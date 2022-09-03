Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A hotel stay with a cult-following gym class thrown in for good measure? As a Health Editor, I had to try.

You’ll all have heard of Barry’s Bootcamp – the self-proclaimed hardest workout in the world and a firm celeb favourite.

While Joe Wicks has really put high intensity interval training on the map in the UK in recent years, Barry’s claims it was the first studio to ever offer HIIT-focused classes when they opened back in West Hollywood back in 1998.

So when I heard that the King’s Cross-based studio had teamed up with another celeb favourite – boutique hotel The Standard – to offer a package where you get a class included in your overnight stay, I was keen to try.

I tried the new Barry’s x The Standard Burn Baby Burn package: here’s what I thought

Barry’s Bootcamp: what a class looks like

First things first – a bit of background about Barry’s for you. You’ll likely have heard of the class and seen celebrities like Adriana Lima, David and Victoria Beckham, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Harry Styles trying it (fun fact: a friend of mine was once next to David Beckham on a treadmill in London). But do you know what it actually entails?

They have 70 studios around the world and nine studios in the UK, and if you head to their website, you’ll see that their tagline proudly states that they do things a little differently to other workout studios.

How so? Well, each class promises to help you burn up to 1,000 calories during a one-hour class (calories aren’t the be-all and end-all of a workout, but high calorie burn can be useful if you’re looking to lose fat or improve lean muscle).

How? Well, by hiring some of the best PT’s, plus an hour-long combination of treadmill sprints and strength training. When you’re on the tread, they’ll walk you through a warm-up and then series of intervals, and when you’re on the floor, depending on the class, you’ll do weight training focusing on your upper body, lower body, or both.

Naturally, there’s a great soundtrack, to boot – our class had everything from Beyonce to Kanye – and mood lighting (hence why they call it “The Red Room”).

Don’t fancy running or alternatively, don’t fancy weight training? You can do double tread or double floor – meaning you do an hour of just one of the disciplines instead.

The Standard: what a stay looks like

Onto the hotel – another firm celeb favourite frequented by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emma Stone, and Paloma Faith.

Fun fact for you: it’s housed in what was once the Camden Town Hall Annex, and is quite the building. Rumour (and their welcome leaflet) tell me that when they bid on the property, their proposal was the only one that intended on keeping the original building (as opposed to knocking it down).

It’s Brutalist in design and the interiors are mad but fun – bright primary and pastel colour touches decorate our train carriage-inspired room, and refreshments from the likes of TRIP CBD, Joe & Sephs, and Torres stock the minibar. Yes, there are outdoor bathtubs overlooking St Pancras station in certain rooms, but ours doesn’t have one sadly.

Don’t miss the chance to head up to their 10th-floor restaurant, Decimo, in the Insta-famous red “pill” shaped lift while you’re there. It’s a higher price point than your standard meal, but it’s not a standard meal – far from it. Michelin-starred chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias showcases stunning Mexican tapas, a must-try being the mouthwateringly good red pepper tapenade and grilled sourdough quite literally swimming in olive oil (trust me on this one).

The offer is simple – book their “Stowaway” overnight stay package and you’ll not only be booking a hotel room for the night, but a Barry’s class, too.

My thoughts?

I thought The Standard hotel was stunning and I love the concept of being able to book a hotel stay with a workout class included.

All too often when you’re away, you want to workout but lack motivation when faced with a sparse gym offering. No longer – if you’ve got a class booked in, you’ll have exercise motivation provided for you. Plus, it’s a great opportunity for those who haven’t tried a Barry’s before to give it a go in a relaxed setting.

What do you reckon – would you book a hotel stay with a workout class included, too?

