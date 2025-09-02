Caroline Circuits 2Mil+ Followers Love Her Simple Strength Training Workouts - and After Trying for Two Weeks, I Already Feel Stronger

It's fair to say that midlife women are crushing things right now. Alongside growing awareness around women's health (menopause has never been more visible, and we're here for it), there's a slew of 50-something fitness influencers flooding my social feeds.

And right up there is Caroline Idiens, aka Caroline's Circuits. In the past few years, the 53-year-old trainer has taken the midlife workout world by storm, amassing an impressive 2.3 million followers on Instagram along the way, with fans including Joe Wicks himself. Her premise? Short, effective and accessible workouts that are designed to fit into your hectic day.

There's a reason her workouts are wildly popular: they work. Research (such as this 2023 study, published in the BMC Women's Health journal) shows that resistance training is effective in both counteracting reduced muscle mass and altering body composition in middle-aged women, while further studies (like this one, from the Journal of Clinical Medicine) reveals that strength training can improve the symptoms of menopause too, from brain fog to hot flashes and more.

While I'm not quite in the throes of menopause, aged 46, I'm certainly heading into perimenopause, so when MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally asked me to try out Caroline's Circuits, I knew it was the perfect challenge for me - both mentally and physically. We know that from the age of 30, women are susceptible to age-related muscle-mass decline as well as reduced bone density, both of which can be addressed with strength training and other lifestyle interventions. Put simply, it's never too early to start future-proofing our bodies.

Plus, the beauty of Caroline's workouts is that they're beneficial for anyone, of any age, looking to build a body for life. All of her sessions focus on functional strength training to make day-to-day living easier, which I'm sure you'll agree we could all benefit from.

Keep scrolling for my honest thoughts below, but in the meantime, do check out our guides to what strength training actually is, the best strength training workouts, all about functional strength training and the best beginners strength training workouts.

I worked out with Caroline's Circuits for two weeks - and I'm amazed at how much stronger I feel already

What is Caroline's Circuits?

As touched on above, Caroline’s Circuits is an online fitness platform, focusing on strength-based workouts designed to be accessible, effective, and tailored to women in midlife.

You can choose from live classes (of which there are four per week) or simply workout on demand, as and when suits you and your lifestyle. This flexibility and accessibility are at the core of why Idiens' platform really works: there's no gymtimidation or onerous commitments here.

"The platform aims to lower the barriers for women in midlife to exercise, to engage with fitness in the comfort of their own homes, without expensive equipment and the intimidation of a gym," Idiens tells MC UK. "The platform is home to accessible strength routines which are easy to fit into your daily routine."

Why is strength training so crucial in midlife?

It's probably (hopefully) not news to you that strength training is super important for women as we age: in fact, it's one of the most powerful and effective tools in our ageing arsenal. While we advocate all and any form of movement for both mental and physical wellbeing, a certain alchemy occurs when midlife women start resistance training, and the magic extends way beyond aesthetics.

"Strength training, unlike other forms of exercise, will future-proof the body, keeping you fit, well and strong whilst supporting the functional capabilities that we need," notes Idiens. "Women with more muscle live longer, move better, and stay independent as they age - lowering the risk of injuries and reducing the risk of age-related diseases."

What are the benefits of Caroline's Circuits?

When it comes to the benefits of this type of metabolic conditioning (aka metcon), there are so many benefits, we'd be here all day if we were to list them. But for the sake of completeness, let's take a look at the main ones here.

1. It helps us build and retain muscle mass

We've seen above that from the age of 30, we experience a natural decline in our muscle mass as our hormones begin to change, and Idiens informs MC UK that this is, in fact, an 8% loss of muscle in fact for each decade.

"This is especially prominent for women navigating the menopause," she continues. "Strength training is absolutely key to counteract this and maintain our lean muscle mass."

2. It increases bone density

Contrary to popular opinion, the bones you're born with aren't your bones for life. Lifting weights consistently has been scientifically proven to improve bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, with studies showing a clear link between resistance training and bone health.

3. It reduces our risk of injury

Aside from both bone and muscle mass-related benefits, regular strength training has other real-world pros, too, enhancing our posture, balance, flexibility, and coordination, all of which can become trickier as we age.

In addition, which of us over the age of 20-something hasn't felt a back twinge at times? Strength training is (one of) the solutions.

"Building a stronger core and glutes helps to reduce back pain, a common injury felt in midlife," agrees Idiens.

4. It boost confidence and self-esteem

Let's face it, our self-esteem can take a nose dive in perimenopause. A complex combination of ageing, hormonal fluctuations and physical shifts can make us less sure of ourselves than we should be, rightly or wrongly. But this is something that Idien's is determined to challenge.

