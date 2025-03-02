I've been stressed so tried the viral colour walk every day for a week - and am blown away at how calm I feel

For something that's essentially one of our most basic human functions, there sure are a lot of different ways to walk. Rucking, Nordic walking, wellbeing walks, walking challenges - you name it, there's a walking trend for it.

While I've long been a fan of the humble stroll, I must admit that my motivation to lace up my trainers when it's grim outside can be low - but when I came across the viral colour walk trend while (ironically) mindlessly scrolling, my interest was piqued. I've long been a fan of the five senses grounding technique to calm my racing mind (in a nutshell, this is about bringing awareness to all of your senses to relieve stress) and the idea of a colour walk aligns well with everything I know about my nervous system - i.e. that distraction is a gift.

A quick search on social media reveals that I'm not alone - while colour walks have been around since 2021 (hot on the heels of Hot Girl Walks et al), it's safe to say that their stock is rising, with more of us than ever tapping into the wellbeing wins a colour walk can bring.

Still not sure what I'm going on about? The premise is simple: pick a colour (any colour) and see what you notice in that hue on your walk. Really tune into thinking about your colour, and marvel as your stresses melt away (in theory, at least.) And, truth be told, I'm so in need of this right now. Despite my best intentions, January was full-on, leaving me frazzled and tipping into burnout - I felt like I was one full moon away from totally losing my you-know-what (yep, really - I'm convinced the moon influences my moods - but that's a story for another day!)

Could a daily colour walk really be the reset my frayed nervous system needs? Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but while you're here, do check out how one Health Writer got on when she tried the 6-6-6 walking challenge, read up on the best indoor walking workouts for beginners, and the best indoor walking exercises, here.

I tried TikTok's viral colour walk every day for a week - and have been pleasantly surprised

What is a colour walk?

As touched on above, the essence of a colour walk couldn't be simpler. Before you head out, choose a colour, and focus on noticing that colour as you walk, ideally on a spontaneous, unplanned route.

"There is an emerging trend on TikTok of people going on colour walks," notes Kiara Lewis, Professor of Sport and Exercise Sciences at Birmingham City University. "Essentially, a colour walk is where you pick a colour or a couple of colours to focus on during your walk and notice them in various places and objects, for example, a car, a road sign or a flower."

So far, so simple. If you're the organised type, though, you might have to step outside your comfort zone to embrace the trend.

“The whole point is for you to not plan this," advises Lewis. "Lean into the spontaneity and let the colour(s) guide your walk. The unpredictability allows you to take part in mindful exercise and soak in the beauty of your surroundings wherever it takes you."

How does a colour walk work?

We're all familiar with how beneficial a daily walk is for both mental and physical health, with studies (like this one, published in the Journal of Women's Health) showing that walking is associated with a reduced risk of all-cause mortality, lower risk of developing diseases such as breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and heart disease, alongside boosting mental wellbeing.

And the act of simultaneously challenging the mind by focusing on a colour can amp up the benefits, according to experts. "A colour walk is a great way to evoke mindfulness as you move," agrees Dr Robin Clark, Medical Director of Bupa UK Insurance. "Research has shown that focusing on the environment around you when you’re out and about can benefit your wellbeing, along with your ability to focus."

A key tenet of mindfulness is being in the present, and a colour walk can help even the most distractable of us work on this skill by weaving a thread of connection between us and our surroundings.

"Many of us go through the day on autopilot, disconnected from where we currently are in the world," notes research psychologist, Dr Emma Palmer-Cooper. "A colour walk shifts focus to the present moment, helping you feel grounded and engaged with nature. Choose one or two colours and actively seek them out as you walk. If you find your mind wandering, gently bring your attention back to your chosen colours."

What are the benefits of trying a colour walk?

We've touched on some of the general benefits of walking above, but mindful walking such as a colour walk confers more specific wellbeing benefits, and its combination of physical activity and mental clarity can confer potent wellbeing benefits.

"Walking helps to improve your cardiovascular fitness, which is linked to reducing your risk of developing several health conditions, including heart attacks and strokes," notes Dr Clark. "Just 20 minutes of movement each day is enough to improve your wellbeing. Studies have also shown that using colour when walking can improve your mood and reduce your walking speed, encouraging you to take in your environment more. The combination of these mental and physical benefits means you may see improvements to your energy levels, sleep quality, strength and immune system."

1. It deepens our sense of connection to nature

It's impossible to engage in a colour walk without being attuned to your surroundings, and this focus can help us to step outside ourselves and see the bigger picture.

