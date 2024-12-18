Jam-packed social calendar? These are officially the best 10-minute kettlebell workouts to supercharge strength, power, and cardio fitness, stat

If your motivation to exercise seems to be in short supply at this most festive time of year, you certainly aren’t alone. Research conducted by Sports Direct in 2022 revealed that 48% of Brits find it harder to stick to their normal exercise routine during the colder months, while a whopping 61% stop exercising altogether. Of course, there’s no shame in temporarily pausing your training routine if it means improved stress management. But, if you want to remain active over Christmas and into the new year, while keeping time spent exercising – or commuting to a gym – to a minimum, you may want to consider working some of the best 10-minute kettlebell workouts into your routine.

New to this style of training? Essentially, a kettlebell is a weight shaped like a ball with a handle. “The best kettlebell workouts typically focus on functional movements that engage multiple muscle groups and improve overall strength, endurance, flexibility, coordination and balance,” explains PT Aimee Victoria Long. And she’s exactly right – a study from this year concluded that kettlebell training helps to improve athletes’ performance in a variety of sports, by enhancing strength, power, endurance, explosive power, and postural coordination.

“Common exercises include swings, squats, snatches, and Turkish get-ups,” Long says. As with dumbbell training, kettlebell workouts are modifiable and suitable for all experience levels – though some exercises are more challenging, and require more skill, than others. What’s especially great about 10-minute kettlebell workouts, though, is that you can train your entire body, in the comfort of your own home, with minimal equipment if you so wish.

Here, Long walks us through the many additional benefits of kettlebell training, and shares six of her favourite 10-minute kettlebell workouts for speedy sweat sessions when your schedule is overbooked. We've also got guides to the the best kettlebell exercises to do from home or the gym, not to mention a PT's edit of the best 20-minute kettlebell workouts and 30-minute kettlebell workouts, for if you've got more time.

A PT shares the best 10-minute kettlebell workouts

What are the benefits of 10-minute kettlebell workouts?

10 minute kettlebell workouts can allow you a full-body workout in a really short period of time. The fact that they recruit multiple muscle groups can lead to improved strength, muscle mass and coordination, if training is consistent and applies the principle of progressive overload (where the difficulty of an exercise or session is gradually increased to continue challenging the body). “The resistance provided by the kettlebell, combined with functional movements, promotes muscle hypertrophy,” says Long. “By progressively increasing the weight and intensity of your workouts, you can effectively stimulate muscle growth.”

That’s not the only benefit that comes with kettlebell training, though. The dynamic and explosive movements that tend to feature in kettlebell workouts will elevate your heart rate and, over time, help to improve your cardiovascular fitness. This style of training also helps to promote joint health and flexibility and is incredibly efficient. “Workouts can be done in shorter time frames while still providing a high-intensity challenge and a complete workout,” says Long.

A new study, published in November of this year, found that kettlebell training may even help to slow down ageing. Participants aged 60-80 were required to complete training sessions twice a week for 12 months. At the halfway mark, participants’ muscle mass had increased, along with grip strength and upper leg strength. Grip strength, in particular, is important as we age, as it is directly linked with all-cause and disease-specific mortality in this population.

In a statement, Davi Mázala, PhD, first author of the study, said: “We had a mix of individuals from different backgrounds that had no prior exposure to resistance training and our findings demonstrate that this type of training program leads to benefits even in individuals starting at an older age."

How effective are 10 minute kettlebell workouts?

“A 10-minute workout can be highly effective, especially when using high-intensity interval training (HIIT) principles,” says Long. “Short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief rest periods can lead to significant fitness improvements.”

That said, it really depends on what "effective" means to you. If you’re looking to gain significant strength and muscle, 10 minutes probably won’t allow you enough time to warm up your body and optimally load your muscles. If, on the other hand, an effective workout for you looks like simply moving your body and getting your heart rate up, 10-minute kettlebell workouts can be ideal for busy days.

Important to note, regardless, is that some kettlebell exercises, such as swings, are quite challenging, which means that there’s a higher risk of injury. If you’re new to kettlebell training, it’s worth getting some form tips from a trainer who can coach you through each exercise and help you learn how to perform each one safely, before you attempt it at home on your own.

To get the most out of 10-minute kettlebell workouts, Long has three pieces of advice:

Focus on compound movements. “Choose exercises that work for multiple muscle groups at once, such as squats and deadlifts," the PT shares.

“Choose exercises that work for multiple muscle groups at once, such as squats and deadlifts," the PT shares. Plan your routine. “Have a structured plan to maximise efficiency,” she says. This way, you don’t waste any time programming your session.

“Have a structured plan to maximise efficiency,” she says. This way, you don’t waste any time programming your session. ⁠Stay consistent. “Even short workouts can maintain your fitness levels if done regularly,” says Long.

Look no further: 6 best 10 minute kettlebell workouts, recommended by a PT

1. Kettlebell cardio workout

What? A strength and cardio hybrid workout that promises to get your heart rate up while building your strength levels, too.

Why? "This workout combines cardio and strength, making it perfect for building cardiovascular fitness while building muscle," says Long.

How long? 10 minutes.

Quick and Fearless Kettlebell Cardio Workout - Ultimate Fat Burn Workout for the Entire Body - YouTube Watch On

2. Kettlebell cardio strength workout

What? Another hybrid workout, this time designed for beginners and fifteen minutes in length.

Why? While this workout features kettlebell exercises, it also demonstrates how you can perform them bodyweight or with dumbbells instead, so it's ideal for anyone new to this style of training.

How long? 10 minutes (plus a five-minute warm-up).

15-Minute Kettlebell Cardio Strength | Full Length Total Body Fat Burning Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. 10 minute full body kettlebell workout

What? A full body strength workout that uses minimal equipment but promises to be effective in a short space of time.

Why? "This workout focuses on strength-building movements," says Long. It's ideal for targeting the whole body with minimal equipment if you haven't got long.

How long? 10 minutes.

10 Minute Full Body Kettlebell Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. 10 minute kettlebell standing core workout

What? This one's a core-focused workout ideal for improving your oblique strength and also overall balance and stability.

Why? "This focuses on core strength, which is crucial for overall stability and strength, and is perfect for a quick workout," says Long.

How long? 10 minutes.

10 Minute Kettlebell Standing Abs No Crunch/No Plank Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. Full body kettlebell workout

What? Another full-body session, this time tailorable to the length of time you have available, whether that's ten or twenty minutes.

Why? "This workout focuses on toning and sculpting, making it great for those looking to enhance muscle definition," says Long.

How long? 10 or 20 minutes.

Kettlebell Workout Video, Beginner Friendly 10 or 20-minutes | SarahFIT - YouTube Watch On

6. Full-body HIIT kettlebell workout

What? Got a bit more time and keen to bank a longer full-body kettlebell workout? This one's just under half an hour and promises not to be repetitive.

Why? "A quick, efficient workout that targets the entire body, ideal for those looking to fit in a workout during a busy day," says Long.

How long? 15 minutes, including a ten-minute warm-up and cool-down.

15 Min Full Body Kettlebell Workout for Weight Loss for Women & Men - HIIT No Repeat - YouTube Watch On

