It's one of the most expensive months of the year - 5 free Pilates workouts that are so good, trainers recommend them to clients

It's the most wonderfully expensive time of the year, and shelling out upwards of £25 for a Pilates class isn't top of anyone's agenda (and that's before you get started on trying to find the time to go!...). But in great news for the festively cash-strapped, we've rounded up the best free Pilates workouts to help keep you moving this Christmas.

Yes, that's right - if you're struggling to book into a class over the festive period, it might be time to consider swapping the studio for your laptop and a yoga mat in front of the Christmas tree. You don't need to spend a small fortune to access some of the best Pilates workouts and instructors on offer - even the spenny ones often have a week or so free trial you can take advantage of at this time of year.

However, we know that if you're managing to set aside ten, 20 or even 30 minutes of precious time over your annual leave, you want it to be worth it. So you'll be pleased to hear that (in theory, at least) a free online Pilates class can be equally as effective as traipsing to your local studio. Granted, you won't have a hands-on instructor making those all-important tweaks to your form (and we all know that when it comes to the infamous Pilates shake, small tweaks can make a huge difference!) but if you're relatively confident in your abilities, you can absolutely reap the benefits of Pilates from home.

With this in mind, we've asked our favourite instructors for their go-to free Pilates workouts that we can all (attempt) to enjoy this Christmas - keep scrolling to check them out. If you're into all things Pilates, do have a read of our guides to the different types of Pilates, the best Pilates exercises for beginners, the ins and outs of how and why Pilates is actually good for you, plus how many times a week we should be doing Pilates, here. Keen to shop? We've been testing - browse our edits of the best Pilates clothes, best Pilates tops, best Pilates socks and best unitards, not to mention the best ankle weights and wrist weights, here.

Working out needn't cost the earth - 5 free Pilates workouts top coaches recommend

Do free Pilates workouts actually work?

When we put this question to the Pilates experts, their response was unequivocal: absolutely. "Free Pilates workouts are a great way for anyone to access the benefits of Pilates from home, on their own schedule and terms, without any cost," says Claire Mills, physiotherapist, instructor and founder of Core LDN. "There is a wide range of classes available online, so you can find options for all fitness levels and goals."

Joseph Pilates, the eponymous founder of the practice, famously said "In ten sessions you will feel the difference, in 20 you will see the difference, and in 30 you’ll have a whole new body," and we're fairly certain that while the internet was a fair way off, he would approve a home practice just as much as a swanky studio class.

And if you're not familiar with the mind-body benefits of Pilates, we're talking improved posture, flexibility and mobility, alongside reduced stress levels and a greater body awareness, among others.

What are the benefits of free Pilates workouts?

Most of us are familiar with the physical benefits of a consistent Pilates practice, but research (such as this study, published in the Mental Health and Physical Activity journal) shows the gains you'll notice from the low-impact workout aren't limited to our bodies alone - Pilates can help to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, while other studies concur the practice is beneficial for enhancing mental health outcomes generally.

"Pilates improves core strength, flexibility, posture, and mental clarity while being low-impact and gentle on the joints," notes Mills. "It can be gentle on the body but also give you that burn that we all love, if you tailor the workouts to your needs.

"Pilates can also be a great way to prevent and recover from injury due to the focus on strengthening the core deep postural muscle system, flexibility and mobility, so it can be the perfect workout for complimenting those higher impact workouts."

But there are many more practical benefits to accessing Pilates for free, from home. Let's dig into them.

1. There's no financial risk

First and foremost - they're free!

"Many people are still confused or in the dark about what exactly Pilates is, and this can prevent them from simply giving it a go," says Hollie Grant, instructor and founder of Pilates PT and The Bump Plan. "I hear a lot of people presuming it’s like yoga or worrying that it’ll be boring. That’s why free online Pilates classes are so helpful in showing people exactly what to expect from Pilates, without the financial risk for them."

2. They encourage consistency

We're always banging the drum for consistency in our workout regime, and streaming a free Pilates class is a great way to maintain a habit.