"Paying mindful attention to nature can cultivate positive emotions and a deeper sense of connection—to nature, others, and life itself," says Dr Palmer-Cooper. "Noticing details and colours in the moment can also help set aside past, present and future worries."

2. It encourages us to stay present

We don't know about you, but we can struggle to calm our hectic minds and focus on a sitting meditation, meaning the mind-clearing potential of the habit can be elusive. If mindfulness is something you find challenging, a colour walk could be the perfect solution for you.

"Colour walks offer a simple, structured way to pay attention and stay present in your surroundings," agrees Dr Palmer-Cooper. "As you walk, reflect on how your surroundings and the colours make you feel - paying attention to the emotions you experience during these moments can increase their potency."

3. It promotes gentle movement habits

"Physically, colour walks promote gentle movement, which supports circulation, releases endorphins, and contributes to overall mental clarity," notes corporate health coach Sarah Stannard. "The beauty of this practice is that it can be done anywhere, at any time, making it an accessible tool for anyone looking to improve their mental health through movement and mindfulness."

4. It can enhance emotional awareness

Emotional intuition is an important skill, both in the workplace and in life more generally - and a colour walk can help you to recognise and embrace a variety of emotions.

"Engaging in a colour walk encourages a shift in focus away from daily worries and onto the world around us," says Stannard. "This kind of mindful observation has been linked to improved mood, enhanced creativity, and even increased cognitive function. The variety of colours can also evoke different emotional responses; for example, green is known for its calming effects, while brighter colours like yellow or orange can lift energy and positivity."

In theory, then, you could tailor your walk to suit your needs. Having a down day? Choose yellow. Feeling a need for calm? A blue palette can feel soothing.

I tried the viral colour walk trend for seven days - and have some thoughts

Days one to three

Day one of my colour walk challenge dawns and I'm in luck: it's a gorgeously bright and sunny day - I can't wait to get out and enjoy it. It's also my kids' half-term, so I have the added benefit of a small person to accompany me - and it turns out he's not only an excellent companion but also far more observant than me. We toy with choosing purple as our colour, inspired by early crocuses poking out from the still frosty ground - before deciding that's too challenging for day one and settling on green.

And despite it being mid-February, we find plenty of sources of the colour. From the lush grass at the local park to the first daffodil stems making an early appearance in flower beds, we're lucky that nature gifts us an array of beautiful, striking greens - and I have to say, it's rare for me to focus so fully on my surroundings as we walk. Usually, I'd have a million things running through my head, so I was pleasantly surprised that I was able to tune out the noise for an hour.

My run of good fortune continues, as day two is another bright day - making it easy for me to settle on blue as my colour. From the blazing azure sky to the tiny sign telling me about cowslips in the woods, I'm left feeling grateful for my semi-rural home - but it's interesting to note that you don't have to get out into the countryside to benefit from a colour walk, so if you're a committed urbanite, don't despair.

"It's possible to consciously focus on different colours in the environment wherever that may be," agrees Stannard. "Whether in nature, urban settings, or even inside a building, tuning into to colours around us is a simple yet powerful way to engage the senses and stimulate mindfulness."

Which is excellent news, as day three turns out to be more seasonally appropriate, weather-wise, meaning I keep my walk brief but try and weave elements of the practice into the rest of my day, from noticing the colours on my plate to taking more notice of my surroundings generally.

Days four to seven

Well into the swing of things now, I decided to up the ante on the challenge and choose colours that are trickier to notice in everyday life - starting with purple. While I was initially apprehensive about it, I did manage to find a few patches of the hue, from early Spring flowers to signage on cars. However, choosing a tougher colour was an important reminder for me that things don't always have to be difficult - sometimes, it's ok to just go with the flow.

And while I was considering my approach to the challenge, it was a good time to reflect on how it was going as a whole. As someone who struggles to find time (or to prioritise time) to meditate, and for whom mindfulness is a challenge, I found the practice of colour walking reassuringly accessible - as someone is constantly on the go, the feeling of walking at the same time as staying present was super helpful in quieting those feelings of shoulds (I should be doing x,y,z) that we're all so consumed with.

Will I continue with my colour walk habit? You know what, I'm surprised and encouraged to think that I actually might. Having a dog means I have to get out for a walk most days regardless, and I really enjoyed weaving some self-care into my half-hour strolls. Do I feel more relaxed than in January? It's a definite yes. However, my week of trialling the challenge has also coincided with me taking some annual leave and not having to get three children sorted for school at the crack of dawn every day, so it's more likely to be a combination of all of these factors that have lowered my stress levels (and my shoulders!) this week.

Whatever the reason, it's still a win for this perma-stressed mum. Thank you, colour walks!

