal London trousers during a visit to the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre in 2017.
Get The Look: Monreal London Hi-Tech Seamless Tech-Knit Leggings, was £80 now £20 | Selfridges
Kate Middleton wearing Perfect Moment
Kate has been spotted wearing this Perfect Moment red puffer jacket a couple of times. Although it has now sold out, the brand has lots of similar styles.
Get The Look: Perfect Moment Jojo Printed Ski Jacket, £520 | Net-A-Porter
Kate Middleton wearing Nike
In 2016, Kate took part in a tennis workshop at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, wearing a sleek white zip-up top from Nike.
Get The Look: NikeCourt Dri-FIT UV Victory Tennis Top, £49.95 | Nike
Kate Middleton wearing See By Chloe
Kate Middleton's hiking boots of choice? See By Chloe, of course. The royal was spotted wearing a pair as she took part in a number of outdoor activities during a trip to Cumbria in 2021.