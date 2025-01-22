It's freezing RN - 6 cold weather workouts top pros do themselves when all they want to do is stay inside

You don't need us to tell you it's cold out there right now. We're all comparing our dashboard temperature displays and is it even a conversation if we don't open with some kind of comment on the weather?

While we're here for the gorgeously crisp and frosty mornings (less so, wet and windy ones), it's fair to say that all our instincts are leaning towards snuggling up under a heated blanket with a warming drink, rather than heading into the elements for a workout. According to a survey conducted by Sport England, women are even more likely than men to struggle with maintaining activity levels in winter, with a 27% winter dropout rate.

And we're all for hunkering down, but a good winter sweat session can be pretty special, too, conferring numerous benefits on both our physical and mental health. We know that some people suffer from low mood during the darker months, more commonly known as seasonal affective depression, or SAD. The NHS recommends exercise as a treatment for these mild symptoms of depression, while studies (such as this one, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health) show that spending time in nature boosts mental wellbeing. Combine the two and, well, you're onto a winner.

"If you're one of the many affected by the winter blues and are feeling depressed, sad, or simply lacking in energy, staying active and exercising can be incredibly helpful," says Julia Stern, mental health advocate and instructor at Fiture. "When we move our bodies, we stimulate our brains and get the blood flowing. This helps to increase our brain's natural mood-boosting chemicals, dopamine and serotonin, making it easier for us to beat those winter blues as well as reducing stress and improving sleep."

But if you need a little motivation to get yourself going, (and we can hard relate), you're in the right place. Enter: the best cold weather workouts that top personal trainers do themselves when it's too cold to think.

In the mood for more winter wellness advice? Take a look at our top tips for exercising in cold weather, winter running tips, plus how Senior Health Editor Ally Head got on trying the Winter Arc challenge, here.

6 cold weather workouts PT's rely on when it's chilly outside

What workouts are best in cold weather?

As touched on above, if you've convinced yourself to stick to your workout plan despite the inclement weather, you'll be rewarded with a myriad of benefits.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Winter workouts provide a range of physical and mental health benefits which are valuable to us during the colder months," agrees trainer at OriGym, James Brady. "Working out in cold weather can help boost immunity and stimulate blood flow to improve circulation, while lower temperatures also force your body to work harder to maintain a stable core temperature, meaning you'll burn more energy."

Not to mention the sense of accomplishment you'll feel for overcoming the temptation to stay cosy at home, a winter workout can also help to build physical and mental resilience.

Are some workouts better than others during the colder months?

So, are certain workouts better suited to cooler weather? While the experts agree that (just as at any other time of year) any form of movement is preferable to none, there are some sessions that lend themselves more readily to more Baltic conditions.

"Outdoor activities such as running or jogging, hiking, cycling, skiing, and snowboarding are ideal for a winter fitness boost," says Brady. "You can also perform bodyweight exercises both indoors or outdoors which include exercises such as burpees, push-ups, lunges, and planks. These require no equipment and help you stay warm by keeping your heart rate up.

"Don't forget indoor workouts too, though - yoga or Pilates will improve flexibility and core strength, HIIT can provide quick, intense workouts, and strength training using weights, resistance bands, or just body weight is always a winner."

Below, they share their all time favourites.

6 of the best cold weather workouts, according to PTs

1. Running with intervals

What? A simple 20-minute run with intervals of varying speed and intensity to keep your heart rate up and your body warm.

Why? "Whether you're running fast or slow, putting on your trainers and getting out in nature in the cold crisp air is a sure-fire mood booster," notes personal trainer Emma Bord. "You'll get the blood flowing, muscles working, heart pumping and brain relaxing - all elements that will help boost mood and improve fitness levels. The intervals will help keep things interesting!"

How long for? 20 minutes.

20-Minute Interval Run Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. Winter hill walk with bodyweight circuits

What? Walk briskly uphill for ten minutes. Pause to do ten squats, ten push-ups, and a 30-second plank. Continue walking for another ten minutes. Pause again for the same bodyweight circuit.

Why? "Up the ante on a winter walk by incorporating some bodyweight strength moves - perfect for improving endurance," says Brady. "Exercising in the cold strengthens your cardiovascular system and builds stamina, and the circuits I've recommended in this walk will enhance your fitness."

How long for? Repeat for one hour or as desired.

3. 20-minute Pilates workout with Lottie Murphy

What? A 20-minute dynamic Pilates routine for a full-body burn that's so good, you'll forget it's cold outside.

Why? "If you are not into running, cardio, or doing aerobic activities, there are plenty of lower-intensity workouts you can do," notes Stern. "Along with the physical benefits, Pilates can also support your mental health.”

How long for? 20 minutes.

Strong Dynamic Pilates Routine - 20 Minutes | Lottie Murphy Pilates - YouTube Watch On

4. Outdoor bootcamp

What? A 30-minute bodyweight bootcamp session (no equipment).

Why? "This workout will increase your heart rate and allow you to keep warm and experience all the benefits we've discussve," says Brady. "However, when performing any of these workouts outside, be careful of icy or slippery terrain."

How long for? Half an hour.

30 Minute Bodyweight Only Bootcamp Workout with Brittney | Total Body Tabata | All-Levels - YouTube Watch On

5. 30-minute Yoga flow

What? A blissful, 30-minute yoga flow from Move with Nicole.

Why? "If you are low on motivation, slower exercises may be a good option for you at this time of year," explains personal trainer and founder of Made Wellness, Penny Weston. "Slower exercises are so important to allow our brains and bodies to switch off and relax. Practising moderate-intensity yoga a few times a week can not only reduce stress but also improve short-term memory. It's especially important at this time of year to focus on self-care, and exercise is a vital part of this.”

How long for? 30 minutes.

30 MIN YOGA WORKOUT || Heart Opening Feel Good Flow - YouTube Watch On

6. Strength training

What? Grab those dumbbells and head outside for a 45-minute mood-boosting strength workout.

Why? "Regular strength training, even low-intensity, can have several benefits for overall health and well-being and can be a great way to escape the winter blues," says Stern. "Weight lifting can also improve your energy levels, increasing your muscle mass and strength and making it easier for you to perform daily activities even on those darker, longer days. So, if you are feeling cranky or tired, lift those dumbbells and see how your energy and mood improve as you power through the rest of your day."

How long for? 45 minutes.

Full Body Strength Workout With Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's winter workout essentials now:

lululemon Cross Chill Performance jacket £168 at lululemon Stay warm and dry on your winter runs and walks in this lululemon jacket. The waterproof outer layer will ward off the rain, while a cosy, fleecy inner will keep you toasty.

Sweaty Betty Therma Boost leggings £110 at Sweaty Betty Every winter run deserves a pair of thermal leggings, and this Sweaty Betty pair are perfect. They'll keep you toasty while wicking sweat away for a comfortable, chafe-free run.

Alo Yoga Performance fleece beanie £48 at Alo Yoga Keep your ears warm in style in this Alo Yoga fleece beanie, which totally saves a dodgy hair day, too. You're welcome!