"Strength training yields inner confidence and mental focus," she says. "The short, achievable workouts encourage better motivation through consistency, too."

This consistency is key to Idiens' results: she makes it clear that it's not important how you show up (in your pyjamas at home? No problem!) but that you do show up. Because all her classes are around 30 minutes, even the time-poor can try and build them into their day, building a healthy habit that brings a sense of achievement that will carry you throughout your day, whatever it may hold.

5. It improves cognitive health and function

And the mental health benefits of Caroline's Circuits extend to cognitive function, too.

"Strength training has been linked to improvements in memory, focus and decision-making by strengthening the communication pathways between the brain and body," she tells MC UK. "This is called "neural resilience” and describes the brain’s ability to adapt and perform under stress."

Not to mention, getting a sweat on is an excellent endorphin boost, perfect for helping us feel more energised and capable of managing the day.

I worked out with Caroline's Circuits for two weeks - here's my honest take

Week One

With it being the school summer holidays, there couldn't be a more perfect time for me to test out Caroline's Circuits, and discover whether her classes really live up to their promise of both accessibility and efficacy.

I'll level with you: it's been a few years since I dabbled in the world of circuits, and they've never been what I'd call my favourite way to workout. Circuits and I had a brief flirtation during the pandemic (I mean, if you didn't do at least one Joe Wicks workout in 2020, who even are you?), but I found the high-intensity nature of the classes put more of a strain on my body (and mind) than it did benefit.

So it's with some trepidation that I log on to Caroline's Circuits for my first workout, but I'm instantly put at ease. Idiens is calm, friendly and combines chattiness with a no-nonsense approach that inspires confidence - I'm in safe hands.

I start with a warm up, before selecting an arms and abs class on demand - I don't feel quite ready for a live, and it's safe to say I'm enjoying it before I know it. If circuits conjure up visions of endless burpees in a sweaty sports hall, this couldn't be more at odds with Idien's relaxed setting. She films her content from the comfort of her (admittedly gorgeous) home, and it's clear that she knows her stuff.

And there's no pressure to go beyond your capabilities, so while I'm experienced with lifting weights, the classes are more than suitable for beginners, too. Idiens has a range of dumbbells and is at pains to stress that you are in control of how heavy (or light) you go: there's no obligation to match her. She's also great at those little cues that make all the difference to your form, too - so important for making sure you're really getting the most out of each move.

My only quibble is that I'd prefer to know which weights I'm going to need before the workout starts, so I can get them all ready, whereas Idiens tends to do this as she goes along - but this is only frustrating for me because I store my dumbbells in a different room to where I workout, so it's likely just me.

Week one of Anna's challenge, and she's off to a flying start (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week Two

After my arms and abs and a lower body day last week, I'm keen to try Idiens' other classes: namely, a strength HIIT and full-body sessions. I love the fact that the week is planned out for me: it takes away any stress around choosing my workouts, and I'm confident that I'm hitting all my main muscle groups.

The full-body class does exactly what it says on the tin: it targets all those larger muscles, and recruits the smaller, stabilising muscles too, with compound moves that challenge my balance, stability and endurance all in one. And this is exactly what you want from a short workout: if you're going to be quick, you have to work hard to see results.

As a relatively fit and active person (it is my job, after all!), I'm honestly not expecting to notice a huge shift in my strength over the fortnight. But at the end of the two weeks, I'm surprised (and pleased) to discover that I do, in fact, feel stronger already. Even my Garmin agrees: it tells me on my weekly run that my lactate threshold has improved, something I can only attribute to being stronger overall, as I haven't made any other changes.

Additionally, I notice less muscle fatigue after my run: usually, by the evening of my run day, I feel achy and tired, but this week I felt great. While this could absolutely be down to a number of factors - and is likely a combination of sleep, recovery, hormones and more - I take it as a good sign that my structured strength sessions are paying dividends.

So, would I recommend Caroline's Circuits as a way to boost both strength and fitness from home? Absolutely. For £35 a month (which is a lot less than most gym memberships), you're guaranteed a structured and well-balanced training plan, alongside the freedom to work out how and when you please. It's a yes from me.

By the end of week two, Anna's a total convert and already feels stronger (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Shop MC UK's go-to workout must-haves now:

Who is Caroline's Circuits best for? Having tested the platform myself, I can confidently say that Caroline's Circuits is suitable for pretty much everyone, from seasoned exercisers to newbies alike. But there's no doubt that the target demographic is Caroline's contemporaries: mid-life women with a little time (and money) to spend on themselves. "Strength training is key for everyone - male or female, and especially women aged 30 plus," says Idiens. "However, the platform is ageless and is there as a tool for anyone looking for a sustainable fitness platform which will transform their strength for the future."