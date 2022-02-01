Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s no secret that the Duchess of Cambridge lives an active lifestyle. From her £325 a month gym membership, numerous appearances at sporting events and walks with her new family dog, Kate Middleton’s sportswear collection is bound to be pretty impressive.

Here at Maire Claire UK, we love to keep up to date with what the royals are wearing, which is why we’ve got lots of info on Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brands and favourite beauty products – so we thought it was about time that we did some investigating into what the Duchess wears when she’s working out.

Enter stage right, our round-up of Kate Middleton’s workout clothes. The royal has been spotted in a range of different activewear brands over the years. Whether it’s Lululemon or Nike, Kate definitely opts for more classic pieces when it comes to her sportswear. The Duchess is a big fan of monochrome colours and flattering fits, and can often be seen sporting her favourite zip-up track jackets and skinny black trousers.

When it comes to footwear, the royal definitely knows a thing or two. Kate always keeps things practical for more sporty public appearances, swapping out her heels for proper running trainers and sturdy hiking boots. Of course, her hair and makeup is always on point, and Kate is known to favour a natural makeup look and a sleek ponytail over her usual bouncy blow-dry.

Kate Middleton’s favourite workout clothes

