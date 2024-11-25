PTs confirm: These are the 7 most effective kettlebell workouts of all time to build strength, muscle and tone

If there's one sure-fire way to up the ante on your workouts, it's adding in a fiercely effective piece of kit. In this case, we're talking about the classic kettlebell. Once only seen in gyms, the kettlebell is now a ubiquitous piece of kit in weights rooms and home gyms alike.

Essentially a weighted ball with a handle at the top, the kettlebell has been a mainstay in gyms across the world since the early 20th century, when Russian fitness pioneer Pavel Tsatsouline introduced them to his exercises. And as far as effectiveness goes, they're pretty much unmatched.

"The unique shape and weight distribution of a kettlebell challenges your balance and stability while engaging your core during a lift, setting them apart from traditional dumbbells and barbells," explains regional physiology lead at Nuffield Health, Becky Scott. "They add a functional element to your weightlifting routine that's hard to recreate with other equipment."

While some of us may not have used one, the benefits of working out with kettlebells speak for themselves: studies (such as this one, published in the Journal of Human Kinetics) show that they can be used to improve strength, aerobic power and overall physical fitness - quite the trifecta. Similarly, other research points to the kettlebell being a useful tool in strength and conditioning generally, although it is noted that the literature is limited.

And we know more generally that adding weight to our training moves is a winner, in terms of building strength and improving bone density and health - particularly vital for women approaching peri-menopause, when our risk of developing osteoporosis is greater.

Convinced? Us too, but if you've never done a kettlebell swing in your life and have no idea where to start, keep scrolling. We've mined the collective knowledge of top PTs to find the most effective kettlebell workouts of all time, for you to try. And if we've piqued your interest, do check out our guides to the best kettlebell exercises 20-minute kettlebell exercises and 30-minute kettlebell exercises, while you're at it.

Want to build muscle? These are officially the best kettlebell workouts of all time

What is a kettlebell?

For the uninitiated, you'll probably have seen a kettlebell before, even without realising it. "A kettlebell is a great piece of fitness equipment - it looks like a cannonball with a handle," says women’s health and fitness expert and founder of Fit Mama, Mari-Carmen Sanchez-Morris. "It’s great for building strength, improving endurance, and enhancing our cardiovascular fitness."

What are the benefits of working out with a kettlebell?

So, why should we be using a kettlebell in our workouts? Known to improve strength, endurance and flexibility in one fell swoop, kettlebells are highly versatile.

"Unlike traditional dumbbells, the design of the kettlebell shifts the centre of gravity away from your hand, making it ideal for dynamic, swinging, and multi-directional movements," explains personal trainer and founder of Dare to be Fit, Grace Reuben. "It’s been a staple in strength and conditioning for years, thanks to its versatility and effectiveness." Now - let's dig into the benefits.

1. They build strength

First and foremost, you can build some serious strength with a kettlebell. "Loading up moves such as cleans and swings not only boosts functional fitness (making everyday activities easier) but also engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously," explains personal trainer and health coach Dewayne Gross. "These types of movements, known as compound moves, are extremely effective for building muscle and functional strength."

2. They're great for core strength

"The unique shape of the kettlebell shifts the centre of gravity, which means your body has to work hard to engage stabilising muscles more than traditional weights," says Sanchez-Morris. "This helps to improve our core strength, balance, and coordination."

3. They're accessible

As well as being a compact piece of kit, a single kettlebell can replace multiple gym machines, making it ideal for small spaces or at-home workouts. Plus, they're suitable for all levels of fitness, so you can invest safe in the knowledge that you're not going to out-strengthen the weight.

4. They improve cardiovascular fitness

Not only can kettlebells help you build serious strength, but they'll improve your cardiovascular fitness, too. "High-intensity intervals with kettlebells elevate your heart rate quickly, offering similar cardio benefits to running, but with added strength-building," agrees Gross. "Additionally, the combination of strength and cardio creates a poweful afterburn effect, boosting metabolism for hours post- workout."

How many times a week should I work out with a kettlebell?

As with working out generally, how often you do kettlebell exercises will depend on your current fitness level and long-term goals. That said, the experts agree that as a general rule of thumb. two to four times per week is ideal.

"Beginners might start with two or three sessions weekly to allow time for recovery, but for those who are more experienced you could increase to four sessions," advises Sanchez-Morris. "Kettlebell training can be intense, so it’s important to give your muscles time to recover, especially if you're doing full-body workouts. Listen to your body, focus on proper form, and complement kettlebell training with rest days or other types of exercise like stretching or light cardio to stay balanced."

7 best PT-approved kettlebell workouts to try today

1. Best for a total body blast

What? A 10-minute kettlebell workout from BodyFit by Amy.

Why? A favourite workout of Gross's, this is proof that you don't have to set aside hours to get a fantastic strength session in - this will give you a total body workout in no time.

How long for? Just 10 minutes.

10 Minute Kettlebell Workout for an efficient Total Body Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. Best for beginners

What? A beginner-friendly kettlebell workout with the king of home workouts, Joe Wicks.

Why? You know you're in safe hands with Joe, so if you've never worked out with a kettlebell before, this is a great place to start.

How long for? Again, just 10 minutes.

KETTLEBELL WORKOUT for BEGINNERS | Joe Wicks Workouts - YouTube Watch On

3. Best 15-minute kettlebell workout

What? A 15-minute full body workout with internet fitness sensation Caroline Girvan.

Why? One of the advantages of a kettlebell workout is that it's so effective, you can obtain the same results as in a longer session. Only have 15 minutes? No problem - this session will get the blood pumping.

How long for? 15 minutes, done and dusted.

15 Min FULL BODY KETTLEBELL WORKOUT at Home | Caroline Girvan - YouTube Watch On

4. Best for core strength

What? A solid quarter hour of funtional core and abs work.

Why? When it comes to improving funtional fitness, your core is key. "Kettlebell exercises are dynamic and multi-jointed, mimicking the real-life movements you’ll make on a day-to-day basis," explains Scott. "As well as activating all the stabilising muscles in and around your core, they focus on strengthening the muscles around your joints to promote longevity and fluid movement."

How long for? An easy, breezy 15 minutes (we jest!)

15 Min Abs & Core Functional KETTLEBELL Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Best for upper body strength

What? A 20 minute upper body burn with kettlebell fave Workout with Roxanne.

Why? This might be labelled an upper body workout, but trust us when we say you'll feel it in your core and lower body, too - don't say we didn't warn you!

How long for? Just 20 minutes.

20 MIN UPPER BODY STRENGTH // NO REPEAT Kettlebell Workout | No Jumping | 4K Beginner Friendly - YouTube Watch On

6. Best for lower body

What? Another Caroline Girvan workout, this time targetting the lower body.

Why? Get ready to work those glutes, hamstrings, quads and more - this workout includes all the classic kettlebell moves: squats, swings, lunges, RDLs - it's got them all.

How long for? The larger muscles of the lower body deserve a longer workout, right? Half an hour - you're welcome.

KETTLEBELL LEG WORKOUT - Kick-ass Kettlebell Series | Day 1 - YouTube Watch On

7. Best 30-minute full body workout

What? A half hour full-body blast to round things off.

Why? "Whether you're aiming for increased muscle mass, weight loss, or building all round fitness, a full-body kettlebell routine is a fun and effective way to mix up your workout routine and achieve your long-term fitness goals," says Scott. A full-body session will provide all the benefits we've discussed above - enjoy.

How long for? A more comprehensive half hour session.

Full Body KETTLEBELL STRENGTH Workout - YouTube Watch On

