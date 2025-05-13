Why fans are concerned about Justin Bieber's posts on Hailey’s first Mother’s Day
For weeks, Justin Bieber has sparked fans' concern with confusing and cryptic social media posts and behaviour. On American Mother's Day this past Sunday, the Canadian popstar once again raised questions among his fans. In a now-deleted note posted to his profile on the day, Justin wrote: "Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass," as reported by News.com.au. On Instagram Stories, Justin wrote: "Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day."
Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise these messages, given that Sunday marked his wife Hailey's first Mother's Day as a mum herself. The couple share eight month old son, Jack Blues Bieber. One person's post, which went viral, read: "Justin Bieber posting 'mother’s day sucks ass' as his wife celebrates her first one is so…. vile to me."
With all that said, Justin also celebrated his wife with sweet messages and gestures on the day. Firstly, he posted a series of photos of Hailey at home with the caption: "Best mommy day gurlie."
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
A photo posted by on
He then shared a video of his Mother's Day surprise for the supermodel, which featured a mariachi band, chips, guacamole and margaritas. Fans loved this, with one person writing: "Justin teaching the young ones how to appreciate your partner."
Another said: "10/10 husband," and a third added: "YOU ARE THE MAN."
Justin has spoken about his relationship with his mum, Pattie, over the years. In 2015, he spoke out about his estrangement from Pattie during an interview with Billboard, where he said: "We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her." However, Yahoo! reports that Justin and Pattie were on good terms as of 2024.
Meanwhile, Pattie sweetly celebrated Hailey on Mother's Day, writing on Instagram: "Happy Mother’s Day Hailey, you are such a gift to our family—graceful, strong, and full of love. Watching you step so fully and beautifully into motherhood has been such a joy. I love you."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The Rhode founder commented: "Love you Happy Mothers Day."
A post shared by Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette)
A photo posted by on
-
The Low-Down: All the Fashion Industry News you Need to Know, Now
Stay up to date on the biggest news and industry moves
-
According to Mary-Kate Olsen, these Affordable Sandals are the Only Style you Need this Summer
And no, they're not from The Row
-
Pearl jewellery is back — but not as you know it
Timeless yet modern
-
Why fans are speculating that Selena Gomez's new music is about Justin Bieber
Let's break it down
-
Justin Bieber just shared sweet insights into relationship with son Jack Blues
He wants to share his passions with him
-
Why fans think Justin Bieber sent secret message to Selena Gomez after engagement
Interesting...
-
Justin Bieber just shared an emotional tribute to Liam Payne
The two men had a lot in common
-
Hailey Bieber's new jewellery pays the sweetest tribute to her baby boy
And it's VERY sparkly
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber have officially welcomed their first child together
-
Hailey Bieber has spoken out about the effect that Justin Bieber divorce rumours have had on her
-
Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'bond is stronger than ever' amid pregnancy
We're so happy for them