"Ultimately, the key to achieving results with free Pilates workouts lies in being consistent and finding a routine that is enjoyable, suitable, and aligns with personal fitness goals," agrees instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "With advancements in technology, high-quality online content and workout platforms, and virtual classes, individuals can access expert-led workouts and personalised guidance anywhere anytime, so it's just about finding the right class for you."

3. They're accessible

Let's be honest, Pilates isn't the most accessible form of workout, with barriers to entry including cost, concerns about ability and a sense that the practice is only for a certain demographic. And while we see these legitimate barriers, that's where free Pilates workouts really come into their own - and why we love them so much.

"Free Pilates workouts are especially good for those looking for low-impact exercise, short on time, or people on a budget," agrees Mills. "They are great because they are accessible, flexible, and convenient for all."

5 best free Pilates workouts that instructors recommend to clients

1. Lottie Murphy's Pilates abs and core

What? A 15-minute abs and core burner from internet star Lottie Murphy.

Why? Both Mills and Warburton are fans of Murphy. "Lottie Murphy has a great teaching style," notes Mills. "Her selection of free workouts are among the best out there." And this short but sweet session will activate and engage your whole core, in a classic Pilates style.

How long for? Just 15 minutes to activate your powerhouse.

15 Minute Everyday Pilates Abs and Core - YouTube Watch On

2. Move with Nicole's morning Pilates

What? A gentle morning mobility flow from Move with Nicole.

Why? Again, all our experts rate Move with Nicole for her range of freely-available workouts. This morning routine will help you to start your day feeling refreshed and calm.

How long for? Only 20 minutes - you might wish it was longer!

20 MIN MORNING PILATES || Full Body Mat Pilates Workout (Moderate) - YouTube Watch On

3. Jessica Valant's gentle beginner Pilates mat workout

What? A 20-minute beginner-friendly Pilates mat workout.

Why? Mat Pilates is by far the eaiest Pilates style to practice at home, and this gentle class is beginner-friendly. "Beginners may find home Pilates workouts especially beneficial as they provide a comfortable environment to test out and explore different exercises and build confidence before attending a group (IRL) class," notes Warburton.

How long for? 20 minutes, done and dusted.

Gentle Pilates Workout - Pilates for Beginners At Home - YouTube Watch On

4. Amy Jordan's full-body tightening Pilates workout

What? A 25-minute, low-impact but high-rewards Pilates workout.

Why? Amy Jordan is the founder of LA's WundaBar Pilates, an inclusive, full-body approach based on traditional Pilates principles, so you can be sure you're in good hands here.

How long for? 25 minutes.

25-Minute Pilates Workout to Tone Your Abs, Butt, and Arms x WundaBar Pilates | Class FitSugar - YouTube Watch On

5. Sanne Vlot's full-body Power Pilates

What? A 35-minute advanced Power Pilates workout with Sanne Vlot.

Why? Power Pilates is having a bit of a moment, right now. "Power Pilates builds strength and muscle tone, enhances cardiovascular fitness, improves core stability and posture, boosts flexibility and mobility, and most importantly offers a more athletic take on traditional Pilates, appealing to those looking for a higher-energy workout," shares instructor Sam Deville. "While Power Pilates is suitable for all, it's primarily aimed at those seeking a challenge. If you’ve practiced Pilates for a while and are looking for more, or you find traditional Pilates doesn’t float your boat, Power Pilates could be the perfect fit."

How long for? 35 minutes.

35 Min Full Body Sculpt & Tone Power Pilates w/ Weights | Soul Sync Body - YouTube Watch On

Are free Pilates workouts suitable for beginners? "Free Pilates workouts really are suitable for most people, especially as there are so many specific workouts that will target a certain demographic - for example, pregnancy, runners, beginners and so on," shares Grant. "The one group I would suggest should treat free online classes with caution are those who are injured, or newly postnatal. They would really benefit from seeing someone face to face at first, and they are at a higher risk of injury. Please also ensure that if you are pregnant, you are training with a prenatal qualified instructor, to ensure you are being taught by someone with the correct skills and knowledge of this audience."