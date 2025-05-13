Why fans are concerned about Justin Bieber's posts on Hailey’s first Mother’s Day

For weeks, Justin Bieber has sparked fans' concern with confusing and cryptic social media posts and behaviour. On American Mother's Day this past Sunday, the Canadian popstar once again raised questions among his fans. In a now-deleted note posted to his profile on the day, Justin wrote: "Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass," as reported by News.com.au. On Instagram Stories, Justin wrote: "Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day."

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise these messages, given that Sunday marked his wife Hailey's first Mother's Day as a mum herself. The couple share eight month old son, Jack Blues Bieber. One person's post, which went viral, read: "Justin Bieber posting 'mother’s day sucks ass' as his wife celebrates her first one is so…. vile to me."

With all that said, Justin also celebrated his wife with sweet messages and gestures on the day. Firstly, he posted a series of photos of Hailey at home with the caption: "Best mommy day gurlie."

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

He then shared a video of his Mother's Day surprise for the supermodel, which featured a mariachi band, chips, guacamole and margaritas. Fans loved this, with one person writing: "Justin teaching the young ones how to appreciate your partner."

Another said: "10/10 husband," and a third added: "YOU ARE THE MAN."

Justin has spoken about his relationship with his mum, Pattie, over the years. In 2015, he spoke out about his estrangement from Pattie during an interview with Billboard, where he said: "We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her." However, Yahoo! reports that Justin and Pattie were on good terms as of 2024.

Meanwhile, Pattie sweetly celebrated Hailey on Mother's Day, writing on Instagram: "Happy Mother’s Day Hailey, you are such a gift to our family—graceful, strong, and full of love. Watching you step so fully and beautifully into motherhood has been such a joy. I love you."

The Rhode founder commented: "Love you Happy Mothers Day."